The best docking stations for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in 2022
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is one of the best business laptops out there. As is the case with most business laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is known for its port selection. But if you think the port selection isn’t good enough for you, then you can always use docks and adapters to add more options. And in this article, we’re going to take a look at the best docking stations for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook.
For those of you who are curious, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a solid selection of ports, to begin with. We’re looking at two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single HDMI 2.0b port, a headphone jack, and a nano-SIM slot. In case you need more ports, then we think you should check out the options mentioned below.
Best Docking Stations for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Lenovo's official USB-C mini dock is a simple way to add more ports to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook. It's a 7-in-1 portable dock that adds a variety of ports to your notebook, including an ethernet port, VGA, and more.
If you are on the lookout to add more Thunderbolt ports to your laptop, then we think the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 mini dock is the one to go. This dock adds three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports along with a USB Type-A port.
If you want to add a little bit of RGB bling to your desk, then we think the Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock Chroma. It gives you three USB ports, Ethernet, an SD card reader, and Thunderbolt daisy chaining support in a sleek chassis with pretty lights.
The Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 adds three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD card reader, and more. This is one of the best docks out there that adds a lot of options. It's also very compact, which makes it very easy to carry around.
The Belkin Connect is one of the most expensive docks in this collection, but we think it's worth considering. It brings a variety of ports including four USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt passthrough, and more.
If you don't want to spend a lot of money on a docking station for your notebook, then we think you should consider checking out the Plugable USB docking station. This one comes with six USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, DVI, Ethernet, and separate headphone and microphone jacks. This dock won't charge your laptop, though, so keep that in mind.
That brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection article. We’ve added a lot of good options to this collection, so there’s definitely something for everyone. If we were to pick one, then we think the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 mini dock is worth considering. You can add a lot of Thunderbolt 4 ports to your laptop. Alternatively, you can pick up the Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 dock if you simply want a lot of ports in a small form factor.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, as we mentioned earlier, comes with a decent selection of ports out of the box. It even comes with a nano-SIM card slot, which is great. You don’t necessarily have to buy a docking station for it, but we think these are the ones worth considering if you think you really need additional ports. Pretty much all ThinkPad notebooks have a good selection of ports. We suggest you take a look at our collection of the best ThinkPads if you want to check out other options that are available out there. We’re also leaving a link to buy the Lenovo Think Pad X1 Carbon Gen 10 below, so be sure to check it out.
