The best docking stations for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in 2022

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is one of the best business laptops out there. As is the case with most business laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is known for its port selection. But if you think the port selection isn’t good enough for you, then you can always use docks and adapters to add more options. And in this article, we’re going to take a look at the best docking stations for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook.

For those of you who are curious, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a solid selection of ports, to begin with. We’re looking at two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single HDMI 2.0b port, a headphone jack, and a nano-SIM slot. In case you need more ports, then we think you should check out the options mentioned below.

That brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection article. We’ve added a lot of good options to this collection, so there’s definitely something for everyone. If we were to pick one, then we think the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 mini dock is worth considering. You can add a lot of Thunderbolt 4 ports to your laptop. Alternatively, you can pick up the Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 dock if you simply want a lot of ports in a small form factor.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, as we mentioned earlier, comes with a decent selection of ports out of the box. It even comes with a nano-SIM card slot, which is great. You don’t necessarily have to buy a docking station for it, but we think these are the ones worth considering if you think you really need additional ports. Pretty much all ThinkPad notebooks have a good selection of ports. We suggest you take a look at our collection of the best ThinkPads if you want to check out other options that are available out there. We’re also leaving a link to buy the Lenovo Think Pad X1 Carbon Gen 10 below, so be sure to check it out.