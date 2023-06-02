One area where the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2023 excels is in its battery life. I've tested and reviewed this great Lenovo laptop and put it through my daily grind of writing and browsing YouTube. With a surprisingly efficient 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U under the hood, it gets a battery life of up to eight hours and 30 minutes. When the juice runs dry, though, you'll need a charger. Lenovo includes the standard 65W charger in the box, but if you're on the go and need a spare charger, or just prefer one that can power up multiple devices, there are plenty to choose from. We collected eight of our favorites below.

If you want to keep your laptop charged in the event of an emergency or on a long trip, you'll like this super-sized power bank. It also has a variety of AC outlets for other devices like a TV.

For when you're away from an outlet, you'll want this Baseus power bank. It includes a USB-C cable that you can use to power your device. Plug it into the power bank after an initial charge, and get your juice!

This charger from ZMI is very compact and comes with a USB-C cable. You'll be able to get up to 65W of power here, despite its small size.

We love the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN charger because it offers six total USB-C ports for charging. Two of those ports charge your laptop at 140W, and the others are great for your phone and other accessories.

The Anker 715 is the perfect travel charger for your Lenovo Yoga 7i. It's very compact and has collapsible prongs. It just doesn't come with a USB-C cable.

This charger from Ukor is similar to Lenovo's very own. The difference is that you can get it for significantly less, but you get the same long USB-C cable.

This 100W charger from Spigen is a premium option on our list. It has two ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once. It also provides enough power to charge the Lenovo Yoga 7i when one USB-C cable is plugged in.

This charger is one that's most commonly included with Lenovo's laptops. It has a really long USB-C cable, and is great to keep as a spare.

Recapping the best chargers for Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023)

The list has come to an end, and there are some great options here. The top charger to consider is the Lenovo USB-C 65W AC Adapter. It's one of Lenovo's official chargers for the Yoga 7i. The Spigen 100W USB-C charger, meanwhile, is a close second as a premium pick, since it charges at up to 100W. Those on a budget, meanwhile, will love the Ukor 65W charger, since it's cheaper than Lenovo's own offering.

We've only hit the top three there, though, and there are others to consider. The Anker 715 is great since it's compact and portable. Those using the Yoga 7i at a desk, meanwhile, might want to consider the Satechi 200W charger, since it has multiple USB-C ports. We also can't forget the remaining three picks. ZMI's option is compact and includes a USB-C cable, and the Baseus power bank is great for when you're on the go. The Jackery Explorer, meanwhile, is great for energy situations and as a backup battery.

Don't feel limited to using these chargers with just the Yoga 7i (2023). These all are USB-C chargers, so they work with other great laptops, too.