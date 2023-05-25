The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a new kind of laptop set to hit store shelves soon. This is a dual-screen device that costs well over $2,000. With that in mind, you'll want to protect your new device with a case or sleeve.
Despite the fact that it has two 13.3-inch screens, the Yoga Book 9i is a really compact device, but it has some odd dimensions. It measures about 11.78 inches in length and is about 0.63 inches thick. So you'll need to consider 11-inch cases instead of 13-inch options.
While there aren't as many 11-inch cases as there are 13-inch options, we've done our best to find a variety of options for you below.
-
Voova 11 Laptop Carrying CaseEditor's Choice
-
Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop SleevePremium Pick
-
Arvok Laptop SleeveBest Value
-
Kayond Canvas SleevePrinted patterns
-
Lacdo Chromebook Case 11Color variety
-
Voova 11 Laptop Carrying CaseEditor's Choice
The Voova 11 is the best laptop case you can find for the Yoga Book 9i. It has double zippers on the front for stashing your favorite accessories and has a soft lining that ensures your Yoga won't get scratched.
-
Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop SleevePremium Pick
This case has a carrying handle that makes it easy to take with you on the go. It also has zipped front pockets for your accessories and a shockproof soft lining that ensures your Yoga stays safe from drops.
-
Arvok Laptop SleeveBest Value
Those on a budget will still love this sleeve from Arvock. It's a basic sleeve without any extra pockets. It's made of water-resistant neoprene material and is ultra-slim.
-
Kayond Canvas SleevePrinted patterns
This sleeve from Kayond is one of the more colorful for the Yoga Book 9i. It comes in multiple printed patterns and is made of waterproof cotton fabric. It has a fluffy fleece lining and dedicated pockets in the interior, too. There's even a zipper in the corner for you to charge your Yoga Book while inside the case.
-
Lacdo Chromebook Case 11Color variety
This case from Lacdo might be designed for Chromebooks, but the dimensions make it a perfect match for the Yoga Book 9i. It comes in six colors, and it has a zippered pocket on the front for accessories.
-
Amazon Basics 11.6-Inch Laptop BagFor travelers
This laptop bag is great for those who travel often. You can slot your Yoga Book 9i inside and store other documents and folders. You even can strap this to luggage, making it the ideal travel companion.
-
Allinside Laptop SleeveLuxurious sleeve
For a more luxurious look when traveling with your Yoga Book 9i, you'll want to buy the Allinside laptop sleeve. It's made of PU leather and has a soft lining that protects your Yoga Book. It even has a magnetic flap on the front.
-
Nacuwa Protective Laptop CaseHard shell case
For the ultimate protection for the Yoga Book 9i, you'll want the Nacura case. It has a hard shell that better resits hard bumps and scratches when compared to fabric material.
Recapping the best cases for Lenovo Yoga Book 9i in 2023
The Yoga Book 9i is one of the most exciting laptops we've seen in a while, so you'll want to keep it safe. There are way more options out there, but these are some of the best. My favorite of the lot is the Voova 11 Laptop Carrying case since it has double zippers on the front for your accessories, a soft lining, and a horizontal carrying handle on the side. We also can't forget the Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve, which has a shockproof lining, but a vertical carrying handle. Rounding out the top three, meanwhile, is an affordable pick, the Arvok Laptop Sleeve, which is just a simple sleeve without any zippered storage pockets.
If you need something more colorful or stylish, though, the Kayond Canvas Sleeve is great, as is the Lacdo Chromebook Case 11. And, if you need a case for traveling, there's the Amazon Basics 11.6-inch laptop bag. Those in search of a leather sleeve or hard sleeve, meanwhile, might want to consider the Allinside Laptop Sleeve or the Nacuwa Protective Laptop Case. We hope you found a sleeve that works for your new Lenovo laptop.
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen OLED laptop that gives you extra space to be productive, while also being usable as a traditional laptop. It has a premium design and 13th-generation Intel processors, too.