Just from the looks alone, you can tell the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is not your typical Lenovo laptop . It's a dual-screen Windows 11 device with power-hungry OLED touchscreens. The battery life is rated at about 7 hours, so when the juice runs dry, you'll need to use the included 65W charger to juice things back up. If you're on the go and out and about, it's good to have a spare at the office or in a suitcase for travel. You might even want a power bank. These eight picks satisfy those needs and more.

This is a 100W charger, so it can fast charge devices other than your Yoga Book 9i. It also comes with a USB-C cable.

The Anker 733 can power up your Yoga Book 9i when on the go, and also when you're near an outlet. It's a charger that doubles as a power bank and can provide up to 65W of power.

This 65W charger from ZMI is a solid alternative to Anker's compact option. It's a little bit bigger, but it comes with a USB-C cable, so you have to worry less about spending extra money.

If you own multiple devices, you'll love this charging dock. In our testing , we found it provided enough power to charge your laptop and up to five other devices.

This is the most compact charger you can find for the Yoga Book 9i. It can easily fit in a bag thanks to the collapsible prongs. It just doesn't come with a USB-C cable.

Don't have enough money for a Lenovo charger? You'll love this Ukor charger. It's similar in design to Lenovo's but slightly cheaper. And it'll still deliver up to 65W of power for your laptop.

This isn't a charger, but rather a docking station, hence the really high price. But it has extra ports for your Yoga Book 9i and also will charge it with up to 100W of power.

This is the official USB-C charger for the Yoga Book 9i. It's a bit bulkier than the original, but the USB-C cable is longer, making it a solid charger for use at your desk.

Recapping the best chargers for Lenovo Yoga Book 9i in 2023

Alas, the list of chargers has now come to an end. The very best charger to consider buying is the Lenovo USB-C AC Adapter. It comes with a long USB-C cable that's great for using the Yoga Book 9i at your desk. A more premium pick is the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock, which charges your device at 100W and also doubles up as giving you extra ports. And we can't forget our final of the top three picks, the Ukor 65W charger, which is a more affordable USB-C charger.

There are still some other options, too. The most compact USB-C charger we can think of is the Anker 715 charger, and those who are at their desks and have multiple devices will love the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port charger. The final three chargers to consider are the ZMI zPower, which comes with a great USB-C cable, the Anker 733 Power Bank, which can power up your device on the go, and the ixcv USB-C 100W Charger, which can fast charge your other great laptops and devices.