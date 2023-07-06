LG makes a ton of lightweight laptops that oftentimes compete with some of the best laptops around, and the LG Gram line is no different. The 2023 lineup of LG Gram laptops spans across 14-inches, 15-inches, 16-inches, and 17-inches, but regardless of which Gram you pick up, the most important thing you can do with your Gram is to keep it safe with a good case. One of the worst feelings is when you mess up your new favorite piece of tech. Accordingly, we've prepared a list of some of the best cases you can find regardless of what size you went with.

Best 14-inch LG Gram (2023) cases

Source: Nidoo Nidoo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve Case Editor's Choice This 14-inch laptop sleeve case from Nidoo offers up a shoulder strap, a pocket for storing your accessories, and water-resistant polyester fabric. Plus, you can choose from a variety of different colors. This stylish case is perfect for protecting your LG Gram as well as traveling just about anywhere with it. $17 at Amazon

Source: Enkinil Enkinil 14-inch Hard Shell Laptop Case Premium Pick The Enkinil 14-inch Hard Shell case is the ultimate case if you're looking for serious protection that ensures your LG Gram will be safe wherever you go. Plus, you're also getting lots of storage. Thanks to the versatility of this case, you can either carry it by hand or sling it over your shoulder with the included shoulder strap. $27 at Amazon

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve Best Value The Tangbolibo 14-inch Laptop Case is an excellent value if you're looking for a simple, effective case. A storage pouch on the back of the case means you can travel with your accessories easily, while an included shoulder strap means you don't have to carry this case by hand if you don't want to do so. Lastly, you'll get to choose from a number of colorways. $14 at Amazon

Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best for Storage With a variety of different pockets for storage options, the Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve case is a stylish way to keep your laptop, and whatever else you need to carry around, safe and sound. With all the pockets included in this case, you won't have any trouble transporting accessories, your phone, a tablet, and more with you wherever you go. $19 at Amazon

Best 15-inch LG Gram (2023) cases

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Laptop Shoulder Bag T210 Editor's Choice $14 $20 Save $6 This Lenovo Laptop Shoulder Bag is an excellent choice for a 15-inch LG Gram. With water-repellent fabric, both a handle and a shoulder strap, and pockets for storage options, this bag has just about everything. Plus, this lightweight bag won't be too heavy to bring with you just about anywhere. $14 at Amazon

Source: Nacuwa Nacuwa Protective Laptop Case 14-inch Premium Pick Nacuwa's Protective Laptop Case is a hard shell option to make sure your laptop is protected at all costs. Thanks to shockproofing, dustproofing, and waterproofing, this case is resistant to almost anything. Inside you'll find options for storing your other devices, like a phone or other accessories, too, so you won't need to carry around anything else. $36 at Amazon

Source: Arvok Arvok 15-inch Laptop Sleeve Best Value The 15-inch Arvok Laptop Sleeve case is a low-cost way to keep your laptop secure. This case comes in a huge variety of colors, is made with water-resistant neoprene to protect from spills, and you'll barely even notice you're carrying it around thanks to its ultra-slim, lightweight design. If you don't need a bulky case or want lots of storage, this is an excellent way to get the job done. $15 at Amazon

Source: Ytonet Ytonet Laptop Case Best for Storage $16 $18 Save $2 The Ytonet Laptop Case brings the best of both worlds to the table: lots of storage potential in a slim, lightweight design. Thanks to some large, easily-accessible internal pockets, you can carry around all your accessories, but you won't have to deal with any added bulk from the case. Plus, you get to pick from a bunch of different colorways. $16 at Amazon

Best 16-inch LG Gram (2023) cases

Targus Laptop Bag Editor's Choice $22 $25 Save $3 The Targus Laptop Bag offers up tons of versatility for your LG Gram. This bag comes with a handle as well as a shoulder strap, a bunch of different pockets, and space to store accessories, and it still sports a slim, lightweight design for portability. You also get a few different colors to choose between. $22 at Amazon

Source: Pelican Pelican Adventurer Premium Pick The Pelican Adventurer Case is the perfect fit for those looking for some serious protection. This case offers up a four-layered hard shell that's able to protect your valuables from drops, spills, and just about anything else. Plus, there's space for storage inside the case, too, so you can transport tablets, accessories, and more. $50 at Amazon

Source: Arvok Arvok 15-inch Laptop Sleeve Best Value This Laptop Sleeve from Arvok is a cost-effective, lightweight way to carry around your LG Gram safely. This case comes in a big variety of different colors and designs, won't break the bank, is built out of water-resistant material, and thanks to its slim design you'll barely notice it's with you. $15 at Amazon

Source: Kizuna Kizuna Laptop Case Bag Best for Storage This stylish Kizuna Laptop Case Bag is a great way to carry around a ton of stuff with your laptop. This case comes with a number of pockets on both the front and back for maximum storage potential. It also comes in a handful of different colors and styles, and it's built out of water-resistant material for extra protection. $26 at Amazon

Best 17-inch LG Gram (2023) cases

Source: Ferkurn Ferkurn Laptop Bag Editor's Choice The Ferkurn Laptop Bag is a sleek, stylish way to transport your LG Gram safely. This bag comes with storage pockets for accessories, an ultra-slim, lightweight construction, water-repellent material, and a variety of different colorways to choose from, depending on your preferences. Plus, you'll also get a handle and a shoulder strap. $20 at Amazon

DOMISO 17 inch Shockproof Laptop Sleeve Premium Pick This Domiso 17-inch Laptop Sleeve is a rugged case ideal for those who want premium protection. This case is waterproof and shockproof, comes with a rigid construction, is available in a host of different colors, and offers up storage options for your accessories inside the case. Plus, it still manages to be slim and lightweight, keeping it portable. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve Best Value $8 $12 Save $4 The Amazon Basics 17.3-inch Laptop Sleeve is a simple, no-nonsense case perfect for those on a budget. This is a slim, lightweight case that won't take up much space in your hands or in a bag, but it will keep your LG Gram protected from the outside world for just over $10. $8 at Amazon

Source: CaseBuy CaseBuy Laptop Briefcase Bag Best for Storage CaseBuy's 17.3-inch Laptop Briefcase Bag is a stylish way to protect your laptop and secure other accessories and valuables. This case comes with a plethora of storage pockets and places to store things, but it also manages to provide a stylish, lightweight construction and sleek, elegant look. You also get to choose between a handful of different colorways. $21 at Amazon

Everything to know about LG Gram (2023) cases

When you're buying a new laptop, you're usually spending a great deal of money, so making sure to keep your laptop in good condition is an important thing to keep in mind. The best way to protect your Gram is to buy a good case, but which case you opt for is going to depend on what you need out of one. Whether you need lots of storage or premium protection, whether you want something slim and lightweight or with a shoulder strap, there are tons of different options.

In general, the best cases for the Gram tend to lie somewhere in the middle in terms of price. Budget options, like an Amazon Basics case, are exceptionally thin and lightweight, but they don't offer up tons of versatility and aren't as protective as cases that may only cost a few more dollars, like a Nidoo case. In the same way paying more for an exceptionally durable case, like the Pelican Adventurer, may not be the best use of your money. It's likely worth finding a case that's more versatile, like a Lenovo, Targus, or Ferkurn bag, over both more premium and more budget options.