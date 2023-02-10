Lian Li is one of the most prestigious names in the PC case segment, and we're big fans of what the company has to offer. If you want something with the Lian Li brand attached to it for your next PC build, we've rounded up some of the best PC cases from Lian Li. Whether you're looking for a stylish mid-tower or a desk that allows you to build a PC inside, there's something for (almost) everyone here.

Best Lian Li PC case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic

Specification Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Form Factor Mid-tower Supported Motherboards E-ATX Expansion 8 Fans Top: 3x 120mm/2x 140mm

Side: 3x 120mm

Bottom: 3x 120mm Radiators Top: 360mm/280mm

Side: 360mm

Bottom: 360mm Filters Top, side, bottom Clearance CPU: 155mm

GPU: 420mm I/O 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1

2x USB-A 3.0

Audio jack Weight 13.2 kg Dimensions 272 x 446 x 445 mm Chassis Materials Steel, Aluminum Colors Black, White

You've likely seen the Lian Li PC-O11 in one form or another. It seemed at a time that almost every tech influencer was building a PC using this best PC case. It's for good reason, however, as this thing is gorgeous and it's incredibly functional. Lian Li created a unique platform whereby three 360mm radiators are available for cooling, allowing for a powerful system to be installed without issue.

The PC-O11 Dynamic is the one we'd go for, and it's available in either white or black — either will look great on your desk. Up to six SSDs can be installed, as well as three HDDs, which would allow for high-capacity storage deployment for media and gaming. Speaking of which, you'll be able to cram the best graphics card inside the Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic, as it supports GPUs up to 420mm in length.

Two 120mm fans are included, though you'll want to move up to a total of nine across three panels. We've built a few PCs using the PC-O11 platform and it's exceptionally well-suited to AIO liquid cooling. Whether you're going with the latest AMD or Intel processors, you won't have any issue keeping them well within favorable operating temperature ranges with this chassis.

Best Lian Li PC case for cooling: Lian Li PC-O11 Air

Specification Lian Li PC-O11 Air Form Factor Tower Supported Motherboards E-ATX Expansion 8 Fans Top: 3x 120mm/2x 140mm

Front: 3x 120mm/2x 140mm

Side: 3x 120mm

Bottom: 3x 120mm

Rear: 2x 80mm Radiators Top: 360mm

Front: 360mm

Side: 360mm

Bottom: 360mm Filters Top, Front, Side, Bottom Clearance CPU: 155 mm

GPU: 420 mm I/O 2x USB-A 3.0

1x USB-C 3.1

Audio jack Weight 9.5 kg Dimensions 272 x 465 x 476 mm Chassis Materials Plastic, Steel Colors Black

Just looking at the Lian Li PC-O11 Air and it's clear to see this case has a focus on thermal performance. There are vents literally everywhere. It's not a small case, however, allowing one to install a motherboard up to an E-ATX size. Eight expansion slots are on hand for cards too. There's 155mm of clearance for a CPU cooler and 420mm for the length of a video card, allowing you to put together a powerful gaming PC using this chassis.

Where things become fascinating is with the cooling. Up to 12 120mm fans can be installed across four 360mm radiators. That's one in the front, another on the side, another up top, and finally one more on the bottom. If that wasn't enough, Lian Li added two 80mm fan mounts on the rear, though you'll likely not require them. That's a lot of cooling and would work well with the latest chips from either AMD or Intel.

Cable management is excellent, as this is a PC-O11 case after all and special care has been taken for designing almost every part of the chassis. If you want the sleekest, quietest, and best-performing Lian Li case, this is a good place to start.

Best compact Lian Li PC case: Lian Li A4H2O

Specification Lian Li A4H2O Form Factor SFF Supported Motherboards Mini-ITX Expansion 3 Fans Top: 2x 120mm Radiators Top: 240mm Filters Clearance CPU: 55mm

GPU: 322mm I/O 1x USB-A 3.0

1x USB-C 3.1

1x Microphone

1x HD audio Weight 2.89 kg Dimensions 326 x 140 x 244 mm Chassis Materials Aluminum, SPCC Steel Colors Black, Silver

The Lian Li A4H20 series of PC cases are great for more compact system builds. Supporting just Mini-ITX motherboards, you'll need to plan accordingly. Because of the 11L internal volume, restrictions are in place on how many fans can be installed, as well as the dimensions of CPU cooling and the GPU. You'll only be able to use a graphics card with a length of up to 322mm. It's not too restrictive, but worth bearing in mind if you want to use existing components.

Two 120mm fans can be installed atop a 240mm radiator on the top panel, allowing you to create a powerful machine with minimal cooling. This should be enough for even an Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 processor, just don't go and overclock the chip as you'll create a lot of heat when under load. These two fans will not only have to exhaust hot CPU air but also handle case airflow, making it easy to drive up internal system temperatures.

It's a stunning little box, made of aluminum on the outside and SPCC steel for the internal structure. If you'd prefer something that doesn't require much desk space, the Lian Li A4H20 would be an ideal place to start.

Best full-tower Lian Li PC case: Lian Li Lancool II Mesh RGB

Specification Lian Li Lancool II Mesh RGB Form Factor Full-tower Supported Motherboards E-ATX Expansion 7 Fans Front: 3x 120mm/2x 140mm

Top: 2x 120/140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm

PSU Shroud: 2x 120mm Radiators Front: 1x 360mm

Top: 240mm Filters Top, Bottom Clearance CPU: 176 mm

GPU: 384 mm I/O Color and lighting controls

1x TRRS audio

2x USB-A 3.0

1x USB-C 3.1 Weight 9.07 kg Dimensions 478 x 229 x 494 mm Chassis Materials Steel Colors Black, White

Now we're moving on to the larger cases. The Lian Li Lancool II Mesh RGB is what you require if you're going all-out with powerful internal hardware and need plenty of space to handle all that generated heat. This Lian Li case is as impressive to look at as it is to build a PC inside. Let's start with the double-hinged flip tempered glass side panel windows for showcasing all your expensive PC components. Then there's all the RGB lighting you could hope for and integrated controls on the front panel.

Support for motherboards is (as expected) excellent, allowing you to install up to an E-ATX board for maximum connectivity and enthusiast-grade performance. Then there's plenty of room for all the rest of your components, including countless mounting points for fans and radiators. Nine drive mounting locations are available too, just in case you somehow manage to run out of M.2 slots on the motherboard.

Lian Li includes three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans and you can add a few more to complete the look and cooling solution. Slap a 360mm radiator on the front panel with an AIO and you'll be able to push your CPU hard with positive results. It's a fantastic all-around case, so long as you have the available space to host the Lian Li Lancool II Mesh RGB.

Best Lian Lia desk PC case: Lian Li DK-05F

Specification Lian Li DK-05F Form Factor Desk Supported Motherboards E-ATX Expansion 8 Fans Front: 8x 120mm/6x 140mm

Middle: 6x 120mm

Left: 1x 120/140mm

Rear: 2x 120/140mm

Right: 1x 120/140mm Radiators Front: 2x 480mm

Middle: 2x 360mm

Rear: 240mm Filters Clearance CPU: 185mm

GPU: 400mm I/O Fan control

RGB control

Desk height control

1x USB-C 3.1

6x USB-A 3.0

2x audio jacks Weight 183 kg Dimensions 1,400 x 689~1175 (adjustable) x 780 mm Chassis Materials Aluminum Colors Black

Okay, the Lian Li DK-05F isn't strictly a PC case, but more of an all-in-one desk. Instead of using a chassis to install all your PC components and keep them safe, Lian Li decided to remove the separate case altogether and cram everything inside the desk itself. That's what the Lian Li DK-05F offers, the ability to completely throw out the additional hardware to keep everything simple, clean, and elegant looking. So long as you have the available capital to afford such a luxury.

As soon as you start to unbox all the parts, you'll see just how premium the Lian Li DK-05F is with its all-aluminum build. It's actually available in two variants with a second that allows for not one, but two PC systems to be installed. We're focusing on the DK-05F that allows for just one PC to be installed since not everyone is a video game streamer. Regardless of which you'll end up buying, both are fully height adjustable with electric motors.

For the DK-05F, an 8mm tempered glass top panel can be switched from completely translucent to foggy with the click of a button. There are plenty of I/O ports, controls for various functions, and support for custom water-cooling open loops, as well as the largest PC hardware you can find. It truly is an incredible piece of engineering.

Choosing the best Lian Li PC case

Picking the best Lian Li PC case is very much like choosing the best PC case from any vendor. It largely boils down to the available budget and what type of Pc you wish to put together. If money isn't an issue and you want the cleanest-looking PC build, we'd recommend going with the Lian Li DK-05F. These desks are crazy good, doubling up as a PC chassis for even custom open-loop water-cooled systems.

For something a little more down to Earth, the Lian Li O11 Dynamic series of cases remains our favorite due to its sleek design, excellent cable management, and brilliant thermal performance. Should you wish for even better airflow, look no further than the Lian Li PC-O11 Air. This thing is capable of holding up to four 360mm radiators, which is simply mind-blowing.

As well as choosing the best case, you'll need to utilize the best processor you can afford to really test the thermal capacity of your cooling.