Gamers tend to use a mouse for hours on end, and while a standard gaming mouse can have all the features you need, its weight might cause wrist strain or cause inaccuracies when aiming. The solution? A lightweight gaming mouse that weighs somewhere between 40 and 70 grams. I've put together this collection of the best lightweight gaming mice on the market right now, with wired and wireless options at a broad range of prices to best suit more people.

Finding the best mouse for your needs isn't always easy. There are mice for office work, there are mice for gaming, there are mice made for travel, and the list seemingly goes on without end. If you're focusing on a great gaming mouse for your PC, you might also want something that remains lightweight.

Cherry's Xtrfy MZ1 Zy's Rail edition gaming mouse was designed to stand out from the usual fare. Its wider but shorter frame fits very comfortably, and the punched frame keeps the weight down to 56 grams. The optical sensor hits up to a 16,000 CPI, and there's up to a 1,000Hz polling rate. The inside is coated to prevent damage from spills and dust, and there's customizable RGB lighting throughout.

MMO gamers always need as many buttons as possible, but that's not always easy on a lightweight mouse. Enter the Glorious Model I. It has modular buttons on the side, with a total of nine customizable inputs. The honeycomb shell helps keep the weight below 70 grams, and that's with RGB lighting. The sensor can hit up to 19,000 DPI, and the 6.5-foot cable is light enough that you shouldn't feel much drag.

The Razer Viper Mini is a gaming mouse made for those with smaller hands, especially if you prefer a claw grip. It weighs 61 grams, it has Razer's optical switches for 0.2ms response time, and it has an 8,500 DPI sensor. This is a wired mouse, but the cable is designed to prevent snags. Razer's Chroma RGB underglow lighting is also on board to add a bit of flair to your desktop.

The Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air is a top option for those who want a wired gaming mouse on the cheap. It has rather high-end features, including IPX6 water resistance, antibacterial coating, six programmable buttons, 16,000 DPI sensor, and a hollow cut-out frame that weighs just 47 grams. The braided cable is durable and is designed to not snag for a smoother wired gaming experience.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro we reviewed is easily one of the best wireless mice for competitive gamers, and it happens to weigh just 58g. It's equipped with Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, it has a 750 IPS top speed, and there are in total six customizable buttons. It can operate cia the HyperSpeed wireless standard, or you can plug in a USB-C cable. The rechargeable battery can last up to 80 hours with the polling rate set to 1,000Hz.

The Glorious Model O is a wireless mouse that relies on low-latency 2.4GHz connectivity, 19,000 DPI sensor, 400 IPS top speed, and six customizable buttons to deliver a high-end gaming experience that remains relatively cheap. The honeycomb shell keeps weight down to 69 grams, and there's even RGB lighting inside for some extra style. The mouse recharges with USB-C, and Glorious says it will go for about 70 hours without RGB.

The second-gen Razer Orochi V2 is small enough to make a great traveling companion for your gaming laptop , weighing in at just 60 grams. Despite its tiny frame, it can deliver up to 950 hours of life from a single AA battery while hitting an 18,000 DPI and 450 IPS top speed. There are six customizable buttons, and the main mechanical switches provide excellent performance. Connect with Bluetooth or with Razer's HyperSpeed USB dongle.

Those who want to stick with wired performance should check out the SteelSeries Aerox 5. It comes with nine customizable buttons, it has an IP54 rating to protect against sweat and detritus, and it has a detachable USB-C cable. RGB lighting is included, and the TrueMove Air 18,000 CPI sensor combined with smooth skates makes it ideal for just about any sort of gaming.

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight 2 we reviewed is a wireless gaming mouse with a boosted 2,000Hz polling rate, a 32,000 DPI Hero 2 sensor, long battery life, and a comfortable design weighing 60 grams. This second-gen model's new switches and sensor make it better than ever for competitive gaming, and you can connect with the included Lightspeed USB receiver or with a USB-C cable.

If you're looking for a high-end mouse designed for first-person shooters, the Finalmouse Starlight-12 Small should be near the top of your list. These mice come in a bunch of different ornate designs with magnesium honeycomb shell, altogether weighing in at about 42 grams. Its sensor hits a resolution of 20,000 CPI, clicks are responsive, and there are two extra buttons on the left side. Connect wirelessly with the included receiver or use a cable.

Cooler Master's MM720 uses the Spawn/Xornet design for a comfy right-handed fit, but the shell is full of honeycomb holes to reduce weight. The mouse weighs just 49 grams, making it one of the lightest in this roundup. Optical switches are great for competitive gaming, and the 16K optical sensor is frankly way better than the price suggests. Get this wired mouse in four different colors to better suit your style.

We named this the best wireless gaming mouse in our Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review , all thanks to its lightweight 63g build, accurate Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, durable switches, and wireless (with Razer's HyperSpeed dongle) or wired (with USB-C) connectivity options. It's not too big and not too small, it has extra buttons on the left side, and battery life can hit up to 90 hours of playtime on a charge.

Choosing the best lightweight gaming mouse for your PC

It's useful to come into the mouse market with an idea of what you need for PC gaming. Beyond durable, responsive switches and a performance sensor, shape and weight are generally the next area where you can narrow things down. Lightweight mice aren't as hard on the wrist and forearm, and many people find it easier to aim than with a heavy frame.

A good wireless gaming mouse takes this one step further by eliminating cable weight and drag. However, you will have to remember to keep it charged, and you will generally have to pay more for the wireless standard. Wireless latency has been reduced to a point where you'll be hard-pressed to notice a difference compared to a wired connection, but those who have a lot of wireless accessories might get some interference if everything is in use at the same time. I made the change to a wireless mouse a few years ago and will likely never go back to something with an attached cable.

Wired gaming mice are certainly still a viable option, especially if you want to spend less on your new accessory. You don't have to worry about battery life or signal interference, and latency is a non-issue.

With all this in mind, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is the best lightweight gaming mouse for most people. It weighs just 63g, it has a 30,000 DPI sensor and polling rate up to about 4,000Hz, and the battery life is quite good at about 90 hours. In our DeathAdder V3 Pro review, Senior Writer Rich Edmonds said, "This is the king of gaming pointers with Razer's latest in optical sensor technology." Prices generally remain between $140 and $150, and if that's too much you can always check out something like the Cooler Master MM720.

It's a wired gaming mouse that costs only about $20, with comfy ergonomic shape, 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and honeycomb shell. It weighs just 49 grams, it comes with IP58 water and dust resistance certification, and there's even customizable RGB lighting inside. The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is also a great wired choice that remains within mid-range pricing, coming at you with a higher 18,000 DPI. And if you'd like to spend a lot on a mouse, Finalmouse's Starlight-12 Small weighs just 42 grams and is available in a bunch of ornate designs. Gaming performance is excellent, and you can connect wirelessly or with a cable.