If you have an old laptop that struggles to keep up with modern resource-hogging apps, you don’t necessarily need to retire it just yet. There are numerous lightweight applications that can give it a second life by reducing resource consumption while also delivering a decent enough performance. These programs are designed to be compatible with older generation hardware to let you make the most use of your laptop without sacrificing much on its functionality.

Let’s explore the 10 such lightweight and free programs that can enhance the usability of your aging laptop.

10 Midori - the lightweight browser

Browse the web without taxing your laptop’s resources

In modern times, a computer without a browser is not very useful, especially an old one. It’s almost impossible to run popular, heavyweight browsers like Chrome and Edge on your old hardware-based machine. That’s where Midori comes into play. It offers a highly stripped-down browsing experience that solely focuses on speed and efficiency. It’s perfect for lightweight tasks like reading blogs, surfing social media, checking emails, and more.

Midori has a pretty minimalist design, and despite being simple, it has some useful features like tab grouping, adding bookmarks, private mode, and more. It’s certainly a great alternative if your laptop crawls when using any other browser.

Midori Browser See at Astian

9 LibreOffice - the lightweight office suite

Handle documents, spreadsheets, and presentations without MS Office