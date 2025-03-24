Valve has transformed gaming on Linux with Proton, a translation layer used by the company's SteamOS and gaming handhelds. The suite of tools is also available for all Linux-based distros and can be managed through the Steam storefront. Before Proton, one had to install and configure WINE, attempt to install games, and hope for the best. It was clunky, sometimes slow, and not user-friendly for the less tech-savvy. Enter Proton with its glorious Steam integration and Linux gaming has never been healthier. The question is: which distro should you use?

Every Linux distro is a good pick for gaming, but here are three I'd recommend (and use myself for playing various PC titles).

3 Ubuntu

The most popular distro