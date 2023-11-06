Even though Windows 11, macOS, and ChromeOS are the more "mainstream" operating systems in use by most people worldwide, you can't forget about Linux. An open-source operating system, Linux is popular with developers, and even gamers with the Steam Deck.

The thing that sets it apart from other operating systems, however, is the fact that there are multiple versions of Linux. We call these "distributions," and enthusiasts call these "flavors." No matter what your needs are, if you're super technical and want to deal with the terminal all the time, or you're a novice user who needs a graphical user interface similar to Windows, there's a Linux distribution for you. We collect some of our favorites here for you from Ubuntu to Fedora, and even Debian.

1 Ubuntu

Great for Windows and macOS users

Topping our list is Ubuntu. This Linux distribution is what we suggest for those who want to use Linux for the first time, but are more familiar with Windows. It's maintained by Caonical, is extremely user-friendly, and can really be seen as a visual combination of macOS and Windows. You get things like a dock at the bottom or side of your screen, snapping and windowing features, and access to apps like FireDox, and Discord. There are even Linux-based alternatives to apps like Photoshop and Microsoft Office (GIMP and LibreOffice). It even has a Software app, similar to the Microsoft Store, which makes installing and managing your apps easier. We talk about Ubuntu a bit more in our dedicated guide to Ubuntu.

2 Feodra

With a friendly UI

Source: The Fedora Project

Next on the list is Fedora. This Linux distribution is for those who want a Linux flavor and professional software with the latest features. Fedora is maintained by the Fedora Project. It comes in different editions, for Workstations, Server, IoT, and CoreOS, and Silverblue. Unlike Ubuntu, though, Fedora has a short release cycle. Generally, the UI in Fedora is a bit similar to Ubuntu's, too, with things like a desktop experience, taskbar, and Files app, but there are different variants you can try, one of which is Spins. You can head over to our full guide to Fedora for more on what makes this Linux distribution so great.

3 Debian

For the gamers

For gamers, one of the best Linux distributions to consider is Debian. The Steam Deck is in fact powered by SteamOS, which is based on Debian. So, if you're a Linux gamer, we suggest you consider Debian as your go-to operating system. Debian has one of the largest communities of developers, and it's been around since 1993. Debian also supports all kinds of graphic environments, too, which is what makes it so popular. Some of the other popular Linux distributions we've mentioned on this list like Ubuntu are based on Debian as well.

4 Linux Mint

Another Windows-like UI

As another option for those moving from Windows or macOS, there's Linux Mint. This Linux distribution is extremely user-friendly and is known for its Start-Menu-like interface. Linux Mint comes with a lot of apps that you need, like Blender, Gimp, LibreOffice, Spotify, and GOG. It's designed with comfort in mind and is always updated. This is based on Ubuntu, and it's all about the classic desktop experience and interface.

5 Kali Linux

For the "hackers"

You've probably seen it in a TV show or a movie, but many ethical hackers tend to depend on Linux. Even those who are paid for penetration testing tend to use Linux. So, one of the best distributions for this is Kali Linux. This is another Linux flavor based on Ubuntu, but it comes with a lot of extra tools that ethical hackers might use. By default, it comes with 600 different security analysis and testing tools. We dive deeper into Kali Linux in a separate guide, should you want to learn more.

There's a Linux flavor for everyone!

These are five of the most popular Linux distributions in 2023. Any of these will work great on our favorite laptops for Linux but don't feel limited to just these. There are over 600 different Linux distributions out there. Some of the others you might want to consider include antiX, which is great for older hardware, and NixOS, which is great for those who are afraid of corrupting a computer. We also can't forget Arch Linux, which is great for those familiar with command-line interfaces.