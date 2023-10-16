Linux is not the most common operating system but its users as just as interested in security and privacy when browsing the web. Using a virtual private network (VPN) on Windows and Mac has never been more popular, and it’s just as easy to get started on Linux.

VPNs encrypt your internet traffic so hackers, ISPs and other snoopers cannot access your real-time activity, which is especially useful when using public or insecure Wi-Fi. Consumer VPNs also allow you to easily change your visible IP address, hiding your real location and helping to unblock geo-restricted content like overseas Netflix libraries.

Many of the best VPNs support common Linux distros and even provide apps with a full GUI like their Windows and Mac counterparts.

The best Linux VPN providers offer fast speeds, impenetrable encryption, and tons of extra features. Here’s everything you need to know.

Our top 9 picks for best Linux VPNs

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best overall Access 100 countries with full Linux support Surfshark’s Linux app lets you choose from 100 countries and more than 3,000 individual VPN servers. Its solid 1Gbps network is perfect for 4K streaming and unblocking geo-restricted content. Pros Full Linux GUI

App and URL split tunneling

100+ countries Cons Pricey monthly plan $12.95/mo at Surfshark

Surfshark’s Linux app brings the same experience from Windows and Mac to distros like Ubuntu. Simply choose your desired location and get connected in a few clicks. There are no device or connection limits, allowing you to use one account across all your own devices or share with others.

Notable features include a bypasser that lets you select the apps or sites not to encrypt, and a kill switch to halt traffic if the VPN connection fails, protecting your real IP. The multi-hop option sends traffic through two separate VPN servers, making it harder to trace your location. There’s also an ad, cookie, and pop-up blocker.

Plans start at $12.95 a month, $47.88 ($3.99/mo) for a year, or $59.76 ($2.39/mo) for two years.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Best browser extensions Best leak prevention to protect your IP ExpressVPN provides Chrome or Firefox extensions to use as a Linux GUI. Unblock content in 94 regions with some of the fastest and most secure servers in the industry. Pros Advanced leak prevention

94 countries

Fast and stable servers Cons No Linux GUI

Browser extension lacks features

Pricey monthly plan $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN usually gets the top spot, but its Linux app does not have a GUI, so you must rely on commands. Fortunately, the browser extension for Chrome or Firefox is similar to the Windows app. Quickly connect to locations in 94 countries and benefit from HTTP, HTML 5, WebRTC, and DNS leak protection. Coupled with an automatic kill switch, your real IP address is never exposed.

ExpressVPN also stands out with a 1-10Gbps server network, making 4K streaming and other high bandwidth tasks easy. The downside to relying on the browser extensions is split tunneling and protocol selection are missing.

Plans start at $12.95 a month, $59.95 ($9.99/mo) for six months, or $99.95 ($6.67.mo) for a year.

Source: Mullvad Mullvad Best value Linux VPN for less than $6 a month Mullvad’s Linux app has a full GUI, and you can sign up for an anonymous account, giving you ultimate privacy and amazing value. Pros Unbeatable price

Anonymous registration

Multi-hop and obfuscation Cons Fewer servers than other picks $6/mo at Mullvad

Mullvad provides its anonymous VPN service for a flat affordable 5 Euros a month, which is less than $6. The Swiss company uses an account ID generator that doesn’t need a username, password, or email. With crypto as a payment option, there aren’t any records of your account. Up to six devices can connect from a single account.

The Linux app provides access to hundreds of servers in 43 countries. It supports multi-hop to connect to two servers at once, while its obfuscation masks your traffic type from ISPs, which stops automatic throttling. Its kill switch and split tunneling features encrypt the apps and URLs of your choosing rather than a system-wide approach.

Mullvad’s network is between 1-10Gbps, making it a viable VPN for 4K streaming, torrenting, and other high bandwidth activities.

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Optimized torrenting servers Over 5,000 servers in 60 countries NordVPN provides many of its powerful features via a Linux client, but what it lacks in features, it makes up in performance. Pros Fast 10Gbps servers

Multi-hop and P2P servers

Free dedicated IPs Cons Linux app is command based

Lacks some feature on Linux

Pricey monthly plan $12.99/mo at NordVPN

As one of the most well-known names in VPNs, NordVPN cannot be ignored on Linux. However, its client does not have a full GUI, so you will need to learn some commands to change settings and locations.

First, you must register an account on the web then enter the following into the Linux Command Terminal to download its client: sh <(curl -sSf https://downloads.nordcdn.com/apps/linux/install.sh). A full list of commands can be found here.

Nonetheless, most of its powerful features are included on Linux, including IP and DNS leak protection, a kill switch in case the VPN disconnects, and some of its specialized servers. These include P2P for torrenting, Double VPN for routing traffic through two servers, and dedicated IP options, so your IP address isn’t always changing, which can look suspicious.

What it lacks is the obfuscation and Onion Over VPN servers available on other devices.

NordVPN supports six devices at once for $12.99 a month, $59.88 ($4.99/mo) a year, and $102.33 ($3.79/mo) for two years.

Source: Private Internet Access Private Internet Access Largest selection of servers 30,000 servers for streaming, gaming, and torrenting PIA’s Linux app is feature-for-feature, providing all the same features as other operating systems with a full GUI. Pros Huge selection of servers

10Gbps server infrastructure

Ad and tracker blocking Cons Based in the U.S. $11.99/mo at PIA

PIA has more servers than any other VPN, with 84 countries backed by 30,000 servers. It supports speeds up to 10Gbps, suitable for streaming in 4K, gaming online, and high-speed torrenting.

The Linux app mirrors its other desktop and mobile apps. It includes split tunneling for apps and URLs to bypass encryption, a kill switch to protect your IP if disconnected, and multi-hop to make use of two separate VPN servers at once. It also blocks intrusive ads, tracking scripts, and cookies.

You can use PIA on unlimited devices, not just Linux. Plans are $11.99 a month, $39.95 ($3.33/mo) a year, and $79 ($2.03/mo) for three years. One downside is it’s U.S. headquarters, which leaves billing info prone to law enforcement requests in criminal cases. It doesn’t maintain any usage logs though.

AirVPN Best obfuscation Prevent throttling and register anonymously AirVPN has a GUI for all common Linux distros. It lets you sign up anonymously and keep your ISP in the dark with obfuscated traffic. Pros Intuitive Advanced Eddie app

Anonymous registration

Obfuscation technology Cons Few countries and servers

Not the fastest

Five device limit $7/mo at AirVPN

AirVPN uses obfuscation to mask the type of traffic used, which prevents ISPs and governments from knowing if you’re streaming, for example, or just browsing the web. It also hides that you’re even using a VPN.

It also doesn’t ask for personal information to sign up, protecting your billing information alongside its no-logs policy.

Linux users benefit from the versatile Advanced Eddie client, which works on all conceivable distros. Quickly connect to one of 20 countries via hundreds of different servers. It promises a minimum 4Mbps download speed, with an upper limit of 2Gbps, and support for five devices at once.

A three-day plan is just 2 Euros (less than $2). A month is 7 Euros, it’s 15 Euros for three months, 49 Euros for a year, 79 Euros for two years, and 99 Euros for three years.

VPNArea Best residential servers Reduce suspicions with household server IPs VPNArea supports 55 countries with fast residential servers and obfuscation to thoroughly hide the fact you’re using a VPN. Pros Obfuscation technology

Great value

Residential servers Cons Fewer countries than most $9.90/mo at VPNArea

As well as encrypting traffic and hiding your real IP, one of the aims of a VPN is to mask that you’re using one in the first place. VPNArea offers obfuscation, which masks the type of traffic, not just its contents. However, it takes things further with residential servers, that appear to be located in typical neighborhoods rather than office areas or tech hubs.

The Linux version has a kill switch, multi-hop, and strong leak prevention, all which help protect your real IP and location.

There are 100 servers across 55 countries, with a 1Gbps capacity. This is suitable for streaming and P2P, but it’s certainly not the fastest overall.

VPNArea costs an affordable $9.90 per month, $49.56 ($4.12/mo) for a year, or $77 ($3.21/mo) for two years.

TorGuard Dedicated streaming IP Static IP bypasses household streaming rules TorGuard’s Linux app offers 3,000 servers in 50 countries. Share with friends and family with 8 simultaneous connections under one account. Pros Free static streaming IP

Obfuscation technology

Ad and tracker blocker Cons Fewer countries than others

Not the fastest $9.99/mo at TorGuard

TorGuard’s key VPN features include a kill switch, split tunneling, and obfuscation to avoid throttling. It also has a built-in ad and tracking blocker.

Its dedicated IP feature helps you bypass single household streaming policies when some platforms get suspicious if your IP address often changes. These IPs are optimized for streaming performance.

Subscribe for $9.99 a month, $29.99 for a year, or $64.99 to get a VPN router along with the yearly plan.

Source: ProtonVPN ProtonVPN Best free plan Get three free VPN locations on Linux ProtonVPN’s Linux app has servers in the U.S., Japan, and the Netherlands for free, along with all its premium features. Upgrading to a paid plan unlocks a further 3,000 servers in 69 countries. Pros Free forever plan

Premium features for free

Based in Switzerland Cons Cannot split tunnel websites $12.40/mo at ProtonVPN

If a paid VPN is out of your budget, ProtonVPN is one of the few with a high-performing free forever VPN plan with all the same features as its premium plans. This includes a kill switch to protect from disconnection, split tunneling by app or IP, and Onion Over VPN for connecting to the Tor network and accessing the dark web. Its 1Gbps server network is capable of 4K streaming, intense gaming, or torrenting.

The only drawback is Japan, the Netherlands, and the U.S. are the only free locations. Its premium monthly plan opens access to 69 countries and 3,000 servers for €11.49 a month (less than $13). User billing information is protected from ProtonVPN’s HQ in Switzerland.

Final word on the best Linux VPN

Surfshark is the best Linux VPN app overall when considering features, server selection, and performance. However, ExpressVPN is still in contention if you use the browser extension as a GUI.

For those that cannot afford a typical monthly price, Mullvad has an unbeatable flat monthly fee of less than $6, while ProtonVPN’s free forever plan suites those not looking to unblock many different country’s content.

Depending on your needs, other picks stand out with huge server selections, dedicated IPs, obfuscation, and other specialized servers.