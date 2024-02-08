Logitech is one of the leading tech accessory brands out there today, and its expansive catalog includes everything from headsets to keyboards to mice and beyond. And when it comes to the overall best keyboards you can buy today, it's almost impossible not to mention at least a few options from Logitech.
Need a keyboard that keeps your wrists comfy? No problem; ergonomic options are available. Want a high-performance gaming keyboard? Logitech is a leading brand in the space. Just need an affordable keyboard to use around the home or office? Pricing is competitive to the point that our collection of favorite budget wireless keyboards is filled with Logitech options.
Because there's such a variety of hardware available, we've collected the absolute best Logitech keyboards in one spot to help you find the perfect keys.

Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical KeyboardEditor's choice
Logitech K585 Slim Wireless KeyboardBest value

Logitech G915Premium pick
Logitech MX Keys SGreat for Mac
Logitech Ergo K860Split ergonomics

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380SBest for travel
Logitech MX MechanicalMechanical productivity
Logitech G915 TKLBest gaming

Logitech K845Budget mechanical
Logitech Wave KeysBudget ergonomics

Logitech G513 CarbonWired gaming
Logitech G Pro X TKL LightspeedCompetitive gaming
Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical KeyboardEditor's choice$180 $200 Save $20
Logitech's G715 is a TKL wireless keyboard with your choice of clicky, tactile, or linear switches. It connects with Bluetooth, Lightspeed USB dongle, or USB-C, and the battery can go for up to 30 hours. Each key has customizable RGB lighting and durable PBT double-shot keycaps, plus there's underglow lighting. A wrist rest is included to making gaming or productivity as comfy as possible.
Logitech K585 Slim Wireless KeyboardBest value$40 $50 Save $10
The K585 Slim is a top wireless option if you're often switching between platforms and devices. It connects with two devices at once via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle, and there's even a cradle along the top to prop up a phone or tablet. It's small enough that you can tuck it into a backpack, and the battery can last up to two years. It's available in three different colors.
Logitech G915Premium pick$184 $250 Save $66
Logitech's G915 is one of the company's premier gaming keyboards, offering your choice of linear, clicky, or tactile low-profile mechanical switches. It's a full-size setup with additional macro keys, media controls, and volume bar, with per-key RGB lighting across the board. It connects with Bluetooth or Lightspeed USB, and you can expect up to 30 hours of life from a charge.
Logitech MX Keys SGreat for Mac
The MX Keys S can work with Windows or Mac, it has backlit keys, and it allows for quick switching between up to three connected devices via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB dongle. The battery can last for up to a month, (it charges via USB-C) and it features a low-profile design that remains comfortable even during long work hours. Get it in Graphite, Pale Gray, or Black colors.
Logitech Ergo K860Split ergonomics
Logitech's Ergo K860 features a curved, split deck that allows your wrists and forearms to rest at a more natural angle. Along with the included wrist rest, this should help alleviate pain as a result of long days of typing. It connects with USB dongle or Bluetooth, and the two AAA batteries can run for up to two years. It works across platforms and features quick switching between up to three devices.
Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380SBest for travel$33 $40 Save $7
The Pebble Keys 2 K380s is an affordable and compact wireless keyboard that works across Windows and MacOS. It connects with Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB, you can quickly switch between up to three devices, and battery life can hit up to three years. It remains comfortable despite its tiny size, making it perfect for travel when your laptop keyboard just won't do the trick.
Logitech MX MechanicalMechanical productivity$126 $170 Save $44
Mechanical keyboards are preferred by a lot of people, but they often come attached to unneeded gaming features. For office workers, Logitech's MX Mechanical offers three switch types, automatic backlighting, and the ability to quickly switch between up to three devices across platforms. It can go for up to 10 months on a charge without backlight, and it connects with Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB dongle.
Logitech G915 TKLBest gaming$162 $230 Save $68
The standard G915 is great for gaming, but the trend toward more compact keyboards doesn't go unnoticed. The G915 TKL version lops off the numpad while keeping just about everything else. It has low-profile switches and keycaps, per-key RGB lighting, media controls, and volume dial. Connect with Lightspeed USB for 1ms latency, or plug in with USB-C and game while it charges.
Logitech K845Budget mechanical$60 $80 Save $20
The K845 brings mechanical switches in five different varieties to help you land the perfect typing experience. Best part? It's well within the budget range for mechanical switches. A backlight helps you work after hours, the aluminum body is rigid, and it connects with USB-A. There's no wireless connectivity, but that should be easy to overlook for anyone with a more permanent setup.
Logitech Wave KeysBudget ergonomics
Logitech also makes an ergonomic keyboard without a split in the middle. It's still curved to help promote proper wrist alignment, and it has a thick wrist rest for plenty of comfort during long days of typing. You can switch between up to three devices across Windows and Mac, and the keyboard connects with Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt USB dongle. Two AAA batteries can go for up to three years.
Logitech G513 CarbonWired gaming$139 $150 Save $11
Gamers can get the G513 Carbon with either GX Brown, GX Red, or GX Blue mechanical switches, and there's per-key RGB lighting to flaunt your style. It's built into an aluminum body for plenty of durability, and there's an included wrist rest for added comfort. It features 26-key rollover, USB passthrough, and it connects with USB-A. I used this keyboard for many years to great effect before switching to a wireless option.
Logitech G Pro X TKL LightspeedCompetitive gaming
The Logitech G Pro X TKL wireless gaming keyboard was designed with pro gamers in mind. It's available with three switch types, it connects with Bluetooth or Lightspeed USB, and it has dedicated media keys and volume dial. The low latency and high polling rate make it great for competitive gaming, and the TKL design with per-key RGB lighting is very trendy. The rechargeable battery can run for up to 50 hours.
Finding the perfect Logitech keyboard for you
There are a lot more Logitech keyboards on the market, but the selection here represents the best of the best typing hardware from the Swiss company. There's almost guaranteed to be a Logitech keyboard that fits your needs, whether it's for gaming, office productivity, or homework, or travel.
If you want a well-rounded, premium keyboard that can handle practically anything, the Logitech G715 just makes sense. It's wireless, it has a trendy TKL design that saves space on your desk, and it comes with a cloud-shaped wrist rest for added style. It's available with three different GX mechanical switch types, including clicky, tactile, and linear, and keycaps are double-shot PBT for plenty of resilience. It adds dedicated media controls and volume roller along the top, and there's even built-in RGB lighting. Connect with Bluetooth or Logitech's Lightspeed dongle, and get up to 30 hours of life from the rechargeable battery. Check out more of the best wireless keyboards if it's not quite what you want.
Those who want to spend less on a more casual keyboard should check out the Logitech K585 Slim. It's a compact wireless keyboard that nevertheless offers a full number pad, and its cross-platform capabilities are ideal for anyone switching between Windows and Mac. There's even a slot along the top that you can fit a phone or tablet into to act as a stand. Battery life lasts for years, and it connects with either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz USB dongle.
And for gamers who want a premium keyboard with a gorgeous low-profile design, the G915 is the way to go. It's available with three different GL switches, it's built onto a rigid aluminum deck, and it features media buttons and a volume roller along the top. It's comfortable to use, it has the Lightspeed wireless performance to handle competitive gaming, and the per-key RGB lighting is there to add plenty of style. There are plenty more great mechanical gaming keyboards available if the G915's low-profile design isn't to your liking.