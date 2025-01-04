More and more users are realizing the advantages of switching to a mechanical keyboard. From the superior typing experience and countless varieties, to the endless customization, mechanical keyboards can open up a whole new world of comfortable and satisfying typing. When it comes to comfort and convenience, low-profile mechanical keyboards stand unmatched.

The short key travel and slim form factor make low-profile keyboards easy on the wrists and fingers, as well as light and portable. Combine that with mechanical switches, and you have a deadly combination. Here are the best low-profile mechanical keyboards to consider if you're finally ready to convert.

The top low-profile mechanical keyboards in 2025

The top low-profile mechanical keyboards in 2025

Lofree Flow - Best overall

This should be your first low-profile keyboard The Lofree Flow is a wireless mechanical keyboard with a sturdy aluminum build and hot-swappable keycaps. It comes in white and black, has backlighting, side RGB lighting, and more. It's a 75% keyboard with 84 total keys, but you can also opt for the full-sized variant. Pros Premium construction with aluminum

Hot-swappable switches for total customization

Fantastic tactile or linear typing Cons Slow to wake from sleep in Bluetooth mode

Should have separate keycaps for Mac and Windows $170 at Amazon $159 at Lofree

Lofree is one of the most popular brands when it comes to low-profile mechanical keyboards, and it's not without reason. While most of its offerings are excellent, the Lofree Flow steals the show, particularly the Flow84. It's a relatively compact wireless keyboard with a premium aluminum build, hot-swappable switches, and a more than pleasant typing experience. The gasket mount and pre-installed foam really help make it a joy to type on.

You can choose between the white and black variants, which feature the Ghost (linear) and Phantom (tactile) switches respectively. You obviously get a backlight, multi-device connectivity, and the option of wired operation at this price, but the Bluetooth performance could be better. If you absolutely need a numpad, there's also the Flow100 to consider. Despite its flaws, the Lofree Flow is undoubtedly one of the best entry points into low-profile mechanical keyboards.

Corsair K100 Air Wireless RGB Keyboard - Best premium

Ultra-slim gaming and typing champ The Corsair K100 Air Wireless RGB is an incredibly thin, wireless mechanical keyboard with exclusive Cherry low-profile switches. A premium keyboard in build quality, features, as well as price, the K100 Air might be perfect for gamers who also prefer the comfort of a laptop typing experience. Pros Blazing-fast polling rate and actuation

Premium brushed aluminum design

Fantastic typing and connectivity features Cons Expensive

Only tactile switches $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

There is no dearth of premium low-profile mechanical keyboards on the market, but the Corsair K100 Air manages to stand apart due to its overall package. On the one hand, it screams quality with its ultra-thin, brushed aluminum construction and a host of high-end gaming-friendly features such as a lightning-fast wireless connection and an 8000Hz polling rate (wired). On the other hand, it also retains the kind of premium typing experience you'd expect at this price.

The exclusive Cherry tactile switches are incredibly light and fast when typing, and offer satisfying feedback for gamers and professionals alike. You have almost all the productivity and gaming features you could ask for — media control keys, volume wheel, macro keys, quick switching between 4 devices, Elgato stream deck integration, and elaborate RGB lighting effects. The iCUE software is arguably superior to many of its competitors. The Corsair K100 Air is worth the premium for those who're willing to spend big on a feature-rich wireless keyboard.

Keychron K3 Ultra-Slim - Best value

Slim, compact, satisfying, and highly affordable The Keychron K3 (Version 2) is stupidly good value for its price, offering solid low-profile tactile switches, wireless and wired connectivity, multi-device connectivity, and sturdy build quality. One of Keychron's most popular keyboards, the K3 (Version 2) is compact yet highly functional. Pros Compact 75% layout with tactile switches

Solid build quality with aluminum top frame

Multi-device connectivity, Win & Mac keycaps Cons Need to use third-party software

ABS keycaps $84 at Amazon

Keychron has been a mainstay in the mechanical keyboard space, and the Keychron K3 has been one of its most popular models. The K3 (Version 2) might have been superseded by the K3 (Version 3), but the value it provides at the price is still unmatched. Whether you're looking for a compact form factor or a satisfying typing experience in your low-profile keyboard, the K3 (Version 2) doesn't disappoint.

It even has a reinforced aluminum top frame that makes the build quality light yet sturdy. The low-profile tactile switches will delight most users, and the included Mac and Windows keycaps allow you to switch modes as per your current OS. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect to and switch between 3 devices, so you could hop between a PC, MacBook, and Windows laptop with ease.

Logitech G915 TKL - Best gaming

Old but gold $148 $230 Save $82 The Logitech G915 TKL is an excellent slim, low-profile, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with a premium design and blazing-fast 1ms connection. With multiple switch options, premium build quality, and solid software support, the G915 TKL is still one of the best gaming keyboards available. Pros Incredibly impressive latency and battery life

Excellent low-profile switch options

Premium and compact design

Dedicated multimedia keys and volume wheel Cons No G keys for programming

No wrist rest $148 at Amazon $232 at Newegg

If you're on the lookout for a gaming keyboard that doesn't skimp on features, feels great to type on, and is affordable as well, the Logitech G915 TKL should be on your radar. Granted, it's an old model from Logitech, but it still does what you need it to. Whether it's the ultra-low latency thanks to Logitech's custom wireless connection, or dedicated buttons for media control and switching between devices, you won't miss much on the G915 TKL.

Being an older model, the G915 TKL's price has gone down considerably, making it a much better value now. Its aluminum construction is beautiful, whether in stealthy black or gorgeous white. The compact design is ideal for gamers who also need a bit of functionality when typing, and each of the switch options provides a satisfying typing experience. The addition of a volume wheel is a nice touch, distinguishing the keyboard from others while providing genuine usability.

NuPhy Air60 V2 - Best portable

All the convenience, none of the fluff The NuPhy Air60 V2 might take some getting used to if you're coming from larger form factors, but the incredibly compact design, tri-mode connectivity, fast and comfortable switches, and VIA support make it an irresistible combo for those on the move. Pros Incredibly compact, weighing less than 500g

Great sound and feel

Fully customizable using VIA

Tri-mode connectivity and tri-OS support Cons Learning curve for most users

Can feel pricey compared to larger form factors $130 at Amazon $110 at NuPhy

Users who find themselves always on the go, finishing drafts and meeting deadlines on flights, train rides, or in cafés, typically want to minimize the size and weight of their portable keyboard. Well, the NuPhy Air60 V2 more than meets the traveling user's expectations, slimming down the layout to an ultra-compact 60% while filling the keyboard to the brim with features.

The Air60 V2 is the smallest of NuPhy's line of low-profile keyboards, but it doesn't lack in functionality or a fantastic typing experience. You get up to 7 switch options across linear, tactile, and clicky variants, and each of them sounds awesome, thanks to the multiple foam layers inside the keyboard. You get 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connections, as well as Windows, Mac, and Linux support. It also fits perfectly with most iPads.

As the compact layout inevitably needs layers to manage functionality, NuPhy also provides QMK support through VIA, where you can remap keys, customize layers, and program macros. There's even more to the Air60 V2 — a gorgeous transparent case available in three colors, double-shot PBT shine-through keycaps, backlight and sidelight, and a 1000Hz polling rate.

Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile - Best dual-purpose

Enjoy fast and comfy gaming and typing The Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile mechanical keyboard successfully conquers both work and play departments. The low-profile optical switches and dual-layer sound dampening make this a silent and effective keyboard. The 1000Hz polling rate and fast 2.4GHz connectivity are ideal for gaming, plus the aluminum-infused white design looks and feels premium. Pros Eye-catching 65% layout with aluminum top plate

Fast, silent, and satisfying typing

Tri-mode connectivity and great battery life Cons ABS keycaps

Software not the best $170 at Amazon $170 at Newegg

Gaming keyboards prioritize a spacious layout with low latency, whereas those aimed at professionals focus on a compact layout with a pleasing typing experience. The Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile manages to strike the perfect balance between these two approaches, creating a premium, compact gaming keyboard that's also excellent at typing.

Asus' low-latency wireless connection is superb for gaming, and the pre-lubed low-profile switches combined with pre-installed foam result in a surprisingly excellent typing sound and feel, despite the slim form factor. The design of the keyboard is one of its biggest highlights, thanks to the gorgeous white keycaps, silver case, and the glass-like RGB light bar at the top.

While Asus' Armory Crate might not be the most intuitive, the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is a near-perfect keyboard for gamers as well as professionals.

Keychron K15 Max - Best ergonomic

Silent typing experience that's easier on your wrists The Keychron K15 Max is an Alice keyboard with a split down the middle to allow for a more ergonomic typing position. This low-profile keyboard has tri-mode connectivity, multi-OS support, and Keychron's web app for remapping keys and learning macros. You can also choose variants with RGB backlighting and hot-swappable switches. Pros Ergonomic layout to prevent wrist strain

Compact low-profile layout

Silent typing with multiple switch options Cons Learning curve

Might not benefit every user $104 at Keychron

For those concerned about their wrist health, and not willing to go as far as a split keyboard, the Keychron K15 Max might be the ideal contender. The Alice layout of this low-profile wireless keyboard naturally positions your wrists in a more comfortable manner so they're not curving as outward as they do on a regular keyboard. The red, brown, and blue switch options also allow you to customize the kind of typing experience you want.

Despite the shorter key travel, the K15 Max still sounds great while typing on it, thanks to pre-installed foam and double-shot PBT keycaps. If you opt for the hot-swappable variant for $20 extra, you can easily swap switches, but you'll be limited in terms of switch options. The K15 Max has a 1000Hz polling rate, support for Keychron Launcher, and Windows & Mac support, so gamers and professionals alike will find a lot to like here.

The Alice layout might take some getting used to, but don't let it deter you from trying out the K15 Max. The affordable pricing definitely helps convince those on the fence, while Keychron's excellent track record might actually convince you to adopt it as your daily driver.

Keychron K10 - Best for productivity

Full-sized layout that gets the basics right The Keychron K10 is excellent for productivity, owing to its full-size layout, familiar design, and the option to choose from two Gateron G Pro switches. It uses Bluetooth to connect with up to 3 devices at a time, but it's better to use the wired mode for gaming. Pros Full-sized, 104-key layout for optimum functionality

Multi-device wireless and multi-OS support

Multiple switch options

Hot-swappable PCB Cons ABS keycaps

Bluetooth latency not suitable for gaming $95 at Amazon

If you simply want a full-sized keyboard with a regular layout and low-profile switches, the Keychron K10 is probably all you need. A 104-key mechanical keyboard with a hot-swappable PCB, the K10 allows you to choose between red and brown Gateron G Pro switches at the time of purchase. It supports both wired and Bluetooth connections, and I highly recommend switching to the former when gaming.

You can easily connect to 3 devices at the same time, and the keyboard also supports both Windows and Mac modes, with extra keys available inside the box. The RGB backlight allows you to work in the dark, and while first-party software support isn't there, Keychron recommends third-party programs for remapping keys.

Which low-profile mechanical keyboard is right for you?

For most users, I highly recommend the Lofree Flow (84-key or 100-key) because of its rich feature set and impressive build quality at the right price. It might seem expensive compared to alternatives, but you get a lot more than you'd expect for your money. It has a compact yet functional 75% layout, the PCB is hot-swappable, the gasket mount and pre-installed foam result in a great typing sound, and the low-profile switches are comfortable to type on. You also get beautiful backlighting as well as a sidelight.

If you don't want to spend much, the Keychron K3 (Version 2) offers excellent value at its price. It has great build quality, is comfortable to type on, features wireless connectivity, and supports both Windows and Mac modes. The NuPhy Air60 V2 is an even smaller and highly portable keyboard, if you want something with a superior typing experience, more features, and a better design for not much more money.

Lastly, if productivity is on your mind, the full-sized Keychron K10 gets the basics right for a great price, and the Keychron K15 Max is ideal for users looking for an ergonomic keyboard with an Alice layout.