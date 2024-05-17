Apple's new iPad Pro (M4, 2024) is a powerhouse of creativity and productivity, and it easily stands as one of the best tablets out there for professionals. From the new M4 chip to a new Tandem OLED display, the new iPad Pro is packed with some of the most powerful internals we've seen inside an iPad. It is a bit on the expensive side, though, and it's also quite fragile now with its thin form-factor.

I highly recommend protecting it with a case because, well, the last thing you want to do is break your expensive investment with an accidental drop or a scuff. Apple's new M4-powered iPad is relatively new to the market, but I've still managed to put together a good list of options that are worth considering. If you are in the market to buy a new case for your iPad Pro, then read on to find some good options for both the 11-inch and the 13-inch models.

Best 11-inch iPad Pro (M4, 2024) cases

ZAGG Crystal Palace folio for 11-inch iPad Pro Editor's choice The ZAGG Crystal Palace is one of the best folio cases for the iPad, which comes integrated with a foldable stand and has a see-through back panel. This slim folio case offers good protection and is made of 56% recycled material. $50 at Amazon

JETech clear case for 11-inch iPad Pro Best clear case This simple clear case for the 11-inch iPad Pro model is built with a flexible TPU frame and a hard PC back, and it offers a good amount of protection to the iPad without adding too much bulk. It has precise cutouts for camera, ports, and even for the Apple Pencil to magnetically attach to the device. $13 at Amazon

OtterBox Defender case for 11-inch iPad Pro Best rugged case The OtterBox Defender is one of the more expensive cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro model, but it's worth considering if you are looking for something that offers good protection. It's only available in black color for now, though. $90 at Amazon

Spigen Air Skin Pro case for 11-inch iPad Pro Best thin case If you are looking for a thin case to protect your slim new iPad Pro model, then consider checking out the Spigen Air Skin Pro case. It's a detachable magnetic case that offers a good amount of protection without adding too much bulk to your iPad. It's also available in two colors, both of which come with a transparent back panel. $42 at Amazon

Fintie Hybrid Slim case for 11-inch iPad Pro Best value The Fintie Hybrid Slim is a solid protective cover that offers good protection and comes with features like auto wake/sleep and a built-in Pencil holder. This case is available in a bunch of different colors, all of which have a transaparent back panel. $17 at Amazon

ESR Rotating case for 11-inch iPad Pro Great for media consumption $43 $50 Save $7 This unique rotating case lets you adjust your iPad in either portrait or landscape orientation on the fly. It's also a magnetic cover, meaning it easy to attach and remove, and it's also available in three pretty colors. $43 at Amazon

Best 13-inch iPad Pro (M4, 2024) cases

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for 13-inch iPad Pro Editor's choice The Spigen Rugged Pro is a solid case that'll protect the iPad Pro very well without adding too much bulk. It's only available in one color, but it comes with sleek carbon fiber detailing and features matte finish. it has precise cutouts for everything, and it even has space to let you store the Apple Pencil. $30 at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry folio case for 13-inch iPad Pro Best folio case If you are looking to buy a folio case for your new iPad Pro, then look no further than the OtterBox Symmetry folio case. It's available in a couple of different colors, each of which comes with a translucent back panel. It features magnets to activate sleep and wake functions, and it also doubles as a multi-position stand for hands-free use. $90 at Amazon

ESR keyboard case for 13-inch iPad Pro Premium pick $110 $120 Save $10 ESR's Keyboard case is great for those who want a protective case for their iPad Pro which also doubles up as a keyboard. It comes with both a keyboard and trackpad, and you can even detach the case from the keyboard and trackpad contraption to use it just like a regular protective, making it quite versatile. $110 at Amazon

UAG Metropolis SE case for 13-inch iPad Pro Best rugged case The UAG Metropolis SE is a good rugged case, which not only offers solid protection, but also comes with a bunch of features. It's a folio case that offers complete 360-degree protection, and it also has a kickstand that lets you setup the iPad at multiple viewing angles. $80 at Amazon

TORRO leather case for 13-inch iPad Pro Best leather case This is one of the more premium-looking leather cases for the new iPad Pro, which offers great protection while giving it an elegant look. This case is made with top-grain leather, and it comes with soft microfibre lining inside to protect the device. It also doubles up as a kickstand case. $80 at Amazon

ESR clear case 13-inch iPad Pro Best clear case $19 $23 Save $4 This simple, clear case is good for those who only want a basic case that lets them show off the color of their iPad while offering a decent amount of protection. It has precise cutouts, and it also has space to let you store the Apple Pencil. $19 at Amazon

Your expensive iPad deserves nothing but the best cases

And that brings us to the end of this particular collection in which I've highlighted some of the best iPad Pro cases you can buy right now. If I was to pick one, then I'd either go with the ZAGG Folio or the Spigen Rugged Armor case for my iPad. You can't go wrong with a simple, clear case like the one offered by ESR, too, while those wanting a bit more functionality can go with ESR's keyboard case or the UAG Metropolis SE. The selection of cases available for the new iPads is a bit thin at the moment, but I hope to find some new options on the market in the coming days and weeks.