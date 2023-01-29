Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The MacBook Pro (2023) is one of the best Macs currently available. It packs macOS Ventura and the M2 Pro/Max chips, making it a future-proof laptop that could last users for many, many years. Though, the durable device on its own can be lacking. It's like having a mighty heart but not enough limbs to utilize its unmatched power. Fortunately, you can change that by investing in accessories. Below you will find a wide variety of accessory types that could help take better advantage of the MacBook Pro (2023). This way you get to make the most out of your computer during its long lifetime.

    Apple AirPods Pro 2
    Apple AirPods Pro 2

    The AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, despite their compact build. macOS fully supports these wireless earbuds.

    Apple AirPods 3rd Generation
    Apple AirPods 3

    The AirPods 3 have a similar design to the AirPods Pro but do not have the silicone tips. If you do not like the in-ear design of the AirPods Pro, you can get the AirPods 3.

    Apple AirPods Max
    Apple AirPods Max

    Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and Dolby Atmos support. Though, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size.

    JBL GO3 portable wireless speaker

    The JBL Go 3 is one of our favorite portable wireless speakers. It is water-resistant, has a decent battery life, and can blast the audio you're playing on your MacBook Pro.

    Sony DualSense Controller
    Sony PlayStation DualSense Controller

    Sony's new DualSesne sets a new benchmark for game controllers. It features adaptive triggers and improved haptics for an immersive gaming experience. macOS natively supports this controller.

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed
    Logitech G502 Hero Lightspeed

    This high-end gaming mouse has a 25K DPI sensor and low-latency wireless.

    Apple Magic Mouse 2
    Apple Magic Mouse 2

    The Apple Magic Mouse is currently the best mouse option if you're looking for seamless compatibility and feature support. It comes with a sleek design, looks good, and you can also perform various gesture commands on its smooth surface.

    Magic Trackpad
    Apple Magic Trackpad 2

    Apart from a hassle-free experience, the Apple Magic Trackpad offers precise control and wide range of gesture support on macOS, including force-touch compatibility.

    Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
    Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

    Not only is the Magic Keyboard Apple's first-party device, but this one also includes a Touch ID sensor.

    Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad
    Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad

    This keyboard includes all of the features of the previous one but also comes with a numeric keypad. It's ideal for those who works with numbers.

    Blue Yeti X microphone
    Blue Yeti X

    The Blue Yeti X is one of the best microphones out there that can even be used for professional recording use-cases besides gaming and streaming.

    Bestand Aluminum Stand
    Bestand Aluminum Stand

    This aluminum stand is ideal for those who want to lift and tilt their MacBooks to get that perfect working angle. It has silicone pads to avoid scratching your Mac and resist slips.

    NexiGo 144Hz 17.3 Inch Portable Gaming Monitor

    This portable monitor is unlike any other. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, and is designed for gaming. It's perfect for those who want an external monitor to pair with their MacBook Pro on the go.

    Apple Pro Display XDR
    Apple Pro Display XDR

    The Apple Pro Display XDR offers an insane 6016 by 3384 pixel resolution. Its contrast ratio is 1,000,000:1, and it has a superwide viewing angle.

    SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD
    SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

    The SanDisk Extreme Portable is an SSD designed for the outdoors, with a rugged chassis that can survive two-meter drops and with IP55 water and dust resistance. It even has a carabiner loop, and it also gets pretty fast, with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s.

    Seagate Expansion HDD
    Seagate Expansion HDD

    Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage.

    Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

    The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 docking station includes Thunderbolt downstream ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more in a sturdy-looking design.

    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    Thunderbolt docks don't get a lot better than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet, this one is something else. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.

    Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub

    This dock is more compact than the previous, gigantic stations. It includes HDMI, SD card, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and more.

    CloudValley Webcam Cover
    CloudValley Webcam Cover

    Concerned about privacy? Get this simple and easy to use webcam slider cover for your MacBook Pro. It attaches onto the bezel using a strong 3M adhesive.

    Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Laptop Sleeve

    This Spigen case is ideal for those who tend to drop their MacBooks frequently. It offers a rugged build with significant shock resistance. Additionally, it has a dedicated AirTag slot, in case you misplace your laptop.

As our list reflects, there are plenty of different kinds of accessories you can use or pair with your MacBook Pro (2023). Personally, I use an aluminum stand, wireless speaker, sleeve, and AirPods with my MacBook. If you depend on external monitors, then you might need to invest in a mouse and keyboard. Similarly, you could find yourself needing an external storage if you tend to store large files locally.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023)

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more.

What accessories do you use with your MacBook Pro (2023)? Let us know in the comments section below.