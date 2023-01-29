The MacBook Pro (2023) packs either the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. Here are the best accessories that can help you fully utilize this powerful laptop.

The MacBook Pro (2023) is one of the best Macs currently available. It packs macOS Ventura and the M2 Pro/Max chips, making it a future-proof laptop that could last users for many, many years. Though, the durable device on its own can be lacking. It's like having a mighty heart but not enough limbs to utilize its unmatched power. Fortunately, you can change that by investing in accessories. Below you will find a wide variety of accessory types that could help take better advantage of the MacBook Pro (2023). This way you get to make the most out of your computer during its long lifetime.

As our list reflects, there are plenty of different kinds of accessories you can use or pair with your MacBook Pro (2023). Personally, I use an aluminum stand, wireless speaker, sleeve, and AirPods with my MacBook. If you depend on external monitors, then you might need to invest in a mouse and keyboard. Similarly, you could find yourself needing an external storage if you tend to store large files locally.

What accessories do you use with your MacBook Pro (2023)? Let us know in the comments section below.