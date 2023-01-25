The MacBook Pro (2023) supports charging through MagSafe 3 and the USB Type-C ports. Here are the best alternative chargers you can find for this Mac.

Upgraded 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models have arrived, packing macOS Ventura and the Apple M2 Pro/Max chips. Arguably, they're the best Macs currently available, due to their unrivaled processing capabilities, power efficiency, modern design, and port variety. The ports on these models include HDMI, SD card slot, headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4, and MagSafe 3 for charging. What many users don't know is that the MagSafe 3 port isn't the sole way to charge these MacBook Pro models. In fact, you can use any of the three Thunderbolt 4 ports to charge this powerhouse, as well. If you're not satisfied with the MagSafe 3 charger included in the MacBook Pro box, we've compiled a list of the best alternative chargers you can find right now.

Best MacBook Pro (2023) charging cables

Apart from Apple's official MagSafe 3 to USB-C cable, finding MagSafe 3 charging cables from third parties is almost impossible. For this reason, we will be listing USB-C to USB-C charging cables only. You can depend on these to charge your MacBook Pro (2023) through any of the three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Apple USB-C to Magsafe 3 cable This is the official MagSafe 3 charging cable for the MacBook Pro (2023). It's similar to the one included in the Mac's box. If you need a spare unit, this could be your only option in the MagSafe department. See at Amazon

UGREEN 100W USB C to USB C Cable UGREEN 100W USB C to USB C Cable This quality cable is affordable and supports 100W fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer speeds. See at Amazon

Apple USB-C Charge Cable Apple USB-C Charge Cable The official Apple USB-C charging cable comes in one-meter and two-meter lengths. It supports up to 96W power delivery. See at Amazon

Maxonar Thunderbolt 4 Cable Maxonar Thunderbolt 4 Cable For extra durability, this Maxonar cable is completely wrapped in nylon. It supports all the Thunderbolt 4 features, and it comes in lengths up to 6.6ft. See at Amazon

Anker Thunderbolt 4 Cable Anker Thunderbolt 4 Cable This Anker cable gives you the full functionality of Thunderbolt 4, including 40Gbps bandwith and 100W of power. it's 2.2ft long, which is enough for most uses. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 6ft Cable Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 6ft Cable This cable from Amazon Basics is an affordable option that comes in White and Black and costs around 10 bucks. See at Amazon

Best chargers

Depending on the MacBook Pro (2023) variant you go for, the box could include either a 67W brick or a 96W one. Below are some alternatives that work with any of the USB-C cable options we've listed above.

Source: Anker Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) This is a tiny charger from Anker that can achieve an output of up to 65W. You can use this to charge your MacBook Pro. See at Anker See at Amazon

Apple 67W USB-C power adapter Apple 67W USB-C power adapter This is the official Apple charging brick included in the base MacBook Pro (2023)'s box. If you need an identical replacement or a spare unit, this is the one to go for. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III 100W Anker PowerPort III 100W charger Anker also has a 2-port 100W charger. You can split the 100W between the two ports or utilize it all through one port. See at Amazon

IFEART 96W Charger IFEART 96W Charger This fast charger supports up to 96W of output and comes with a USB C to USB C cable as an added bonus. See at Amazon

UGREEN Nexode 140W Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger The UGREEN Nexode 140W USB PD 3.1 charger is also a great option to consider for charging your devices. This particular GaN charger comes with a 6ft USB-C to USB-C cable for charging all your latest devices. See at Amazon

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter Apple 96W USB-C power adapter This other official charging brick from Apple comes with the higher-end MacBook Pro (2023) models. It'll charge your laptop at a faster pace. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Despite third-party MagSafe 3 chargers being limited and hard to come by, it's fortunate that users at least depend on third-party solutions through the USB-C ports of the MacBook Pro (2023). Personally, I depend on the MagSafe 3 charger since it's just more convenient to use and doesn't require as much effort to connect and disconnect.