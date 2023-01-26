Docking stations can help you fully utilize the power of the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Here are the best docks for your MacBook Pro (2023).

The family of powerful Macs has expanded further. Powered by macOS Ventura and the M2 Pro/Max chips, Apple has revealed brand-new MacBook Pro (2023) models. Despite coming in different 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, both MacBook Pro models offer the same set of I/O. These include HDMI, three Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3 charging ports. That's in addition to fans' favorites — the 3.5mm headphone jack and SD card slot. Despite the wide variety of ports, many users might find themselves needing more. To help you make the most out of your MacBook Pro (2023), we've prepared a list of the best docking stations currently available. Pick a dock or two based on your personal needs and expectations.

Best MacBook Pro (2023) docks

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Thunderbolt docks don't get a lot better than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet, this one is something else. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable. See at Amazon

Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station This Kensington Thunderbolt dock adds USB ports, an SD card reader, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt daisy chaining. It also delivers 90W of power to your MacBook Pro regardless of what you connect to it. See at Amazon

Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock Convert your gaming experience into a fully-fledged workstation with this docking station that offers a variety of ports, an SD card reader, as well a 100W USB-PD. The angled design also lets you prop your MacBook Pro onto the dock itself. See at Amazon

Pluggable Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock This dock can be the central hub for your desk setup, with multiple display outputs, USB ports, and Ethernet so you can connect more peripherals to your MacBook Pro. And it also delivers up to 100W of power, so you have everything you need in a compact package. See at Amazon

Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) This docking station from Anker takes your MacBook Pro to the next level by providing 13 additional ports. These include SD card, Ethernet, and USB-A support. See at Amazon See at Anker

Source: CalDigit CalDigit Element Hub If you want a very compact dock and you mostly rely on Thunderbolt-based peripherals, the CalDigit Element Hub may be for you. It only has a few ports, but with three Thunderbolt downstream connections and four USB Type-A ports, it's still very capable. See at Amazon

These are the best docking stations you can find for your Apple MacBook Pro (2023). As you can see, there are plenty of different options with various sizes and port numbers. This way, no matter what your budget or needs are, you will likely find a good fit for you new Mac. Personally, if I had to pick one, I would go for CalDigit TS4 dock due to its port variety and solid build quality.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more. See at Best Buy (14 inches) See at Best Buy (16 inches)

