These are the Best MacBook Pro Cases right now: Supcase, UAG, ProCase, and more!

If you got yourself a shiny new MacBook Pro from Apple, you’ll definitely need some additional accessories to go along with it, like a USB-C hub, a good webcam since online classes and meetings are the new normal, or maybe even an external portable monitor for a better viewing experience. While you’re at it, it’s also a good idea to invest in a good-quality case for your MacBook Pro to protect it from scratches and dents. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro cases you can buy to keep your laptop safe, as well as give it a new visual overhaul.

UAG Plyo Case for 13-inch MacBook Pro Rugged protection UAG is known for drop-resistant cases and this Plyo case for the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro will do exactly that. It's rugged, translucent, and offers great protection. View at Amazon

ProCase Hard Shell with Kickstand Protection with convenience The ProCase hard shell offers protection against scratches and drops but also has another trick up its sleeve. It has a foldable kickstand that can make typing more convenient. View at Amazon

Proxa Hardshell Case for 13-inch MacBook Pro Funky designs This hardshell case from Proxa is for all of you who want to customize the look of your MacBook Pro along with some decent protection. View at Amazon

B Belk Clear Case for 16-inch MacBook Pro Crystal clear case If you want to show off your 16-inch MacBook Pro but still want to protect it from scratches and drops, this clear case is the one to go for. View at Amazon

UAG Feather-light case for 15-inch MacBook Pro Best-in-class protection If you have a 15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar, this is the best-suited case since it protects against hard drops as well. It even adds a rugged look to your MacBook Pro. View at Amazon

KECC Wooden Hardshell Case for MacBook Pro 13 A dash of nature This wooden hardshell case gives a refreshing new look to your 13-inch MacBook Pro. Additionally, you also get a keyboard cover and a free sleeve which is a bonus. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle for MacBook Pro 16 Solid drop protection This case from Supcase is one of the best options for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It adds a funky look to your MacBook and provides ample protection against falls. View at Amazon

MOSISO Hardshell Case for MacBook Pro 13 Matte black everything! If you want to make your MacBook Pro look stealthy, this is the best case that you can get. The matte black color looks great with the aluminium sides of the MacBook Pro and gives it an overall sleek look. View at Amazon

InCase Dots Hardshell Case for MacBook Pro Great texture and protection This is another of those hardshell snap-on cases but with a unique dotted texture for better grip. It looks stealthy too and is a good fit if you have a 15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar. View at Amazon

These were some of the best MacBook Pro cases in our opinion that you can invest in to protect your expensive new laptop. While some cases emphasize protection, others pay more importance to the look and feel of the case, so you can choose the one that best fits your needs. We have tried to cover (pun intended) most of the popular MacBook Pro models in this list right from the new MacBook Pro M1 from 2020 to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and even the older 15-inch MacBook Pro.

If rugged protection is of primary importance to you, we would suggest getting the UAG Plyo Case since it offers the best protection against both scratches as well as accidental drops. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle is another option that provides superior protection against drops. If you’re careful with your MacBook Pro and don’t want a lot of drop protection, or you just don’t want to add a lot of bulk to your MacBook, you can get the B BELK Clear Case. If you use your MacBook Pro on a desk for extended durations, you might want to consider the ProCase Cover since it also features a kickstand that elevates the keyboard at an angle making it easier to type.