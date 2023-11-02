Like many MacBooks before it, this computer uses a USB-C to MagSafe connection for charging. And while Apple will be providing this cable and power brick combo in the box, there’s no harm in owning a second, third, or fourth backup. So with that being said, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of our favorite MacBook M3 chargers you can buy right now.

The MacBook M3 is Apple’s latest addition to its long line of laptops . Available in M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max configurations, this cutting-edge machine is going to be one of the fastest and best-looking computers in town, and keeping it charged up is key.

Nylon jacketing is all the rage in the world of wires, but one of our favorite uses of the material is in this Gourde 140W USB-C to MagSafe Charger. At 6.6 feet long, you’ll be able to bend and flex the wire in multiple ways. We do recommend pairing the wire with a fast-charging power brick though, which can be purchased separately.

Having a spare charger is one thing, but getting a spare cable and power brick in one box is another godsend altogether. The T ATHINK USB-C to MagSafe charger is 6.6 feet long, and gets very close in design and power to Apple’s original peripheral. And best of all, the power brick and cable are protected against short circuiting, overheating, sparks, and other electrical malfunctions.

This SlimQ USB-C to MagSafe cable is a great alternative to your MacBook M3’s provided wire, but it’s also compatible with certain MacBook Air models. At 5.9 feet long, the lead should have just enough reach for most workstations and desks, and the cable is capable of delivering up to 100W of power (when paired with the appropriate power brick).

It can be difficult to manage any kind of extra wiring, but it’s especially important to keep your MacBook M3 charger bundled up nicely. This is why we love the Korllo USB-C to MagSafe 3. Not only does it deliver up to 140W of power to your laptop, but it also comes with a wire lasso and a carrying case for rainy days.

There are plenty of brands to choose from when it comes to purchasing a secondary wire for your MacBook Pro, but sometimes nothing gets the job done like one that Apple made themselves. This USB-C to MagSafe 3 is identical to the one you’ll receive with a number of MacBooks, including the new M3 model.

Yumgood has been making the rounds in the world of third-party cables, and the company’s USB-C to MagSafe charger for the MacBook M3, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air is here to get the job done. It’s also our premium pick because of its tough nylon jacketing that is flexible but strong, and its thickened copper core.

It’s essential to know exactly what your charge status is, which is why we recommend this Aoldhyy USB-C to MagSafe lead. Perfect for the MacBook M3, the built-in status indicator lets you know if the computer is fully charged, or if it still needs to be plugged in.

Our favorite MacBook M3 charger of the bunch, the Mcdodo 140W USB-C to MagSafe is able to deliver up to 140W, and features a flexible nylon jacketing. It may not be the fanciest USB-C lead in town, but the Mcdodo is the charger we’d pair with our MacBook M3 any day.

While a number of these MacBook M3 chargers can be used with other types of MacBook products, they’re most effective when paired with a power brick that can push high wattage to your machine. Vetting through these different wires and brands, we made sure to include tried and true cord and charger makers, as well as reliable third-party alternatives.

This is why we went with the Mcdodo 140W as our best overall pick. With its flexible but rugged nylon jacketing, it can stand up against most accidental yanks and snags, and it pushes up to 140W of power when connected to the right power brick. We also understand that saving money is important too, which is why we chose the Aoldhyy as our best value pick. It also includes many of the same design features as the Mcdodo.

But for the best wire in town, our money goes to the Yumgood Fast-Charging USB-C to MagSafe. It packs quite the wattage punch, and uses insulated copper and bendable jacketing to juice up your MacBook M3.