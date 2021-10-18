Here are the Best Places to Pre-order Apple’s new MacBook Pro (2021)

Apple revealed the brand new MacBook Pro during its virtual “Unleashed” Mac event. This Mac comes with a complete redesign that adds more ports to it, and it’s powered by either the Apple M1 Pro or the Apple M1 Max chip. If you’re unsure which Mac to get, you may want to take a look at the best Macs currently available. If you already have a MacBook Pro, consider adding an extra layer of protection through a case. Here are the best places to pre-order the latest MacBook Pro.

Unfortunately, the new MacBook Pro is only available in two colors — Silver and Space Gray. These models also bring the notch to an Apple computer for the first time. While we’re sure many customers will complain about it, users will eventually get used to it, just like the iPhone X’s case.

Apple still sells the M1 MacBook Pro 13″, so if the price tags of the new 14″ and 16″ models are too high for you, you could always compromise and get last year’s model. After all, even the original M1 chip is a mighty SoC. It will be interesting to see how the M1 Pro and Max chips affect other rivals’ businesses, especially after Intel expressed how they would love to have Apple depending on them again, before the event.

Best Deals: Where can you pre-order the latest MacBook Pro from?

Online Apple Store

The online Apple Store allows you to preorder the MacBook Pro in all available configurations. You either get it delivered to your doorstep, or you can pick it up yourself if you enjoy visiting physical Apple Stores.

Will you be buying the latest MacBook Pro? If so, which screen size will you go for? Let us know in the comments section below.