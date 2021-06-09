These are the Best USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro: Belkin, Baseus, Anker, and more!

Buying a MacBook doesn’t mean just spending on the laptop itself. You will be aware that all MacBook Pro models from 2016 only come with USB-C ports, so if you want to plug any of your existing or legacy devices into your MacBook Pro, you’ll have to purchase additional dongles and USB-C hubs. So we’re going to help you find some of the best USB-C hubs you can buy for your shiny new MacBook Pro. While you’re at it, you might also want to get a good protective case for your MacBook Pro since Apple repairs are rather expensive if you end up damaging your Mac.

If you’ve recently purchased a MacBook Pro and are new to macOS, you might also be interested in some software tips that can be useful while using the Mac regularly, like the different ways in which you can force quit apps on Mac if they’re unresponsive or even the proper way to uninstall apps on your Mac without leaving any residue behind.

Belkin USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro Reliable and functional Belkin is one of the most well-known brands in terms of accessories and this USB-C hub from them offers all the basic ports you would need - 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a LAN port as well. View at Amazon

NOV8Tech 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Good for basic use This USB-C hub offers a selection of 7 different ports - 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, an HDMI port, an SD card reader and even a microSD card reader. It's affordable and will get the job done for most users. View at Amazon

MOKiN USB-C Dongle for MacBook Pro All the basics covered The MOKiN USB-C hub is a great option for those getting their first dongle for the MacBook Pro. It takes up one USB-C port and provides 2 USB-A ports and an HDMI port along with a full-size SD card and microSD card slots. View at Amazon

FlePow 7-in-1 USB-C Dongle For that extra USB port Unlike most dongles in this list, the FlePow dongle offers an additional USB-A port instead of a USB-C so you get 3 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and SD card plus microSD card slots. If you use a lot of thumb drives, get this one. View at Amazon

Satechi 9-in-1 Multiport Adaptor For power users and travellers This USB-C hub comes with a detachable cable so it's easier to carry while traveling. It also offers a VGA port and a Gigabit Ethernet port along with the usual USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports and SD card slots. View at Amazon

Baseus USB-C Docking Station Best for triple monitor setups The Baseus docking station is the only USB-C hub you need for almost every use-case. It has 3 HDMI ports for a triple monitor setup along with 3 USB-A ports, 4 USB-C ports, an ethernet port, a headphone jack, and SD card slots. One of the best hubs you can get. View at Amazon

VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for MacBook Additional audio jack This USB-C adaptor is slightly unique in the sense that it offers an additional 3.5mm audio jack along with the one present on the MacBook. You also get 3 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, SD card slots, and also an Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Ikling 9-in-1 Hub for dual displays Another one for power users The Ikling USB-C Hub is for those who want to attach two displays to their MacBook, one via HDMI and the other via VGA. This one also has an additional audio jack accompanied by 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C and Ethernet ports, and SD card readers. View at Amazon

Anker 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Hub Functional and long-lasting Anker is a popular accessories brand and if you get this particular dongle, you can be assured it will last you a long time. You get all the basic connectivity like 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, along with SD card readers. View at Amazon

These were some of the best USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro and guess what, they work with any MacBook Pro from 2016 onwards that have USB-C ports including the new M1 MacBook Pro. All the dongles are Thunderbolt 3 compatible so they even work with a MacBook Air and even some Windows laptops. The Baseus Docking Hub is one of the most versatile USB-C hubs that we would recommend if you work from a desk all the time. If you’re constantly on the move, the Satechi 9-in-1 Hub should be your default option.

No matter which USB-C Hub you get, make sure you handle it with care as these accessories are more often than not quite fragile. Also, keep in mind that the new M1 MacBook Pro doesn’t support multiple displays via the USB-C port so you’ll only be able to attach one display even if your USB-C hub has multiple HDMI/VGA ports.