Best Magisk Modules: Call Recorder, Font Manager, 1Controller, and more!

Magisk is undoubtedly one of the best tools for Android power users looking to unlock the full potential of their device. Developed by John Wu, a.k.a. XDA Senior Recognized Developer topjohnwu, Magisk offers a distinctive “systemless interface” that can be used for everything from rooting your device to adding unique features to it. The best part about using it is it allows users to tinker with system settings without actually making changes to the system files. By utilizing this overlay-based mechanism of Magisk, developers can create and distribute ready-to-use mods in a standardized manner. Such mods are classified as “Magisk Modules” among the Android aftermarket modding scene.

Many modules exist for Magisk, providing all sorts of modifications one can imagine. Be it removing some preinstalled OEM apps, pairing the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller with your Android phone, or cloaking your device from SafetyNet, you can perform various kinds of complex system-level modding by installing the appropriate Magisk module for the task.

But what’s inside a Magisk module? How do you install a module using Magisk? Most importantly, what are the best Magisk modules out there?

Navigate this article:

Internal structure of a Magisk module

Unlike many other file formats, there’s no unique extension defined for a Magisk module. It’s nothing but a specially crafted ZIP archive that holds the files and the metadata associated with the corresponding mod, as shown below.

How to install a Magisk module

Despite having the same file extension, keep in mind that a Magisk module is entirely different from a regular flashable ZIP file. As a result, you can’t boot into recovery mode and flash it like a custom ROM. Rather, you need to use the Magisk app or the magisk Android binary to do the job. Of course, you need to install Magisk on your phone before installing a module.

Install using the Magisk app

Download the module from its official source. If you’re downloading on a PC or a Mac, then connect your Android device to it and copy the downloaded ZIP file to the internal memory of the target device.

Open the Magisk app on your phone and switch to the Modules tab using the bottom navigation menu.

Tap on the button named Install from storage.

Browse and select the module ZIP you downloaded earlier.

Magisk will now install the module and prompt you to restart.

After rebooting, open the Magisk app once again and take a look at the Modules tab. The module you flashed should be listed under the Installed section.

Install using the “magisk” Android binary

Download the module from its official source. If you’re downloading on a PC or a Mac, then connect your Android device to it and copy the downloaded ZIP file to the internal memory of the target device.

Make sure you have the latest ADB and Fastboot binaries installed on your PC/Mac and your phone has USB debugging turned on.

Open a Terminal/Command Prompt/Shell window on your PC, check if the phone is detected by ADB, and then log into the ADB shell of the phone: adb shell

Instead of accessing the ADB shell, you can also use a terminal emulator app directly on the phone.

Request root privilege with the command mention below: su

Accept the Superuser access prompt on the Magisk app on your phone.

Execute the following command to install the downloaded module using the magisk Android binary: magisk --install-module full_path_of_the_module_ZIP

Reboot the phone. After rebooting, check the Modules tab of the Magisk app. The module you flashed should be listed under the Installed section.

The official Magisk app does come with a built-in centralized module repository (can be found under Modules => Online), but topjohnwu has recently announced his plan to phase it out in order to broaden the scope of module discoverability.

Best Magisk modules

Since the curated centralized module repo is gradually being retired from the app, Magisk users will eventually need to manually download module ZIP files and install them on their own. This is where this article comes in, as it brings together some of the most popular Magisk modules in one index. Feel free to add your comments and suggestions in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Note: In this article, we will only be covering a handful of Magisk modules that are actively being used by a large section of the Android modding community. This does not serve as an endorsement of those modules, nor are we suggesting that the work of others should be ignored. Please visit the XDA sub-forum for Magisk to see if there are alternate (and possibly more versatile) modules available.

0 – 9

1Controller

In case you have an Android device that doesn’t properly support one of the several popular game controllers, then the 1Controller Magisk module may fix that. The module introduces the keylayout files for several popular game controllers, including the PS5’s DualSense, DualShock 4, DualShock 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One|One S, Xbox Series X|S, and the Switch Pro controller.

1Controller: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

A – E

Active Edge Mod for Pixel devices

Missing the Google Pixel 2’s Active Edge feature on new generation Pixel devices? Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mikalovtch, you can now bring it back through the module named “Active Edge Mod for Pixel devices.”

Active Edge Mod for Pixel devices: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Advanced Charging Controller

Created by XDA Senior Member VR25, Advanced Charging Controller is a module intended for extending the battery life of your device through limiting charging current, temperature, and voltage.

Advanced Charging Controller: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

App Systemizer

Sometimes you want to install a third-party app inside the /system partition to get more functionalities out of it. App Systemizer by XDA Senior Member veez21 can be handy in such scenarios, as the module allows installation of third-party applications as system apps.

App Systemizer: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

ARCore/Playground Patcher

A Magisk module by XDA Senior Member MarcAnt01 that enables ARCore (AKA Google Play Services for AR) support for devices that haven’t got official support and allows you to install apps with ARCore support via the Play Store.

ARCore/Playground Patcher: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Bluetooth Library Patcher

Rooted Samsung Galaxy owners often started losing Bluetooth pairings after reboot or airplane mode switch. Bluetooth Library Patcher by XDA Senior Member 3arthur6 aims to resolve this issue by patching the Bluetooth library of the stock Samsung ROM on the fly.

Bluetooth Library Patcher: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Busybox for Android NDK

Static busybox binary for all Android architectures (ARM/ARM64, x86/x86_64, MIPS/MIPS64) built with the NDK from XDA Senior Recognized Developer osm0sis.

Busybox for Android NDK: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Call Recorder – SKVALEX

A companion Magisk module for the powerful Call Recorder app by XDA Senior Member skvalex. The module allows the app to use advanced root features, such as recording both sides on newer Android builds and starting the recording when a call get actually answered.

Call Recorder – SKVALEX: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Debloater

Want to get rid of the enormous volume of pre-installed OEM apps? The Debloater module by XDA Senior Member veez21 is the perfect solution for your needs. Fire up a terminal window, call the debloat command, and voila!

Debloater: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Detach and Detach3

Using this module, you can “detach” app(s) from your Google Play Store automatic update process. It completely hides the update in the “My games and applications” section, so you won’t see your detached apps from your Play Store pending updates.

The original mod was created by XDA Senior Member hinxnz, who is now maintaining a separate fork named Detach3. On the other hand, the regular Detach module is maintained by XDA Senior Member Rom.

Detach: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Energized Protection

Created by XDA Senior Member AdroitAdorKhan, this module gets a list of domains that serve ads, tracking scripts and malware from multiple reputable sources and creates a hosts file that prevents your system from connecting to them.

Energized Protection: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

F – J

Font Manager

In case you’re looking for a way to change the default font of your Android device to give a mini UI makeover, or just want to replace the stock emoji set with a more versatile one, look no further. Opt for the Font Manager module by XDA Senior Member androidacy and customize everything related to fonts and emojis to your heart’s content.

Font Manager: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Fullscreen/Immersive Gesture Tweaks for Android 10-12

Gesture lovers, rejoice! XDA Senior Member DanGLES3 has come up with this simple, but brilliant module that lets you tweak the gesture parameters as you like.

Fullscreen/Immersive Gesture Tweaks for Android 10-12: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

JamesDSP Audio Manager

Inspired from the Omnirom DSPManager, this module brings a reformed audio effect digital signal processing engine for Android with an enhanced internal audio engine.

JamesDSP Audio Manager: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

K – O

MagiskHide Props Config

Developed by XDA Senior Moderator and Dev Committee-Dev Relations member Didgeridoohan, MagiskHide Props Config is a fascinating module that helps you to change your device’s prop values without manually tinkering with the Magisk resetprop tool. You can seamlessly modify the device fingerprint, the model number, or whatever prop you want. It can be immensely useful to pass the SafetyNet CTS Profile check on custom and uncertified ROMs.

MagiskHide Props Config: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

For this particular module, the ZIP package is hybrid in nature. You can either install it using the Magisk app, or flash it through a custom recovery like TWRP. After installing the module and rebooting, run the command props in a terminal emulator app, and follow the instructions to set your desired options.

NanoDroid

NanoDroid by XDA Senior Member Setialpha is an installer for various open-source related things, most noticeably microG and F-Droid.

NanoDroid: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

P – T

QuickSwitch

QuickSwitch is a Magisk module that enables Android Pie Recents Screen (Quickstep) in any supported launcher.

QuickSwitch: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Riru and related modules

Riru is a powerful module that injects itself into the zygote in order to allow other modules to run their codes in apps or the system server.

Riru: Download || GitHub Repo

Many developers have coded additional modules that are dependent on Riru. For example, the Xposed Framework has got a new successor named EdXposed, which is a Riru-based Magisk module. Universal SafetyNet Fix by XDA Senior Member kdrag0n is another prime example of a Riru-based Magisk module.

TWRP A/B Retention Script

This one isn’t a typical Magisk module, but this special script from XDA Senior Recognized Developer osm0sis can help to keep TWRP installed in both slots when flashed from the Magisk app after an A/B OTA has been installed in the background.

TWRP A/B Retention Script: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

U – Z

ViPER4Android FX

Apart from being a downloader and companion for the popular ViPER4Android software, this module also includes a profile converter and vdcs from the original ViPER4Android project.

ViPER4Android FX: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Webview Switcher

Webview Switcher by XDA Senior Member androidacy allows users to replace the stock Android WebView with more privacy friendly as well as better performing WebView provider alternatives.

Webview Switcher: Download || GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Started as a hobbyist project for topjohnwu, Magisk has now become a whole ecosystem on its own in the Android modding world. Once your device is up and running with Magisk, you can begin to add the modules you would like. The amazing tinkering opportunities the modules offer to end-users are truly fascinating. Now that you’ve got everything related to Magisk modules in front of you, let’s start tinkering with some of the best ones! Do check out some of our other curated lists, such as the Most Popular Custom ROMs and Most Popular Custom Kernels.