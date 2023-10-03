Your iPhone looks excellent on its own, but showing it off on a stand elevates it to another level. Whether you want to charge it in style or need a comprehensive solution for powering all your Apple gadgets, there are plenty of options out there. Here are our eight picks for the best MagSafe stands for iPhone.

The ESR 3-in-1 Travel Charger for Magsafe folds, meaning it can slide easily into luggage, but it still supports an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It also comes with an AC adapter and a travel bag, so you're all set right out of the box.

Good looks are at the forefront with the Nomad Stand One MagSafe Charger. It comes in Carbide or Silver and provides a full 15W for fast charging of your iPhone. The body is sturdy, solid metal, so tipping and wobbling won't be a concern.

Take extra battery capacity on the go and get a stand to boot with the Anker Magnetic Battery. It comes in multiple colors to suit your taste and provides 5000 mAh of extra capacity. The battery itself recharges via USB-C for easy top-ups.

Three-in-one stands do not have to set you back lots of cash. The ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand isn't too pricey, but it charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case all in one. We liked using it during our testing, and it comes with an AC adapter.

Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once in style with the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe. It looks sleek and modern and gives your phone a full 15W for fast charging support. It's a bit pricey, but it delivers plenty of bang for your buck.

The Belkin Wireless Charger for MagSafe combines a charger and kickstand into one compact package. Plus, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg, either. It supports Apple fast charging for quick battery top-ups, but you don't get an AC adapter in the box, just the cable, although you can opt to add an adapter to your purchase if you wish.

What to consider when buying MagSafe stands for iPhone

MagSafe is Apple's name for accessories that use magnets to attach themselves to your iPhone. MagSafe charging means that the accessory can wirelessly charge your iPhone. Most of the stands we recommend do both, but some make you buy the wireless charger separately. Note that MagSafe-certified is another classification, and it means you get 15W fast charging. Not all charging stands offer this feature, however. As a result, some stands will charge your phone more slowly. After considering which works best for you, you should also consider what other Apple products you have. If you have an Apple Watch and AirPods as well, a 3-in-1 option might be best. Otherwise, a simple stand for your iPhone is likely all you need.

Overall, the TwelveSouth Forté for iPhone is our pick. It looks great and pivots, so you can put your smartphone at the perfect angle. Note it does require you to purchase an Apple MagSafe Charger separately if you want wireless charging support. If that seems like too much to pay, the simple yet effective Belkin Wireless Charger for MagSafe works great, charges your iPhone, and doesn't take up too much space. On the other hand, if you have an Apple Watch and AirPods, too, then the premium Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is worth the high upfront cost for its convenience factor and ease of use.