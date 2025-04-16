Mario Kart World is the culmination of everything Nintendo has worked on with the Mario Kart series so far. It takes tracks from old games, revitalizing them with the latest hardware, and adds brand-new tracks for players to enjoy. So far, there have been a fair number of tracks revealed to be in the game, and there are already some major frontrunners when it comes to creativity that I feel are worth mentioning. That is why I have thrown together a list of the best Mario Kart World tracks that have been revealed so far. We have images of some, but most of these are ones that have received at least a spot in the trailer.

5 Airship Fortress

A DS Classic