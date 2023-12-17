Ever feel frustrated with regular keyboards? They lack comfort, durability, or personalization options. That's where mechanical keyboards come in! They solve these issues by providing a more satisfying and durable typing experience. In the case of Mac users, compatibility is limited with the options available on the market. Fortunately, with my expertise in hardware, you don't have to worry about the options. Take a look at the following available options for the best mechanical keyboards for Mac.

The RK Royal Kludge RK96 is a funky choice for Mac users seeking a unique keyboard experience. With 96 keys, including a number pad and offset arrow keys, it's designed for productivity and tactile typing enjoyment. The hot-swappable feature lets you change switches without soldering while adding a DIY touch. It is also enhanced with a magnetic wrist rest for ergonomic comfort and a hub design with USB pass-through ports.

The ProtoArc keyboard is a quiet and comfortable choice with its low-profile mechanical keys offering fluid typing that makes it perfect for work in the office. With 14 changeable backlit modes, the soft LED illumination allows easy typing in darker environments without strain on eyes. Plus, it can connect to three devices simultaneously through BT 5.0, 2.4G USB, and wired options. Lastly, the rechargeable 1900mAh battery extends usage, and its programmable features enhance productivity for Mac users.

The Das Keyboard 4 features the title of the “world's thinnest mechanical keyboard”. It delivers a premium tactile feel and precise keystrokes. The keys use Cherry MX Brown switches so they last a really long time – up to 50 million keystrokes! With a sleek aluminum top, 2-port USB 3.0 hub, and a convenient volume knob, this keyboard combines functionality and craftsmanship for an unbeatable typing experience. Multiple colors and designs are available too.

Who doesn’t like an extra item with their package? Well, this one comes with an RGB mechanical keyboard as well as a RGB headset. It’s just the ideal combo for gamers! This punk-style keyboard has a classic retro look to it, along with pleasing clicky sound and precise positioning. With 108 keys and magnetic wrist rest, it’s a complete package for your mac. Plus, the headphones are awesome too as they feature noise cancelation, 360-rotation, and LED lights.

If RGB’s your priority, there’s no better option than the SteelSeries Apex 5 since it has a dynamic per-key illumination. For added comfort, there’s a magnetic rest too, and trust me when I say, it is essential for someone using their systems for prolonged periods. The quality is awesome too, since it is made with aircraft-grade aluminum. You can get it in the silent variant, or the tactile click variant (which is my favorite too).

Mac accessories aren't always expensive. This keyboard is a pretty decent choice for those with a low budget. It offers 60% of the keyboard, but that's sufficient for most purposes including typing and gaming. As a matter of fact, it becomes really convenient for traveling. Plus, the slight key sound is definitely satisfying enough. With the option to choose from 10 color schemes, there’s something for everyone.

Not everyone can afford to spend a fortune on a mechanical keyboard, but if you can, this one would be my recommendation. Top features include low-profile keys, customizable keys, multi-device control, and 1,500 mAh battery. Plus, it also features the smart illumination technology that lights up the keyboard once your hands get closer. On top of that, the lighting adjusts according to the environment. You can choose from tactile, clicky, and linear variants depending upon personal preferences.

The Keychron Q1 keyboard is my top pick for Mac users. It's a fully customizable keyboard with a solid aluminum frame for comfortable typing. You can easily program each key with QMK and VIA support, allowing for various layouts and shortcuts. The hot-swappable Gateron G Pro Brown switches offer tactile responsiveness without soldering. Plus, there’s an innovative double gasket design that reduces typing noise, and the double-shot PBT keycaps and south-facing backlight add a stylish touch.

Which mechanical keyboard is right for you?

If you're looking for a great mechanical keyboard, the Keychron Q1 PRO is indeed one of the best keyboards to get your hands on. It's exceptional to use, feels great when typing, and has a sturdy aluminum frame. It's a top-notch option for a satisfying typing experience. Plus, it goes well with your Mac, and is pretty easy to travel with as well.

But, on the other hand, if you're on a budget, consider the MageGee Portable keyboard. It's a good alternative that offers 60% of the keyboard but still gets the job done. It's a more affordable option that provides decent performance without breaking the bank. You can also take a look at other options, and then choose the one that suits your requirements the most.