If you’re a keyboard and mouse gamer, you likely know the value of a good mechanical keyboard . There’s nothing quite like the feel, sound, or level of tactile feedback that mechanical keyboard switches impart to your fingers while gaming. Of course, the things that make these keyboards great for gaming also make them awesome to type on for work. We’ve rounded up the best mainstream mechanical gaming keyboards to choose from, with both wired and wireless keyboard options.

If you like the feel of typing on laptop keyboards, it used to be difficult to replicate that feel on your PC. The Corsair K100 Air uses low-profile mechanical key switches to simulate that feel while giving you tactile feedback for gaming and typing.

If you want a mechanical keyboard that isn't covered in RGB, the Keychron Q1 Pro will fit your needs and then some. It has a volume knob, Bluetooth and USB-C connections, and hot-swappable switch sockets, so you can customize it with your favorite mechanical switches.

If you use a low sensitivity on your mouse, you know every inch of desk mat space is essential. That's why the Razer Huntsman Mini is perfect for your play style. The 60% form factor only gives you the keys you need, while the optical switches give ultimate responsiveness.

The Epomaker EK68 is a 65% form-factor mechanical keyboard for gaming with a rotary encoder that can be programmed to suit your needs. It also boasts 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C connectivity, so it'll work with any of your devices.

The Razer Tartarus Pro is a dedicated keyboard for gaming use, with the WASD cluster and the surrounding keys, a thumbstick, optical key switches, and 32 programmable keys to adapt to the games you play.

This compact keyboard from Havit uses red linear switches for fast, consistent response while gaming. Plus, the smaller size means more space for your mousing hand. It still retains a numpad for easy number entry, and the PBT keycaps will be pleasant to type on.

Want the best in multi-device connectivity? The Asus ROG Azoth might be right for you, with 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired USB-C modes to work with almost every device you can think of. It's also got hot-swappable switches and a snazzy OLED screen to show settings.

This is one of Logitech's best gaming keyboards, with a space-saving TKL form factor, clicky blue switches for tactile and audible feedback, and a removable USB cable for longevity. It's also got some pretty sweet RGB effects.

Level up with the best mechanical keyboards for gaming

While picking the best mechanical keyboards for gaming, we had a few main considerations. The first is a choice of switch types, as personal preference for how different switches feel and sound is important. We also picked a variety of form factors, as no keyboard is one-size-fits-all. If you’re only starting to dip your toes into the murky waters of mechanical keyboards, we’ve got an in-depth guide that covers form factors, switches, keycaps, and more.

All that said, we think the Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard is the best option for most people. It has excellent switches that are usable for gaming and general use, great RGB effects, and a removable cable, so it can be replaced if damaged. The Asus ROG Azoth is one of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, with multiple connectivity options, hot-swap switches, onboard settings, and a slick OLED screen. It is pretty expensive, though, so definitely stick that on your wish list until you know what type of switches and layout you prefer.

If you’re gaming on a budget, check out our collection of the best budget mechanical keyboards. While these might not have the flashy features of the more premium keyboards, the same mechanical switches are used so they’ll perform at a similar level.