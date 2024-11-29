Are you looking for an easy way to store your favorite photos and videos and share them with friends or family, without compressing them through messaging apps or social media sites? Well, look no further, as these websites let you store, share, edit, and organize all your core memories with just the click of a button. With tons of free and paid versions available, these are the seven best media and storage sites that will keep your family albums or work portfolios safe.

7 Dropbox

It's useful if you already have it

Dropbox is the grandfather of online storage options. Launched in 2007, it became the premier location for users to easily send and receive files. Nowadays, Dropbox has been overshadowed by a lot of other programs that have entered the cloud storage space, but it still offers free users 2GB of space to store and upload their images.

While this may not sound too impressive, Dropbox storage is often handed out like candy with new laptops, other tech products, or from work or school. If you are looking to get more storage for yourself, it will cost you around $10/month for 2TB of space or $17/month for 3TB of space, which works out to be a lot cheaper than some other options on this list.

6 WeTransfer

Easy to use for sharing memories

A simple option for transferring photos and videos without losing quality is WeTransfer. You can use WeTransfer by heading over to the official website or by downloading their app on Android or iOS.

The free version of WeTransfer lets you transfer up to 2GB at a time and has a 20GB limit, which is great if you want to send a bunch of photos to someone, but becomes slightly impractical when you want to send a lot of high-quality videos.

If you need to transfer more files than this, then you can pay for the Pro or Premium models of the service for $10/month or $19/month, respectively. The Pro version lets you send up to 200GB per transfer and gives 1TB of storage space. The Premium model has no transfer limit and unlimited storage.

5 OneDrive

Useful if you have a Windows PC

OneDrive is more often seen as a storage platform to back up documents or other important files on your PC. But it functions the same as other options on this list if you want to store and share your photos. Similar to Dropbox, OneDrive is also bundled with a lot of PC and laptop deals, meaning when you buy a new PC you may just get 100GB free for a year, or something similar. This could be a bonus to consider when purchasing a new PC.

OneDrive is great for anyone with a Windows PC, but it also works on iOS and Android, as well as for your Xbox if you have one. If you want a free plan, unfortunately, you will only get 5GB of storage. If you get a Microsoft 365 basic account for $20, you will be given 100GB of space. If you need more space, then you can purchase the premium tier for $70 a year for 1TB, which works out to about $5 a month.

4 Amazon Photos

Perfect for Amazon Prime Members

Amazon Photos has a free and paid plan for Amazon customers, but has the added benefit of being free for anyone who has an Amazon Prime Membership. The photo storage site might not be worth the Amazon Prime Membership ($139) on its own, but if you are already an Amazon Prime member, then you might as well take advantage of it since you can.

Amazon Photos lets you store unlimited photos and share them with friends and family, even if they're not members. It automatically tags images by person, location, and time and has other cool features, like being able to order printed photos, calendars, and postcards right off the app.

If you just want the free plan, then you just need to sign up on Amazon, and you'll receive 5GB of storage for free so that you can store and share your photos with others. But unfortunately, you can only store up to 5GB of videos unless you pay for a paid plan. If you want to store more than 5GB of videos, you can pay $2/month for 100GB, $7/month for 1TB, or $12/month for 2TB of storage.

3 Google Photos

A great option for Pixel owners

Google Photos is another great option, especially if you are the owner of a Google Pixel Phone, as this will be the default photo app you will use on your phone, which makes it super simple to just automatically back up all the media you have on your phone. While this option used to be free for Pixel users, sadly, this has not been the case since the Pixel 5. If you want to automatically back up all your photos and videos from your phone, then it's advisable to get a paid plan for Google photos as you will be sharing storage space with your other Google programs.

The free plan for Google Photos, unfortunately, only gives you 15GB of free space in Google Drive, which you have to share with your other Google applications like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, or Slides. If you are not a Google Pixel owner and want to buy more storage, it costs $2/month for the Basic plan (100GB), $3/month for the Standard plan (200GB), or $10/month for the Premium plan (2TB).

2 500px

For professionals who want to sell their work

500px is another site that is geared more towards professional photographers, with the site doubling as a marketplace for users to browse and buy your photos to use on their own websites. 500px allows free users to upload 21 photos a week and lets you store up to 2000 photos in total.

There are two available paid versions of the site which both offer you unlimited storage for photos. The main difference is the amount of extra tools you get in the Pro version, plus a lot of customization options for your work profile on the website.

1 Flickr

Great for personal or professional use

Flickr is a great site for professional photographers to show off some of their best work, but it is also one of the most versatile photo storage and sharing sites on this list. It has the ability to upload and share up to 1000 images with no resolution restrictions. Users can also upload videos of any length, although users on free accounts can only watch them for up to three minutes. If you go for the Pro account, you can get 10 minutes of playback and get unlimited photo storage.

You can create collections or albums on the site, mark them as private, and share them with family and friends via email. The site is ad-based, the same as any other freemium business model. But it allows you to upload much more, at a much higher quality than other available options, and comes with a slew of useful editing tools for your images.

One-time payments vs. monthly payments

Cloud storage is a great service, and some offerings on this list have very reasonable prices for the amount of storage they offer. If all of your photos and videos can fit into a terabyte or two, and you don't really want to go through and organize all of them, then these cloud storage options are a good bet to keep all your important memories safe, backed up, and accessible from anywhere in the world.

However, if you are a professional photographer or even an avid enthusiast, then this may not give you enough space for all your media files, especially if you are shooting in raw format or if you are recording at 4K. If this is the case, then you would be much better off just buying an external drive with a few terabytes of space. While online storage prices are reasonable, in the long run, it would be wise to invest in a large external drive and manually back up all your photos and videos.