If your Wi-Fi router isn’t giving you the speed you need in every room of the house, a mesh system is likely the best solution. A mesh Wi-Fi system works by connecting multiple routers, or nodes, wirelessly to create a blanket of coverage around your home. Each node is linked with a high-speed wireless connection that way your wireless devices can connect to the nearest node allowing the mesh to do the heavy lifting. Whether you just need enough speed for browsing and streaming or have more demanding requirements like gaming, there’s a mesh for you.

Get whole-home coverage with the best mesh Wi-Fi routers

Source: Eero Eero 6+ Best overall The eero 6+ is a quick dual-band mesh router with an AX3000 connection and support for 160MHz connections. With 2402Mbps of 5GHz capacity, there’s plenty of speed for a gigabit connection when using the eero 6+ in a mesh. Pros Fast AX3000 speed allows for a fast backhaul connection

Support for 160MHz connections

Easy expansion with all other eeros Cons Coverage isn?t as good as some others

No multi-gig Ethernet

Few advanced settings $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Eero has never really been about speed without the Amazon-owned company aiming more for consistency and reliability. Even so, the eero 6+ is a big improvement over the first generation of Wi-Fi 6 eeros thanks to support for wide 160MHz bands. The dual-band AX3000 connection breaks down to 2402Mbps at 5GHz and 574Mbps at 2.4GHz. That means Wi-Fi 6 devices with 160MHz support can connect at up to 2402Mbps and so can the other mesh nodes.

On the back of each eero 6+ node, there are two gigabit Ethernet ports. On the primary router, one port will be used for the incoming internet connection and one can be used to connect a wired device. You can even connect to one of your nodes using this port for a strong wired mesh connection. If you have smart home devices, a Zigbee hub is also built-in.

Eero makes it easy to expand your mesh coverage with support for all previous generation eeros. However, you should stick with eero 6+ or eero Pro 6E nodes to keep the 5GHz band running at its full 160MHz capacity. Speaking of coverage, eero estimates 2,000 square feet for each eero 6+ node, which isn’t bad considering it has a footprint of just 3.8 inches across and 3.9 inches deep. Even so, this coverage estimate is optimistic, and you may want to overbuy a bit to keep mesh speeds high.

When it comes to software, eero makes things as simple as possible with one of the fastest and easiest setup apps. You’ll need to set your eero mesh up with an Android or iOS device, and you’ll need to sign in to an account. If you already have an Amazon account, you can just use that. Finally, an optional eero Plus subscription is available with improved parental controls, security, a password manager, a VPN subscription, and even internet backup. Internet backup allows your eero mesh to use your phone’s hotspot as an internet source if your main internet connection goes down.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Deco X20 Best Value The Deco X20 mesh system from TP-Link is an affordable AX1800 dual-band mesh system with plenty of speed for most families. With 1201Mbps on the 5GHz band, this mesh is a good fit for internet connections up to 500Mbps with easy coverage expansion from the rest of the Deco line. Pros Solid AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 speeds

Excellent mesh expansion options

Easy setup with the Deco app Cons Not fast enough for gigabit

No 160MHz support $160 at Amazon $160 at B&H Photo

If you want a mesh system on a budget, TP-Link’s Deco series should be one of your first considerations. The Deco X20 doesn't break any records for speed, but with a dual-band AX1800 wireless connection, there’s still plenty of speed for most people. While AX1800 with a 1201Mbps 5GHz band sounds fast, a mesh system needs to share its speed between devices and linking the mesh. Without a strong connection between nodes, the Deco X20 won’t be able to take full advantage of a gigabit connection.

Each X20 node has two gigabit Ethernet ports, one of which will be used for the incoming internet connection on the main Deco. On the primary router, one will be used for the incoming internet connection with the other for a wired device. On the other nodes, you can use both ports for wired devices.

A single node covers up to 2,200 square feet despite its small size at just 4.33 inches in diameter and 4.49 inches tall. With a three-pack, TP-Link reckons you can cover up to 5,800 square feet, though you may want to overbuy a bit to keep the backhaul between nodes fast. If you're looking for more ways to expand your mesh, you can use any of TP-Link’s Deco nodes, though your most powerful Deco should be used as your primary router.

Setup is quick and easy with the Deco app on Android or iOS, but TP-Link also allows you to connect via a web browser. Even so, the settings you’re actually able to adjust are fairly basic but adequate for most people. TP-Link also includes HomeShield, a security software suite with security features and a QoS. It also has solid parental controls with profiles and content filters. If you want more, like scheduling and time rewards, you can subscribe to HomeShield Pro.

Source: Asus ASUS ZenWiFi AX (XT8) Best tri-band mesh $350 $400 Save $50 With an AX6600 tri-band connection, 160MHz support, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, the ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 is an excellent high-speed mesh system. ASUS also includes its powerful AIProtection Pro software and easy expansion with a wide range of routers with AIMesh. Pros Excellent mesh expansion with AIMesh

AiProtections Pro is free

Fast AX6600 tri-band connection Cons Larger nodes than most

App can be complicated for inexperienced users $350 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

If ASUS has a secret sauce, it would be AiMesh. AiMesh has been included with nearly every ASUS router released in the past few years, allowing for the creation of a mesh network with just about any two ASUS routers. This includes ASUS, ROG, and ZenWiFi routers, so even if you want a powerful gaming router from ROG with your PC, you can still create a strong mesh. The ZenWiFi XT8 is a powerful mesh system with tri-band AX6600 speeds. That breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps at 5GHz-1, and 4804Mbps at 5GHz-2. What that really means is plenty of capacity for an ultrafast 5GHz backhaul, plus enough leftover speed for multi-gigabit connections on devices.

The XT8 nodes are a bit larger than those from eero, but ASUS makes good use of the extra space with up to 5,500 square feet of coverage with just two nodes. On the back, there are three gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices plus a 2.5Gbps port for your incoming connection. This can be for a multi-gigabit internet connection, hooking on to an existing fast wired network, or both.

On the software side, the ZenWiFi XT8 can be set up reasonably quickly with the ASUS Router app or in a web browser. Unlike most of its competition, ASUS allows you to adjust just about any setting you can think of. If you want to keep it simple, the app gives you access to the most important settings without burying the user in complicated terminology.

ASUS includes AiProtection Pro for free with this model including security software and robust parental controls. The parental controls allow you to create profiles, set schedules, and block content for each member of the family individually. The ZenWiFi XT8 is a strong choice whether you want simplicity with strong parental controls, or the option to get into the advanced settings of your mesh system.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Deco XE75 The TP-Link Deco XE75 is a mid-range Wi-Fi 6E mesh Wi-Fi kit with an AXE5400 tri-band connection. This router has 574Mbps available at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz, and another 2402Mbps at 6GHz allowing for fast mesh speeds, even in a heavily congested building. Pros Fast 6GHz backhaul

Support for 160MHz connections at 5GHZ and 6GHz

Inexpensive for Wi-Fi 6E Cons No multi-gig Ethernet $360 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The TP-Link Deco XE75 cuts all the right corners to emerge as one of the best-value Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems. It has an AXE5400 connection which breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz, and 2402Mbps at 6GHz. This has been a fairly popular configuration for mid-range Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems like eero Pro 6E, Nest Wifi Pro, Motorola Q16, and Wyze Mesh WiFi Pro for good reason. It offers full 160MHz speeds for both 5GHz and 6GHz devices, so you can make the most of your current and next-generation devices.

Around the back, there are three gigabit Ethernet ports, one of which is used for your incoming internet connection, and the other two for wired devices. This model has no multi-gigabit Ethernet, but you could step up to the Deco XE75 Pro if that’s important to you. TP-Link estimates up to 5,500 square feet of coverage for a two-pack, which should be enough for most homes. If you find you need a bit more coverage, you can expand with more Deco XE75 units or any of TP-Link’s other Deco routers. If you have a multi-gig connection and a large home, you could even get an XE75 Pro as your main router with base XE75 nodes for expansion.

When it comes to software, setup is easy with the Deco app. In just a few minutes you can be up and running with both nodes online. Once in the app, you’ll have access to basic Wi-Fi settings and can even create a separate SSID for 6GHz, so you can force your Wi-Fi 6E devices to use the latest tech. This is handy as these devices will often pick 5GHz connections on their own due to the higher perceived signal strength.

TP-Link uses its HomeShield software for security, QoS, and parental controls. Parents can create profiles for each member of the family and attach devices to that profile to filter inappropriate content from younger users without affecting the rest.

Source: Gryphon Gryphon AX Best parental controls Gryphon has kept its focus firmly on security and parental controls with robust controls for parents in its app. The Gryphon AX brings tri-band Wi-Fi 6 speeds to that with an AX4300 connection with plenty of speed to deploy as a mesh. Pros Snappy AX4300 tri-band connection

Strong parental controls included for free

Easy management with an app Cons No 160MHz support

Requires a subscription for all features

Only expandable with other Gryphon AX nodes $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

The Gryphon AX mesh router is expensive when you only look at the spec sheet with an AX4300 tri-band connection and dual gigabit Ethernet ports. Its speed breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps at 5GHz-1, and 2402Mbps at 5GHz-2. This router doesn’t support 160MHz connections, so your maximum connection speed will be 1201Mbps, but that should be sufficient for most people. Each node covers up to 3,000 square feet with a two-pack covering up to 5,000 square feet accounting for a bit of required overlap.

Gryphon’s real story is in its software with an app that’s easy to use from setup to device management. In fact, staying in control of who is using your internet is central to Gryphon’s mission, with tough parental controls that can block inappropriate websites and save internet history on the router itself. That way, if your adolescent child tries to cover their tracks, you can stay on top of their usage. It also means you don’t have to hover over their shoulders whenever they’re online. If you want a bit more, you can upgrade to the Premium Protection subscription with even more security options and parental controls for mobile devices.

If you want to expand your mesh coverage, you have to stick with other Gryphon AX nodes. Older Gryphon Tower and Guardian nodes are not compatible. It’s also worth acknowledging that you’ll need to pay a premium for Gryphon’s features, so if you don’t care about parental controls, another brand will give you a better value.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 Best gaming mesh Generally, mesh Wi-Fi isn’t recommended for gaming but ASUS ROG has gone a long way to make sure the ROG Rapture GT6’s hardware is up to the task with an AX10000 tri-band connection using newly available 5GHz for dual 160MHz bands without dipping into DFS spectrum. Pros Fast tri-band AX10000 connection

Low congestion at higher 5GHz frequencies

Excellent expansion options with AiMesh Cons No Wi-Fi 6E

Quite expensive $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at B&H

A good online gaming experience is all about keeping ping as low as possible. Ping is the measure of latency between your device and the game servers, typically measured in milliseconds. Traditionally, mesh systems have been absent from best gaming routers lists because the extra mesh hops could add unpredictable latency, but ASUS has gone to great lengths to keep the ROG Rapture GT6 mesh kit running fast with low pings.

Something unique about the Rapture GT6 is that it uses a tri-band AX10000 connection with two 160MHz 5GHz bands. To do this, ASUS used the latest available spectrum to create a wide 5GHz band at around 5.9GHz. This allows ASUS to use spectrum that’s likely vacant as well as avoiding the power level limitations that come with 6GHz spectrum and Wi-Fi 6E.

The AX10000 speed breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 4804Mbps on both of the 5GHz bands. On the back of each node, there are three gigabit Ethernet ports and a single 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. That means you can get connected to a fast multi-gigabit internet connection with a wireless backhaul that can keep up. You can even place your GT6 node with your gaming setup, so you can get connected with a wire further reducing potential congestion. Of course, your fast gaming devices like the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate can use 160MHz Wi-Fi for a 2402Mbps connection.

The look of the ROG Rapture GT6 won’t be for everyone with an industrial design and gamer aesthetic like RGB lighting. Even so, you can get them in white or black to match your home as much as possible. ASUS also allows you to expand your mesh using just about any ASUS routers including traditional ROG gaming routers. If you want the ability to game in every room of the house without giving up ROG gaming features, the GT6 could be worth the price.

Get the right coverage and speed for your home

The right mesh for your home comes down to how much space you need to cover and the speed you need. If you’re only interested in streaming video and browsing the web, one of the cheapest AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems will very likely be plenty fast. If you’ve got a fast gigabit internet connection, and you want to make the most of it, the eero 6+ is a worthy upgrade with an AX3000 connection and 160MHz support. With eero’s simple app, it’s also a good pick for someone without much experience.

Source: Eero Eero 6+ Best overall The eero 6+ is a quick dual-band mesh router with an AX3000 connection and support for 160MHz connections. With 2402Mbps of 5GHz capacity, there’s plenty of speed for a gigabit connection when using the eero 6+ in a mesh. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Do you really need a mesh system?

While mesh Wi-Fi systems can be a great upgrade to your home network, they require you to buy and deploy multiple nodes. Mesh systems also need a bit of extra speed to account for the backhaul link between nodes, so the overall cost of your Wi-Fi can be quite high. If you’re using the router provided by your internet service provider, you may find the upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi routers to be all you need.

These routers have modern tech like MU-MIMO to improve connections to multiple devices at once. They may also have 1024 OFDMA which allows the router to keep speeds high in areas with lots of congestion thanks to better more precise modulation than older routers. And of course, some of these routers, such as the models from ASUS, allow you to add mesh coverage later with compatible nodes, so you can expand as needed without giving up the advanced features more common on traditional routers.

Finally, before clicking buy, think about where your router is located. The wireless signals used by routers are able to penetrate multiple walls, but other things like furniture and appliances can cause extra degradation. If you’ve hidden your router behind a shelf or in a corner, it’s worth checking to see if your coverage improves by placing the router up higher, and if possible, in a more central location in your home.