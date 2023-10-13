For people with larger hands, finding the right mouse can be a nightmare. Stock office mice can be especially unkind and ill-equipped to accommodate sizable digits. Whether it's their diminutive dimensions or the lack of ergonomic features, the wrong mouse can be an uncomfortable and even detrimental experience. Choosing the right mouse is essential, and thankfully, there are some that are more friendly for people with big hands no matter the use case, including gaming and silent, office-friendly offerings.

The Logitech Signature M650 comes in left and right-handed orientations and two sizing options. It has all the essential office features: a long battery life (up to 24 months) and reprogrammable buttons with the Logitech Options+ app. These features appear alongside full Bluetooth support and office-friendly quiet switches. This is a great budget-friendly alternative to our top pick that's still capable of serious work.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro stands out with a few unique features, namely Qi charging support and impressive battery life. It's a reasonably large mouse with a hefty 4.8 ounces (137g) weight, but this bulk isn't wasted. This model also has an impressively large battery, wireless connectivity, an 18,000DPI optical sensor, and a durable build quality. It is a great alternative for those looking for more heft and more battery life to boot.

The SteelSeries Sensei Ten is a budget-friendly alternative for gamers who want a classic ambidextrous shape. The mouse has SteelSeries' high-quality TrueMove Pro optical sensor and eight reprogrammable buttons. It also has a flat, ambidextrous profile but with a slightly larger overall footprint and a soft matte finish. The Sensei Ten has all the features you'd expect from a function-first gaming mouse but with a comfort-first design.

The MX Vertical is a great option in the alternative, ergonomic mouse trend. It has a bulky shape and is productivity-focused. The vertical design should improve posture over long-term use, helping keep your forearms in a neutral position. It also features two connectivity options (a USB dongle and Bluetooth) and a top thumb button.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is one of the best-performing gaming mice available. It's fully wireless with a top-tier sensor and a large, elongated profile. It's similar in length to the classic Razor DeathAdder but with a comfortable right-handed thumb grip. At 3.95 ounces (112g), it's a heavier mouse but comes with fully customizable RGB and plenty of reprogrammable buttons within reach of the right thumb.

The SteelSeries Rival 3 is a fantastic offering for budget gaming. It's an ambidextrous design available in wired and wireless models. It has all the features you'd expect from pricier mice with on-board memory, reprogrammable buttons, and customizable lighting. The Rival 3 weighs 2.7 ounces (77g), which is lighter than most of the mice on this list. It also has a slightly smaller footprint than some of the mice here, but it's still a great fit for larger hands.

Built on the foundations of some of Logitech's classic mice, the G502X Plus is fully wireless with onboard memory and tasteful RGB. The G502X Plus also features a right-thumb rest with reprogrammable buttons, on-board memory and Logitech's best-in-class Hero 25K Sensor. It's a solid overall mouse with a large contoured profile, solid battery life, and the same dual scroll wheel as features on the MX Master. There's a soft touch matte finish and the accenting RGB is tastefully done.

The Logitech MX Master is the leading model for productivity users. Its distinctive humped-back design makes it comfortable for even the largest hands, with easy-to-reach side, back, and forward buttons, a horizontal scroll, and a toggle-able vertical freewheel. The MX Master 3 has USB-C fast charging, as well as improved customization software that can help you set up per-app macros and customization.

Choosing the right mouse

The best mice for big hands really depend on the use case. If you're a productivity user looking for an office workhorse, it's the MX Master 3S. If you're a gamer, it's the Razer Basilisk v3 Pro. The Razer Basilisk v3 Pro has already been featured as one of our favorite wireless gaming mice because it has a set of killer top-of-the-line features and a shape that will fit even the largest hands. It's expensive, but you get what you pay for. The MX Master has been a productivity go-to since its introduction in 2015. It has a large, humped shape that will fit all kinds of hands. The lengthy battery life, convenient pair of scroll wheels, customizable buttons, and multi-device profiles will all quickly become essential tools in your daily workflow.

If you're shopping on a smaller budget, the Logitech Signature M650 is an excellent selection. It's the best value productivity pick but is also the best left-handed mouse for productivity users. The option to specify a left or right configuration (an option notably missing from the MX Master), as well as the two size options are important features that will provide a completely custom fit. However, if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option for gaming, the SteelSeries Rival 3 comes in wired and wireless options and is a fantastic all-around choice for gamers looking to get started on a budget.