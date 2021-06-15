Best mice for Chromebooks in June 2021: Logitech, BENGOO, Geyes, and more

Chromebooks are here to stay for both work and personal use. If you use your Chromebook for work or school, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll also need an excellent mouse to complete your workstation. When choosing a mouse for daily use, you’ll want both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, button layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a mouse. In this list, we’ll take a look at the best mice to use with your Chromebook, at a variety of price points.

When shopping for a new mouse to pair with your favorite Chromebook, comfort is king. In this list we prioritize the comfortable operation of each mouse over other advanced features. After considering the day-to-day usage, we’ll look at battery life, price point, and of course integration with Chrome OS. Mice come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s worth viewing a large volume of options before reaching a final decision.

Seenda 2.4G wireless mouse Best budget mouse If you need a wireless mouse on a budget, Seenda has you covered. This mouse lacks some bells and whistles, but costs under $6 and has a comfortable design. Battery life is excellent on this device. For those that only use a mouse on occasion, this is the way to go. View at Amazon

Logitech M355 Best slim and flat design Some mice require you to choose whether you are left or right handed, but not the Logitech M355. This mouse has a slim and flat design, perfect for ambidextrous users. In addition, the slim profile and ultra-quiet clicks make this a great mouse to use at work. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb dual mode mouse Best bluetooth and 2.4GHz combo The Jelly Comb dual mode mouse features both bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. With this, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. Jelly Comb has a number of great color options to choose from, with a price under $15. View at Amazon

Logitech M570 Best for trackball fans Logitech's M570 has a distinct and instantly recognizable form-factor. The giant teal trackball is easily spotted while the mouse is in use. If you do a lot of scrolling for work, and find a trackball comfortable, this is the best option by far. This is one of the most comfortable mice to use for long periods of time. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb mouse and keyboard combo Best mouse and keyboard bundle Bundles are never a bad thing in terms of value. Jelly Comb packages an excellent wireless keyboard and mouse combo for under $25. Both devices feature excellent battery life, and an auto sleep mode when not in use. View at Amazon

Geyes Silent Wireless Mouse Best noiseless mouse Keeping quiet while at work is sometimes important. If you're looking for a mouse that's virtually silent, Geyes has you covered. This lightweight mouse is also rechargeable and features a comfortable honeycomb design. Friends and family will surely notice the eye-catching design on your new mouse. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best for productivity The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere. View at Amazon

BENGOO Gaming Mouse Best for gaming on a budget The BENGOO gaming mouse provides an RGB light show to highlight your gaming atmosphere. Speed DPI switch allows four adjustable settings. This mouse is also a great value, with an ergonomic design, flexible buttons, and a price tag below $10. View at Amazon

Logitech M510 Best battery life Logitech obviously has several options when it comes to mice. The M510 is a standout thanks to its consistent rating as a battery life champ. Users report a year or more average use on a single charge. With a comfortable design and a price under $25, this is an excellent option. View at Amazon

NORMIA RITA Arc Mouse Best for Arc lovers on a budget There are many fans of Microsoft's Arc mouse design. Unfortunately, the official Microsoft Arc mouse does not play nice with Chromebooks. If you enjoy the design of Microsoft's mouse, the NORMIA RITA Arc mouse is a great substitute at less than half the price. View at Amazon

Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Best vertical mouse Another popular form factor is the vertical mouse design. This layout allows you to use the mouse in a grip-like orientation. Many users find this to be the most comfortable way to use a mouse for long periods of time. Anker also packs a fantastic feature set and battery life into this unique design. View at Amazon

iClever Ergonomic Mouse Best curved vertical mouse If you find the Anker vertical mouse a bit too tall or rigid, iClever has another exciting option. This vertical mouse features a more dramatic curve that contours to the hand at a more shallow angle. At under $25, with whisper quiet keys, this mouse is great for home or work. View at Amazon

Those are the twelve best mice for your Chromebook, Chromebox, or tablet running Chrome OS. If you scroll all day, the Logitech M570 with trackball might be for you. On the other hand, if amazing battery life is what you’re after, consider picking up the Logitech M510. There are also a number of stylish options outside of Logitech, including the Geyes silent wireless mouse. No matter which option you choose, be sure to let us know your favorite mouse from Chrome OS in the comments section below.