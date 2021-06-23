Best mice and trackpads for the 24-inch Apple iMac with M1: Logitech, Satechi, Microsoft, and more!

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac with M1 chipset was introduced at the company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event in April. It features a brand new design that’s extremely thin and is offered in a variety of color options. The new iMac also comes with an updated 24-inch 4.5K (4480×2520 pixels) Retina display, a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, an improved 1080p camera, and super-fast Thunderbolt 4 ports. Speaking of Thunderbolt, we recently sorted some of the best Thunderbolt docks that should pair well with the new iMac. Apart from that, the new iMac comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse with color-coordinated accents and the option of Touch ID on the keyboard for seamless logins and authentication.

As for pricing, the new iMac is available at a starting price of $1,299 for the 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s also an 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU option for $1,499 which also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The highest-end variant featuring an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage is priced at $1,699. It’s currently available for purchase on Apple.com, Amazon, and various other outlets.

If you’ve managed to book one for yourself and are looking for the best mouse and trackpad alternatives, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our pick of the best mouse and trackpad options for the new 24-inch iMac with M1.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 Best first-party mouse The Magic Mouse 2 from Apple is currently the best mouse option if you're looking for seamless compatibility and feature support. It comes with a sleek design, looks good, and you can also perform various gesture commands on its smooth surface. Buy from Amazon

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 Best first-party trackpad The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 has been around for a while and, just like the Magic Mouse 2, it offers the best experience and with a color redesign to match the new iMac range. The external wireless touchpad works great with all sorts of gesture commands on mac OS. Buy from Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 Bluetooth mouse on budget An affordable wireless mouse option that offers clean looks and an ambidextrous design, making it a great option for both left and right-hand users. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best productivity mouse The Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best third-party mice for the new 24-inch iMac, or in fact, any Mac product. The scroll wheel is absolutely amazing on this one. Logitech calls it 'MagSpeed' -- it has a steel finish and is precise enough to stop on a pixel and quick enough to scroll 1,000 lines in a second. You can also switch between a line-by-line scrolling mode and a free-spinning mode. Buy from Amazon

Satechi M1 wireless mouse Affordable yet elegant The Satechi M1 Bluetooth wireless mouse is a fairly affordable option and is available in Apple's metallic color options including Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold. It comes with a USB-C port for charging and since it's Bluetooth enabled, it can be connected with other devices running on Windows and even Android. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Premium compact mouse The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 comes with the same versatile scroll wheel found on the MX Master 3, and similar premium finishes in a smaller package. It comes with a USB-C port for charging and a single charge is said to last over two months and three hours of charge in just a minute. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best mice and trackpad options for the 24-inch iMac. We also have a roundup of the best docks, external monitors, and keyboards for the 24-inch iMac. If you’re planning to buy a new laptop, make sure you go through our list of the best laptops for 2021. Additionally, we also have a list of the best Thunderbolt 3 laptops available on the market today. We hope you get the best deal!