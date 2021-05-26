These are the best mice available for the Surface Laptop 4: Logitech, Razer, Corsair, and more!

The Surface Laptop 4 from Microsoft is here, and it’s an amazing option for anyone looking for a premium-range laptop for getting work done. It can be kitted out with up to a quad-core Tiger Lake-based Intel Core i7-1165G7 on the Intel side and an octa-core Renoir-based AMD Ryzen 7 4980U on the AMD side, up to 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage, and Windows 10 the way Microsoft intends you to experience it. But if you’re going to get work done on the laptop for an extended period of time, you might want to grab yourself a mouse and keyboard. And there’s a lot of good options for mice when it comes to the Surface Laptop 4.

Today, we’re checking out some of the best mice available for the Surface Laptop 4. From simple ones to high-performance ones and everything in-between, there are options for everyone.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 An official, cheap option If you just want a mouse and don't care about fancy features, the cheapest option from Microsoft is the Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850, which is as basic as it gets. Buy on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse Solid and reliable Microsoft's official Surface-branded accessories are often overpriced compared to their competition, but the Precision Mouse comes with an ergonomic shape, programmable buttons, and more. Buy on Amazon

Microsoft Arc Mouse Arc action goodness I could ramble a lot about Microsoft's mice options, but you probably want something portable to go with your slim Surface Laptop 4, and the Arc Mouse fits the bill with a curved design that snaps down flat. Buy on Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse It's vertical(ish) This mouse is part of Microsoft's Sculpt lineup of ergonomic peripherals, and the Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse brings a Microsoft spin to those funky-looking, yet very comfortable ergonomic mice. Buy on Amazon

Logitech M510 Budget Logitech Logitech is an option you can never go wrong with, and they have mice from the cheapest end to the most expensive. This particular one is a good balance of simplicity and price for your laptop. Buy on Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Pure Premium Greatness At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Logitech MX Master 3 is one expensive mouse, but it also comes absolutely packed with features so you never miss a click. Buy on Amazon

Logitech MX Vertical Vertical Style If you have serious carpal tunnel issues, you might benefit from a vertical-style mouse, and the Logitech MX Vertical is one of the best options to check out if that's something you're looking for. Buy on Amazon

Logitech ERGO M575 Definitely Unique If the idea of having a trackball built into your mouse entices you, the Logitech ERGO M575 serves as a follow-up to the popular M570 and might just be a good option for you. Buy on Amazon

Corsair Katar Pro Light and Powerful Corsair makes excellent PC peripherals, most of them aimed for gaming, and their mice are awesome as well. The Corsair Katar Pro is a proof of this, providing an amazing mouse with an excellent sensor that doesn't break the bank. Buy on Amazon

ASUS ROG Impact II Fully-Featured for Gaming Entering into proper gaming territory, the ASUS ROG Impact II is an excellent wireless mouse made with gamers in mind, with programmable buttons, DPI adjustment on the fly, and more. Buy on Amazon

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Sleek, Understated Looks The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed features sleek looks devoid of RGB or flashy visual components in favor of features like programmable buttons, a 16K DPI sensor, low latency, good battery life, and more. Buy on Amazon

Logitech G502 Lightspeed A Brilliant Winner The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the wireless version of the G502 Hero, which I personally own and recommend and is by far one of the best gaming mice on the market with a 25K DPI Hero sensor and several programmable buttons. Buy on Amazon

There’s a lot of good options in this list if you’re looking into the best mice for the Surface Laptop 4. Of course, you can’t go wrong with Microsoft’s first-party accessories, for one. While they might be a little bit more pricy compared to what the competition is offering, mostly because of the brand name, they’re also “safe” plays that you can’t go wrong with, they’re fully compatible with Windows and Microsoft hardware, and they’re overall a good option.

Out of the list of official accessories, the best one is the Arc Mouse. While it’s shaped weirdly and could take some time getting used to, it’s also one of the lightest and, thanks to its flexible build, you can snap it flat for very convenient portability and storage.

On third-party options for the Surface Laptop 4, we added a lot of mice as well, particularly ones from Logitech, since they make some of the best mice in the industry overall for all kinds of PCs, and that includes laptops as well. I personally recommend the Logitech MX Master 3, as it’s the best Logitech is currently offering in their lineup of premium mice right now.

If you want to take advantage of Intel’s Iris Xe graphics or AMD’s Radeon graphics, you might be served well by a higher-spec, gaming-focused mouse, which is why we also threw in a bunch of gaming-oriented options from ASUS, Razer, and Logitech. I would personally go with Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed. I currently own the G502 Hero, which is the wired version of this mouse, and it’s quite frankly stellar.

We only added wireless mice for this article since, while possible, most people are not going to carry around a wired mouse everywhere they go.

If you’re shopping around for other Surface Laptop accessories, check out the best external displays and monitors for the Surface Laptop 4 and the best docks for the Surface Laptop 4.