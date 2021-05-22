Best mice and trackpads for the new 24-inch Apple iMac with M1

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac with M1 chipset is expected to hit stores on May 21st, with pre-orders expected to reach customers around the same time. Revealed at the company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event last month, the new iMac comes with a brand new design that is extremely thin with a variety of color options. It also comes with a 4.5K Retina display, a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, an improved 1080p camera, and super-fast Thunderbolt 4 ports. Speaking of Thunderbolt, we recently sorted some of the best Thunderbolt docks that should pair well with the new iMac.

As for pricing, the new iMac is available at a starting price of $1,299 for the 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also an 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU option for $1,499 which also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The highest-end variant featuring an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage is priced at $1,699. It is currently available for pre-order on Apple.com, Amazon, and various other outlets.

If you have managed to book one for yourself and are looking for the best mouse and trackpad alternatives, we’ve got you covered. Here is our pick of the best mouse and trackpad options for the new 24-inch iMac with M1.

Apple Magic Mouse 2

The Magic Mouse 2 from Apple is currently the best mouse option if you are looking for seamless compatibility and feature support. It comes with a sleek design, looks good, and you can also perform various gesture commands on its smooth surface. With the launch of the new iMac, Apple introduced a new version of the Magic Mouse with matching colors. The new colored version is currently only available as a bundle with the new iMac, but if you are looking for the regular version, you can grab one starting at $75 in Silver or Space Grey.

Apple Magic Mouse 2

Apple Magic Trackpad 2

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 has been around for a while and just like the Magic Mouse 2, it offers the best experience and also got a redesign with colors matching the new iMac range. The external wireless touchpad works great with all sorts of gesture commands on mac OS. The new colored variants of the Magic Trackpad 2 are yet to hit the market, but if you are looking for the regular version, it is selling for about $120.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Logitech MX Master 3

One of the best third-party mice for the new 24-inch iMac, in fact, any Mac product, is the Logitech MX Master 3. The scroll wheel is absolutely amazing on this one. Logitech calls it ‘MagSpeed’ – it has a steel finish and is precise enough to stop on a pixel and quick enough to scroll 1,000 lines in a second. You can also switch between a line-by-line scrolling mode and a free-spinning mode. There is also a secondary wheel for your thumb that is useful for horizontal scrolling and multiple other use cases. Expect a solid build, a comfortable grip, and extra buttons that can be customized depending on your workflow.

Logitech MX Master 3

Satechi M1 Wireless Mouse

Satechi has been making a variety of accessories and peripherals for Apple products and makes an attempt to mimic the premium design language. The Aluminium M1 Bluetooth wireless mouse from the company is a fairly affordable option and is available in Apple’s metallic color options including Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold. It comes with a USB-C port for charging and since it is Bluetooth enabled, it can be connected with other devices running on Windows and even Android. Also, the ‘M1’ has nothing to do with Apple’s in-house ARM chipset.

Satechi M1 Bluetooth wireless mouse

Logitech MX Anywhere 3

If you are looking for a compact and premium mouse experience, then Logitech also has the MX Anywhere 3. It comes with the same versatile scroll wheel found on the MX Master 3, and similar premium finishes in a smaller package. It comes with a USB-C port for charging and a single charge is said to last over two months and three hours of charge in just a minute. This makes it great for when you are traveling or if you want something that can quickly switch between devices.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3

