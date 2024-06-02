If you've got your eye on a fun SBC project, you'll need a solid computer, and Orange Pi is one of the many Raspberry Pi alternatives out there. However, you'll still want a microSD card, and while you could look at the best Raspberry Pi microSD cards, we've found the best cards for the Orange Pi.
Regardless of your budget or capacity preferences, we've got great cards for everybody below.
-
Samsung EVO Select microSDEditor's choice$25 $30 Save $5
The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card offers the best value you can get, It comes in sizes up to 512GB and offers up to 130 MB/s speeds with U1, A1, and V10 certifications, but it's also very affordable.
-
SanDisk Extreme microSD cardPremium pick
If you need a ton of storage, this SanDisk microSD card features a meaty 1TB capacity, but you won't have to pay too much of a premium either, because this card still comes in at under $100. If you're looking for a reliable, high-capacity card, this is it.
-
Lexar High-Performance 633x V10 microSDHC cardBest value
If you want the best value, this 32GB microSD card from Lexar comes in a pack of two while only costing you a mere $17. Plus, you can buy one individually for less than $10. You won't be making major compromises on performance, either.
-
SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory CardMost durable$39 $48 Save $9
If endurance and durability are your top concerns with a microSD card, this Samsung Pro Endurance card can withstand just about anything, even lasting through 140,000 hours of usage. Plus, it can hold up against wear and tear, magnets, water, drops, X-rays, and more.
-
Silicon Power 3D NAND MicroSD CardCheapest option
With SBCs, oftentimes folks are looking for cheap, so if that also applies to finding a microSD card for you, this Silicon Power 32GB card will only cost you $10, making this an affordable buy for just about anybody, regardless of budget.
-
SAMSUNG PRO Ultimate microSD Memory CardBest performance
This impressive microSD card courtesy of Samsung features blazing fast speeds up to 200MB/s read and 130MB/s write as well as up to a 512GB of capacity. Most importantly, though, this microSD card will still cost you well under $100, keeping it well within the range of affordability.
-
PNY 32GB Elite microSDHC cardBest value performance
Don't want to spend a ton but still want solid performance? This PNY microSD card fits that bill, offering up good all-around speeds, a variety of capacities, and most importantly, low prices. The 32GB model can even be found for under $10 at the time of writing.
-
SP Silicon Power 1TB Micro SD Card U3Best value high-capacity$69 $71 Save $2
Want a 1TB microSD card but don't want to spend nearly $100? If so, check out this Silicon Power card that features up to a 1TB capacity that'll only cost you around $65. It may not be the very fastest card out there, but for most folks, it's fast enough.
-
SanDisk Ultra microSD cardMost versatile$12 $17 Save $5
The SanDisk Ultra line of microSD cards is incredibly versatile. You get a ton of different capacities to choose from, options for two packs, and you get altogether affordable pricing. Plus, speeds are pretty competitive too. Regardless of what you plan on doing, a SanDisk Ultra is a good choice.
What to know about Orange Pi microSD cards
When choosing an SD card, luckily, there are lots of options and most are quite affordable. For most people, Samsung's Evo Select line of cards will offer up a great blend of performance and value, while if you've got the budget for it, the Samsung Pro Ultimate has some top-tier speeds.
On the other hand, if you're looking for value, you can get a two-pack of 32GB Lexar cards for cheap, and if you're just looking for the least expensive card around, Silicon Power's 32GB card won't even cost you $10, making it an affordable option for just about everyone.
In general, though, we'd recommend going with a 32GB card at the minimum. Lower capacities may well not be enough space, while 32GB cards are themselves quite cheap in 2024, even some that come in packs of two, so you won't save much by going for a lower capacity.