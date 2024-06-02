If you've got your eye on a fun SBC project, you'll need a solid computer, and Orange Pi is one of the many Raspberry Pi alternatives out there. However, you'll still want a microSD card, and while you could look at the best Raspberry Pi microSD cards, we've found the best cards for the Orange Pi.

Regardless of your budget or capacity preferences, we've got great cards for everybody below.

What to know about Orange Pi microSD cards

When choosing an SD card, luckily, there are lots of options and most are quite affordable. For most people, Samsung's Evo Select line of cards will offer up a great blend of performance and value, while if you've got the budget for it, the Samsung Pro Ultimate has some top-tier speeds.

On the other hand, if you're looking for value, you can get a two-pack of 32GB Lexar cards for cheap, and if you're just looking for the least expensive card around, Silicon Power's 32GB card won't even cost you $10, making it an affordable option for just about everyone.

In general, though, we'd recommend going with a 32GB card at the minimum. Lower capacities may well not be enough space, while 32GB cards are themselves quite cheap in 2024, even some that come in packs of two, so you won't save much by going for a lower capacity.