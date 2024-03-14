The MSI Claw promises to bring a great gaming experience to the handheld market. It boasts an Intel Core Ultra processor and the base model has an internal 512GB SSD, while the top-of-the-line model has a 1TB SSD. That may sound like a lot of space, but with plenty of titles available to run on it, you can end up filling the hard drive quickly. For instance, some games are over 100GB, so only around five will fit on the 512GB SSD. If you want to store all your games, save files, screenshots, downloads, and more, you'll be better off adding a bit of extra space as well. Thankfully, this handheld gaming console accepts microSD cards, and here are some of the best options available.

The 128GB ProGrade Digital microSD Memory Card is a great choice if you only want to keep a few games in your collection at one time. With write speeds of up to 130 MB/s and read speeds up to 250 MB/s, you will not encounter any hiccups or snags, either.

The SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card does not cost too much, but it still has decent write speeds up to 130 MB/s and read speeds up to 190 MB/s. This is a solid choice if you do not anticipate having many big games or extra files in your collection.

The Lexar E-Series 512GB micro SD Card boasts read speeds up to 100 MB/s and write speeds up to 30 MB/s. It is a nice middle ground if you do not need 1TB of space but want some wiggle room for your games and other related files like screenshots and saves.

If you anticipate that your memory card will see some tough situations, the SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB microSDXC Memory Card is a good choice. It maxes out at 256GB, but it can withstand temperatures from -13 °F to 185 °F (-25 °C to 85 °C), drops, bumps, moisture, and more.

The SAMSUNG PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card can read at speeds up to 200 MB/s and write up to 130 MB/s, so you will not have to experience hiccups or lag. Note that the largest size available is 512GB, so keep that in mind when organizing your game collection.

If you do not mind spending a lot, the SanDisk - Extreme PLUS 1TB microSDXC UHS-I offers plenty of space and very fast read speeds, up to 200 MB/s. It is ideal if you have a large library of games or do not want to delete anything in your collection.

Larger capacity microSD cards can get expensive fast, but the SP Silicon Power 1TB Micro SD Card U3 boasts a lot of space for less money. It is slower than many other cards, but if you are using it for backups or extra storage, it fills that niche nicely.

The Lexar 1TB PLAY microSDXC Memory Card is designed for gaming and boasts up to 160 MB/s read speeds and 100 MB/s write speeds, so you won't experience lag or hiccups. With 1TB of space, you will have plenty of room for all your favorite games and some extras, too.

The best microSD cards for the MSI Claw: The bottom line

When choosing microSD cards for the MSI Claw, you will have to consider two things: capacity and speed. Considering that some recent games can tip the scales at 100GB, like The Last of Us Part 1, 127GB for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and many other massive titles, you could quickly fill up a smaller microSD card. That does not even take into account other files, like screenshots, save files, downloadable content, and more, all of which could further inflate the space your games occupy. That can quickly fill the 512GB SSD of the base model and even feel cramped on the 1TB model if you have many other files. If you anticipate playing lots of these huge games, consider a larger capacity card, such as a 512GB or 1TB microSD card.

There are also read and write speeds to consider. Some cards can top out at over 200 MB/s read speeds and over 130 MB/s write speeds. These stats are great if you don't want to wait for your games to load. Plus, you will avoid hiccups, lag, and pauses. But if you don't mind this and only plan on storing games on your microSD card and then transferring them to the MSI Claw's internal hard drive to actually play them, this would be less of a concern for you. That way, you can save some cash to spend later, like on a gaming headset. If you want both speed and capacity, be prepared to pay much more money to get that combo.

The Lexar 1TB PLAY microSDXC Memory Card is a good choice for most people. You get lots of space, and pretty solid 160 MB/s read speeds and 100 MB/s write speeds. If you want a big card to store games, the SP Silicon Power 1TB Micro SD Card U3 is a good choice, but it has slow read and write speeds, so keep that in mind. And if you do not want to make any trade-offs, the SanDisk Extreme PLUS 1TB microSDXC UHS-I offers lots of space and fast read speeds of up to 200 MB/s, but it's quite expensive.