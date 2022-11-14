Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking to pick up a Steam Deck, you might be considering saving some money and getting one of the lower storage options. If that's the case, then you'll definitely need a microSD card to go with it as well. These are some of the best ones that we've picked out from the best microSD brands around.

  • Samsung EVO Plus microSD
    If you don't want a lot of storage, then this 64GB Samsung EVO microSD card should give you plenty of room to store some of your favorite games. It has fast transfer speeds, water resistance, and a 10-year of warranty.

  • SanDisk Extreme microSD card
    If you want to pick up a 1TB microSD card for your Steam Deck, then you should definitely check out the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card. This is great for those who like to have a copious amount of storage at their disposal, and it'll do the job perfectly fine for launching games off of.

  • SanDisk Extreme Plus microSD card
    The SanDisk Extreme Plus microSD card has a 95MB/s read speed and a 90MB/s write speed, which makes it perfect for games on your Steam Deck. It's not too pricey either, making it a good option.

  • SanDisk Ultra microSD card
    SanDisk has plenty of microSD cards to choose from but we think the Ultra is amongst the best when it comes to affordable options. These SD cards offer read speeds of up to 100MB/s, making them just as good as a lot of other cards in this collection.
  • Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card
    If durability is your first priority, the Samsung PRO Endurance microSD card does the trick. It's slower, but its longevity up to 140,160 hours makes it ideal for tasks where it's constantly used, like video monitoring cameras.
  • PNY Pro Elite microSD card
    The PNY PRO Elite microSD card can be bought in either 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage models, It might be a bit more than you need for the Steam Deck considering it boasts read speeds of up to 100MB/s, but it'll definitely get the job done.

The most important thing when picking out a microSD card on Amazon is to make sure that you pick one out from a verified seller. On Amazon in particular there have been plenty of fake SD cards being sold that report higher storage but will actually fill up and not accept any more data way earlier than you expect.

Valve's first portable gaming PC, the Steam Deck is one of the hottest devices of 2022 with a huge library of games to play on it
However, aside from that, there are lots to choose from, and the bottom line is that they're all basically going to give you the same experience. Pick a nice, large one for all of your favorite games, and enjoy being able to take huge parts of your Steam library wherever you go!