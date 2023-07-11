If you're looking for a new great laptop or a fancy new Windows convertible, the summer edition of Prime Day is a great time to shop. Running from July 11 to July 12 for Amazon Prime subscribers exclusively, Prime Day brings some steep discounts on plenty of premium Windows devices. In particular, Amazon is slashing prices on some of the best Microsoft Surface devices.

We're talking about the latest and greatest from Microsoft. You'll see PCs like Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9, and the Surface Go 3 at the lowest prices yet. Don't worry about doing the price hunting, though, as we've collected all the deals for you right here. Check it out below. You can get yourself with a super portable Surface Pro 9 for use on the go, a Surface Laptop 5 for use for work or school, or if your budget is small, a Surface Go 3 for everyday productivity.

And don't be concerned if you're not already a Prime Member to get access to these deals. A free 30-day trial is available, helping you unlock these offers that usually are only available to subscribers.

Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $1680 $2400 Save $720 This top-end model of the Surface Laptop 5 offers plenty of value for the sale price of $1,680. You're getting a laptop with a speedy fast Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 15-inch screen that's great for stacking windows side by side. $1680 at Amazon

Topping the list is a sweet deal on the brand-new Surface Laptop 5. This is the latest flagship laptop from Microsoft, released last October. This deal isn't for a low-end model, either. You're getting the 15-inch model, in black, with a steep discount of $720. Usually, it retails for $2,400, but it's now down to $1,680. This model comes with the top-end 12th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Specs like those make this a really powerful laptop. Thanks to the big 15-inch 3:2 aspect ratio screen, with a 2496x1664 resolution, you can take this laptop anywhere you go and open as many tabs in your browser for multitasking. If you buy a Surface Pen, you even can ink on the screen. The top-end CPU makes it speedy fast, too.

We reviewed the Surface Laptop 5 back when it launched in October and absolutely loved it. Our Rich Woods spent time with the 15-inch model with similar specifications to this one and loved a lot of things about it. He found the design subtle but stylish, said the screen was a sweet spot for productivity, and loved the performance and the overall battery life. For the price you'll be paying, you're sure to have a solid laptop for your everyday productivity and even tasks like light photo and video editing.

Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1600 $2200 Save $600 The Surface Pro 9 is the latest tablet from Microsoft. It comes in new colors and is available with either 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs or the ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 processor depending on whether you'd like 5G connectivity. $1600 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more versatile Surface device, then the Surface Pro 9 is a better choice for you. This is a Windows convertible, meaning you can detach the optional keyboard, prop out the kickstand, and use the device in more ways than one. The model that's on sale for Prime Day is another top-end device. It comes with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Usually, this device costs $2,200, but the sale brings it to a low of $1,600, for a $600 discount. Again, these are great specifications for a Windows tablet. While the 13-inch 2880x1920 resolution screen isn't the biggest, it's super sharp and has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so it looks great.

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 9, we reviewed the model with an Arm-based chip, but the design of these devices is pretty much the same. You still get a tablet with super slim bezels, a kickstand, and USB-C ports for power and data. And you even can swap out the SSD. This sale model is also colored in black, which is sure to look sleek in your setup. The Surface Pro 9 is my everyday machine here, and it really speeds through my workflow without any issues, including browsing the web, chatting with friends and family, and light gaming.

Surface Go 3

Microsoft Surface Go 3 $540 $730 Save $190 The Surface Go 3 is a super compact Windows convertible. This sale model has LTE, ensuring you can browse the web when on the go. It's now down to $540 instead of $730. $540 at Amazon

Is your budget a bit tighter, but you still want to buy a Surface device? You don't have to spend over $1,000 to get one. The Surface Go 3 is a solid everyday Windows tablet, capable of web browsing and powering you through your productivity without any issues. It's now down to $540 instead of the usual $730, which is a great $190 savings. This isn't an ordinary model, either. It's the top-end one with the Intel Core i3 CPU. The model comes configured with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The display, meanwhile, comes in at 10.5 inches and has a 1920x1280 resolution.

Again, you're not going to be editing videos on it, or playing games, but the Surface Go 3 is superb for basic web browsing. Our Rich Woods found this tablet to be "sneaky decent" when in his Surface Go 3 review, loving the spec bumps, the bigger display over the original model, and the overall design which still feels premium.

A Surface for everyone

There's a Surface deal for everyone this Prime Day for all kinds of budgets. If you want a premium laptop from Microsoft, you can enjoy a $720 discount on the top-end Surface Laptop 5 15-inch. Then, if you want a more portable and versatile Windows tablet, you can take up a sweet $600 discount on the Intel-based Surface Pro 9. If your budget is smaller, meanwhile, you can enjoy $190 off a Surface Go 3.