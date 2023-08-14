Microsoft's Surface laptops, tablets, and PCs are some of the most premium and versatile devices on the market There are the 2-in-1 Surface Pro and Surface Go models for those who enjoy splitting time between a tablet and notebook. There are Surface Laptop and Laptop Go models for those who want a high-quality notebook. And there's the Surface Laptop Studio for those who need a pull-forward design and the horsepower for specialized work.

Looking at our choices for best Surface PCs, these products don't really come cheap when we're comparing specs and features. Thankfully, Surface products go on sale frequently at Microsoft and third-party retailers. We've curated this list of the best Surface deals to help you get the best price on your next computer.

Best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $850 $1000 Save $150 The 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9 with Wi-Fi is currently available at Best Buy and Microsoft's official site for up to $300 off the regular price. You'll save the most money ($300) by opting for a Core i7 CPU, but you can still save $150 on Core i5 models. Prices start at $950 and climb from there. Amazon also has a basic model on sale for $850, though it doesn't look like stock will last long. $850 at Amazon $950 at Microsoft $950 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G $1130 $1300 Save $170 The Surface Pro 9 also comes with 5G connectivity and Microsoft's SQ3 ARM CPU for those on the go. A model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD currently costs $1,200 at Best Buy and $1,250 at Microsoft's site. Amazon also has a sale for $1,130, though it doesn't look like stock will last for too long. $1200 at Best Buy $1130 at Amazon $1250 at Microsoft

Surface Laptop Studio $1348 $1600 Save $252 The versatile Surface Laptop Studio and its pull-forward design are on sale at Best Buy and Microsoft, but you'll find better pricing at the former retailer. A model with Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD is down to $1,348, whereas it's $1,400 at Microsoft. The difference becomes more pronounced when you add a discrete GPU — Best Buy has it for $1,800 while Microsoft has it for $1,900. $1348 at Best Buy $1400 at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 $550 $700 Save $150 The lightweight and compact Surface Laptop Go 2 is always on the affordable side, but Best Buy has knocked up to $200 off the price. A model with 128GB of storage costs about $550. Amazon has a 256GB model on sale for $575, which is the best deal of the bunch. $575 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy $800 at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 3 $417 $550 Save $133 The Surface Go 3 is the best little tablet that Microsoft makes, and it's currently on sale for the best price at Amazon. Models with 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y CPU are down to $417 from $550. That's even cheaper than the sale price of the 4GB/64GB model at Microsoft. $461 at Best Buy $417 at Amazon $450 at Microsoft

FAQ

Q: When do the best Microsoft Surface deals occur?

Surface products represent some of the best laptops on the market, and they're generally viewed by other manufacturers as inspiration for the Windows portfolio. The premium design doesn't come cheap, and it's always recommended that you pick up a Surface product when it's on sale. While big sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday almost always have Surface products on sale, there are plenty of other opportunities to save money with killer laptop deals. Regional holiday and social events (like back to school season) will often come with tech discounts, but it's never a bad idea to check out Surface deals on the chance you'll find some deep savings.

Q: Is it best to shop at Microsoft's website?

Microsoft's website lets you configure your device as required and will let you bundle accessories and software, but it doesn't always offer the best prices on standalone hardware. Third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon frequently host Surface sales, so it's always a good idea to shop around. We created this curated list to take some of the legwork out of the process.

Q: How can you tell that you're getting a good deal?

Being able to tell if you're getting a good deal generally requires a bit of background knowledge and pricing history. You don't always have to pay the lowest price in history, but it's never a bad idea to get close to the previous low. If you're shopping at Amazon instead, a tool like CamelCamelCamel can display the product's pricing history for easy comparison.