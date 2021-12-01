These are the Best Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Cases in 2021

Microsoft launched the second iteration of its (sorta) foldable phone — the Surface Duo 2 with a bunch of improvements from its predecessor. It now has a dedicated camera array on the rear and runs on the latest smartphone SoC. While it’s slightly on the expensive side, you’re paying for that sublime hardware and the dual screens which make multitasking a great experience on the device. Given that it’s expensive and you’ve spent a lot of money on the device, protecting it against scratches and cracks is important. The Surface Duo 2 has glass all over which is susceptible to breakage if dropped on a hard surface.

To help you prevent exactly that, we’ve accumulated the best Surface Duo 2 cases that can help you protect the device. Repairs can be expensive especially if you shatter the glass on the back or on the display. Instead, it’s wise to spend on a good case that would protect your device in the long run. Here are some of the options you can consider.

Surface Duo 2 Bumper Protection along the edges This is a soft silicone bumper case that you can attach all along the edges of the device. It's the official case so it's going to have the best fit, but it doesn't offer a ton of protection. View at Amazon

Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover Charge your Surface pen This is another official case that goes around the edges but also has a flap that wraps around the front. This case facilitates charging the Surface pen directly from the phone. View at Microsoft

Surface Duo 2 Holster Case Safe and secure This is more like a purse for the phone as it doesn't wrap around the device itself for protection. It's safe to carry the phone in this but you've got to be careful while using the phone. View at Amazon

Unfortunately, those are all the options that are available if you’re looking for a case for your Surface Duo 2. Given that the phone is still relatively new and has a unique form factor, renowned case-makers haven’t launched any cases as of yet. This may or may not change in the future but if it does, we’ll make sure to update this list. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some basic protection for your Surface Duo 2 and also want to add a touch of flair to the way it looks, you can grab a skin of your choice.

dbrand Skin If you're looking for some basic protection against scratches and want to customize the look of your device, a skin from dbrand is a great way to go about it. View at dbrand

While a skin like this may not provide as much protection as a case, it can still prevent scratches and can improve the grip of the device when you’re holding and using it. You can also customize it to look the way you want it to which is a bonus! If you’re worried about the display, you can even pick up a screen protector to go with a case or a skin for added protection.

Surface Duo 2 screen protector You can get a tempered glass screen protector to add an extra layer of protection for the displays. View at Amazon

If you’re looking to purchase the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, you can check out the best deals along with the best chargers and best pens for the Surface Duo 2. You can even read our Surface Duo 2 review to get a better idea about the phone before you buy it.