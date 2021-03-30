The Best Microsoft Surface Duo Case: Noreve, Foluu, OtterBox, and more!

Protect your Surface Duo with one of these great cases!

Microsoft’s dual-screen mobile device, the Surface Duo, is one of the most exciting product launches of the past few years. It sports two 5.6-inch displays that turn into an 8.1-inch tablet, a 360-degree hinge, an 11-megapixel camera, a 3,577mAh battery, a Snapdragon 855 processor, Android 10, and lots more. Originally launched in the US last year, the Surface Duo is now available to buy in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Over the next few months, Microsoft will likely launch the device in many other countries across the globe.

With a current price tag of $999, the Microsoft Surface Duo may have come down in price a lot but is still an expensive device overall. If you’ve purchased a Surface Duo or are thinking of getting one, you should definitely keep the device in a protective cover so that it doesn’t get scratched, bumped, or broken. Since the Surface Duo launched in 2020, many cases for the device have come onto the market. But given that there’s so much choice out there, which should you choose? To help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the best cases for the Microsoft Duo in 2021.

Surface Duo Bumper Simple and discrete protection If you don’t want to add more bulk to the Surface Duo, you should check out this silicone bumper case from Microsoft. It’ll protect the edges of the two-screen device while offering access to every button, the SIM card tray, the fingerprint scanner, and the USB-C charging port. You can get it in Glacier, Graphite, Ice Blue, and Ember. Buy from Amazon

Noreve Premium Leather Pouch High-quality and hand-crafted Noreve offers a high-quality, hand-crafted leather pouch designed specifically for the Microsoft Surface Duo. The case provides all-round protection for Surface Duo and a lightweight design, meaning you take it everywhere. Buy from MobileFun

Foluu Leather Case All-round protection This case, from Foluu, is made from high-quality synthetic leather and a tough polycarbonate shell. It not only looks and feels great, but sports a hand strap so you don’t drop your precious Surface Duo. Buy from Amazon

OtterBox Ocity Series A robust cover OtterBox is well-known for creating high-quality, robust cases, and the Ocity Series is a great example. Designed for the Surface Duo, this premium sleeve offers all-round protection, a slim design, a magnetic closure, and more. Buy from Amazon

OtterBox Theorem Series A folio-style case The OtterBox Theorem Series is a folio-style case made out of high-quality and durable materials. The case provides scratch and scrape resistance for the Surface Duo. What’s more, it offers an interior adhesive pad to stop the device from moving inside the case, different stand angles, a card and Surface Pen holder, and compatibility with the Surface Duo Bumper. Buy from OtterBox

MightySkins Decal Cover Lightweight and colorful Want to add more color to your Surface Duo and protect it from scratches at the same time? Then you should check out the MightySkins Decal Cover. It's a soft vinyl cover that will protect the back glass panels and the screen bezels on the front of the Surface Duo. You can choose from a wide variety of patterns, too. Buy from Amazon

As you can see, there are many different cases available for the Microsoft Surface Duo. Any of these great cases will protect your precious Surface Duo, but ultimately, which should you choose? If you’re looking for maximum protection, we’d recommend either the OtterBox Ocity Series or the OtterBox Theorem Series. But with expensive price tags, they won’t be for everyone.

Should you want something cheaper, the Foluu Leather Case is worth considering because it costs just $12.99 and offers all-round protection. Meanwhile, the MightySkins Decal Cover is perfect for anyone who wants to add more color to their Surface Duo. Either way, you’ll benefit from keeping your expensive and delicate Surface Duo in a protective cover.