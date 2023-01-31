The mid-tower PC case segment of the market is the most popular, offering solid expansion support without being overtly large. It's also where you'll find the largest selection of available chassis, making it relatively difficult to separate great PC cases from the rest. We've rounded up some of the best mid-tower PC cases here for you to build a powerful system.

Best mid-tower PC case: NZXT H9 Flow

Specification NZXT H9 Flow Type Mid-tower Motherboard ATX Storage 4x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Expansion 7 PCI Fans Side: 2x 120 mm, Top: 3x 120 mm/2x 140 mm, Bottom: 3x 120 mm/2x 140 mm, Rear: 1x 120 mm Radiators Side: 360 mm, Top: 360 mm, Bottom: 360 mm Dimensions 495 x 466 x 290 mm Weight 12.1 kg Warranty 2 Years

The NZXT H9 Flow is a stunning chassis from the company best known for its minimalist sleek PC hardware. The H9 Flow is a specific version of this mid-tower chassis that focuses on airflow, swapping the top window panel for one with perforated holes. This allows for an additional radiator and a few fans to more effectively exhaust hot air out the case.

As well as the gorgeous design and solid thermal performance, you've also got the usual best-in-class cable management. Then there's the inclusion of four 120mm NZXT Quiet Airflow fans for impressive cooling from the get go. And because there's still plenty of glass with the NZXT H9 Flow, it's possible to add your own RGB-equipped blowers or strips for an impressive light show.

You can cram inside the largest ATX motherboards, the best graphics cards, and the most powerful processors. A warranty of two years accompanies each NZXT H9 Flow, though with NZXT's famed build quality, we don't anticipate you'd need to fall back on it once your PC is up and running. Overall, the NZT H9 Flow is a gorgeous mid-tower chassis that's easy to build your dream PC inside.

Best mesh mid-tower PC case: Lian Li Lancool 205 Mesh

Specification Lian Li Lancool 205 Type Mid-tower Motherboard ATX Storage 2x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Expansion 7 PCI Fans Front: 2x 140 mm, Top: 2x 120/140 mm, Rear: 1x 120/140 mm Radiators Front: 280 mm, Top: 280 mm Dimensions 205 x 415 x 485 mm Weight 11.3 kg Warranty 1 Year

If you value airflow above all else, you're going to need what's known as a "mesh" case. Many manufacturers are launching new cases or creating new versions of existing cases with mesh panels. These allow for unobstructed access to cooler air up front with intake fans. Our favorite mesh mid-tower PC case right now is the Lian Li Lancool 205 Mesh.

It's a standard mid-tower design compared to the NZXT H9 Flow, but offers a striking and sleek look. Throw in some RGB lighting, and you'll have a subtle premium PC case. Supporting ATX motherboards, it's possible to install just about anything off the shelf inside the Lancool 205 Mesh. Up to four 2.5-inch drives or two with two 3.5-inch drives can be attached to the chassis.

There are plenty of options for fans and radiators, too. Up to two 140mm blowers can be installed on the front mesh panel, a further two 120/140mm fans up top, and a single 120/140mm on the rear. Two 280mm radiators can be installed, one on the front panel and another on the top panel. There's solid front I/O and good cable management that helps even a beginner to make a clean PC build.

Best water-cooling mid-tower PC case: Thermaltake Tower 500

Specification Type Mid-tower Motherboard E-ATX Storage 8x 2.5-inch, 4x 3.5-inch Expansion 9 PCI Fans Bottom: 2x 120 mm, Top: 2x 120/140 mm, Side: 3x 120 mm, Rear: 2x 120/140 mm, Power cover: 2x 120/140 mm Radiators Side: 360 mm, Top: 280 mm, Bottom: 240 mm Dimensions 608 x 388 x 398 mm Weight 14.8 kg Warranty 3 Years

The Thermaltake Tower 500 is a unique PC case compared to the rest of chassis in this collection. Just like the mighty Thermaltake Tower 900, this showcase box is designed for showing off all your fancy-looking PC components. But that's not all, as there's plenty of internal space for creating your own custom water-cooling open loop system.

As an added bonus of being so big, this mid-tower case can accommodate E-ATX motherboards, among the largest boards on the market. Nine PCI expansion slots are available for a powerful enthusiast build. Thermaltake paid careful attention to ensuring there are ample fan and radiator placements for keeping all this technology adequately cooled.

You'll find support for a 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm radiators on the side, top, and bottom panels, respectively. For blowers, Thermaltake states you can install up to 11 120mm or 6 140mm fans. You won't have any problems cooling even the most powerful processors and graphics cards inside the Tower 500.

Best thermals mid-tower PC case: Cooler Master MasterCase H500M

Specification Cooler Master MasterCase H500M Type Mid-tower Motherboard E-ATX Storage 6x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Expansion 7+2 PCI Fans Front: 3x 120/140 mm/2x 200 mm, Top: 3x 120 mm/2x 140/200 mm, Rear: 1x 120/140 mm Radiators Front: 360 mm, Top: 360 mm, Rear: 140 mm Dimensions 544 x 248 x 546 mm Weight 14.1 kg Warranty 2 Years

Cooler Master's MasterCase H500M is a mid-tower case that can also handle an E-ATX motherboard, among the largest boards around. It's huge for a mid-tower chassis and weighs in at 14kg, backed by a two-year warranty. It's a looker, too, with a mesh front panel for plenty of airflow, utilizing the two included 200mm blowers.

A further four 120mm, three 140mm or two 200mm fans can be installed on the top and rear panels. It's an expansive case and one that can handle more powerful internal components. AIO liquid coolers are also supported with up to two 360mm placements available. You can even go down the route of creating your own open loop solution inside the H500M.

Thanks to the ability to install up to six 2.5-inch drives, the Cooler Master MasterCase H500M is a winner for gamers and enthusiasts alike.

Best budget mid-tower PC case: Zalman S2

Specification Zalman S2 Type Mid-tower Motherboard ATX Storage 2x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Expansion 7 PCI Fans Front: 3x 120 mm, Top: 2x 120 mm, Rear: 1x 120 mm, Bottom: 2x 120 mm Radiators Front: 120 mm, Rear: 120 mm Dimensions 330 x 180 x 156 mm Weight 4 kg Warranty 1 Year

Zalman is a relatively unknown brand in the PC case business, but the company has some attractive offerings available at affordable prices. The Zalman S2 is a mid-tower case at a low price that includes some features found in more expensive cases, such as an airflow design, PSU shroud, dust filters, and an all-black look.

You won't find much in terms of cable management, aside from some cable tie points behind the motherboard tray, but if all you require is a solid chassis to build a tight-budget PC, you can do much worse than the Zalman S2. Up to four 2.5-inch drives can be installed, allowing for a high-capacity gaming rig with rapid SSDs.

It's not all great with the Zalman S2, however. For instance, the company states you can only install a 120mm radiator on the front or rear panels. That almost completely removes an AIO liquid cooler out of the question. There are some fantastic air coolers out there, but this does limit the possibilities, especially with overclocking flagship processors.

What's the best mid-tower PC case?

Picking the best mid-tower PC case for your build depends on what hardware you have to install, how much money you're willing to spend, and what features you'd like to take advantage of. Our top pick is the NZXT H9 Flow, one of the best PC cases around. It's well-built, has superb cable management, and solid thermal performance for more powerful systems.

Other chassis such as the Thermaltake Tower 500 offer a unique approach to PC building. It's a showcase box that lets you show off what's installed, which could (and should!) be a full custom open loop water-cooling solution. It supports countless radiators for a mid-tower case and offers an impressive foundation for even an enthusiast-grade machine.

There are other fantastic PC cases in our collection, including the affordable Zalman S2. Looks are subjective, but we believe our shortlist here offers a good choice for PC builders.