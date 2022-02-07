These are the best mini-ITX PC cases you can buy in 2022

PC cases come in all shapes and sizes but they all fall under the umbrella of three main classes of cases — full-sized ATX, microATX, and mini-ITX. These are the three main form-factor that make up the bulk of the PC case market. We’ve added a ton of full-tower and mid-tower cases in some of our collection articles including the best PC cases, best PC cases for gamers, and more. And in this article, we’re going to take a look at a dedicated list of the best mini-ITX PC cases you can buy in 2022.

Mini-ITX PC cases, for those who don’t know, are smaller than the rest of the pack. A mini-ITX PC is often considered the best option for those who are working with small desk spaces. There was a time when mini-ITX meant trading performance in favor of smaller form-factor but that’s simply not the case anymore. All the mini-ITX cabinets mentioned in this collection will easily accommodate even the best CPUs and GPUs along with their coolers. So without wasting any more time, let’s get started with the list.

Best overall mini-ITX PC case: Lian Li Q58

Lian Li is one of the most popular names in the computing space. The company makes a lot of PC peripherals including cases, AIO coolers, fans, and more. While the company is largely known for its mid-tower and full-tower cases, it recently decided to enter the ITX market with the Q58 case. This quickly became one of the most popular mini-ITX options on the market and rightfully so. There’s plenty to like about this particular mini-ITX chassis and it’s our pick for the best mini-ITX PC cabinet you can buy on the market right now.

One of the first things you’ll notice about this particular case is its impressive design and looks. It’s a beautiful chassis that’s made out of a combination of aluminum, glass, and mesh panels. The top half of both side panels is made out of glass while the bottom half is a mesh panel. The front panel is entirely made out of aluminum but it’s been painted with a finished split right in the middle to match the other panels. The top panel is also made out of aluminum and it’s got a mesh finish to act as an exhaust panel.

The case is also designed in a way to make it easier for the users to easily access the internals. It also features swappable hinged glass and mesh panels, which means you can choose to add both glass or mesh panels on the same side too. Another interesting thing about this particular mini-ITX PC case is that it is compatible with both SFX and ATX PSUs. The Q58 case comes with an additional bracket to transform from SFX PSU mode to ATX PSU mode, which is great.

In terms of specification, the Lian Li Q58 case supports mini-ITX motherboards. Even though the case doesn’t come with any pre-installed fans, there’s plenty of space to manually add fans for the build. You can add up to two 120mm or two 140mm fans on the top panel along with a single 120mm fan at the bottom. As for the radiator support, there’s space to add a single 240mm or 280mm radiator on the top panel and a single 120mm radiator on the bottom panel. When it comes to clearance, the Lian Li Q58 offers enough for a GPU with a max length of up to 320mm and CPU coolers with a max height of up to 67mm.

The Lian Li Q58 comes with three expansion slots that let you mount your GPU vertically. You also get PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0 compatible riser cable for installation. The case also features two magnetic dust filters at the bottom to keep the dust from entering inside. Overall, the Lian Li Q58 has a lot of things going for it, and we think it’s a perfect option to consider even for a demanding PC build. Also, at $139 (starting price), the Lian Li Q58 leaves barely any room to complain about. It’s available in both black and white color options, so be sure to pick the one that suits your setup.

Alternate best overall mini-ITX PC case: NZXT H210

From full tower cabinets to its highly-popular mid-tower options, NZXT has a lot of PC cases in its portfolio. After finding success with other form factors, NZXT decided to step into the world of mini-ITX form factor with its NZXT H210. This particular PC case, as you can see, looks very similar to a lot of its other cases out there. It borrows a lot of visual cues from its elder siblings, which is good. In fact, the NZXT H210 also gets a lot of the good features that we like about NZXT’s other cases too.

One of the first things you’ll notice about this particular case is how closely it resembles NZXT’s other cases. The NZXT H210 almost feels like a smaller version of, say, the H510i. The H210 comes with 210 x 349 x 372mm dimensions and weighs 6.0kgs. This particular case is noticeably bigger than the Lian LI Q58 case we just saw. In fact, it’s safe to say that the NZXT H210 is one of the biggest mini-ITX form-factor cases you’ll find on the market. Don’t worry, though, it’ll still fit into a desk with limited space and take up a lot less space than mid-tower cases.

One of the best things about this particular PC case is that it’s bundled with Aer F 120mm fans. You can also buy a version of this that comes with an RGB LED light strip, and a controller to control the lights and the fans. While one fan is installed on the top panel to act as an intake, the other one is installed at the back which acts as an exhaust. The NZXT H210 also carries the same selection of ports on the front panel as its elder siblings, which is great. Both the front and the PSU intakes are covered with mesh filters that’ll keep the dust away from the internals of your PC.

As for the clearance, the NZXT H210 is has a good amount of space inside the chassis for all the components. It offers a maximum CPU cooler clearance of up to 165mm. This means you can also use big-sized CPU coolers for the best cooling performance. The case also offers a max GPU clearance of up to 325mm which should be good enough to house even some of the modern GPUs. It’s worth pointing out that the NZXT H210 doesn’t have vertical expansion slots, so you can only mount the GPU horizontally.

The NZXT H210 also plays well with AIO coolers. You can install a 240mm radiator on the front panel and a small 120mm radiator at the back. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the NZXT H210 mini-ITX PC case. Despite its small form factor, the H210 has plenty of space inside the chassis for even the most demanding components out there. From big-sized fan coolers to modern GPUs, the H210 is capable of holding a lot of high-end components. For $80, the NZXT H210 leaves little to no room to complain about, so be sure to check it out by hitting the link below.

Best high-end mini-ITX PC case: InWin A1 Plus

InWin is also a popular name in the computing space with a particularly solid selection of PC cabinets out there. You may have seen a ton of InWin full tower and mid-tower cases, but it’s worth pointing out that the company also makes some great mini-ITX cabinets. Just like its other PC cases, InWin’s mini-ITX is equally premium, if not more. As such, we’re recommending the InWin A1 Plus as our pick for the best high-end mini-ITX PC case you can buy on the market right now.

The highlight of this particular PC case, as you can see, is the glowing RGB base. It’s essentially a tinted transparent stand for the case that’s fitted with RGB lights. They’re addressable RGB lights, which means you can customize them to show diffused lighting on the surface. Another thing that’s worth pointing out about this particular PC case is that it comes with two Sirius Loop ASL120 fans pre-installed out of the box. There’s one installed on the side panel while the other one is installed at the back. The long list of freebies doesn’t end there as the case also comes with a 650W PSU for your build.

If that’s not enough, the top panel of the InWin A1 Plus also houses a wireless charging pad that allows you to charge devices including smartphones. It’s compatible with WPC Qi 1.2 and supports 10W charging. As for the specs, this mini-iTX case supports mini-ITX motherboards and has two expansion slots. You also get space to install up to two 2.5″ drives inside the chassis. As for the clearance, the InWin A1 Plus will let you install CPU coolers with a maximum height of up to 160mm. You can also install GPU with a maximum length of up to 325mm, which is pretty good. You may not be able to fit all the big-sized CPU coolers, but you should have no issues installing with some of the newer GPUs out there.

As for the radiator support, the InWin A1 Plus has space for only a single 120mm radiator at the back. This means, you will not be able to install sophisticated cooling solutions, so keep that in mind. In addition to the two pre-installed fans, there’s space to add up to two more 120mm fans at the bottom.

Overall, the InWin A1 Plus is a solid mini-ITX PC case that’ll definitely add more to the visual appeal of your setup. Thanks to the glowing RGB base and the wireless charging top panel, there’s no denying that this case will grab all the attention towards itself. Well, it better be a looker because InWin is charging a lot of money for this particular case. The InWin A1 Plus is priced at $200, making it one of the most expensive PC cases. In fact, it’s even more expensive than a lot of other mid-tower cases. It’s not ideal for a relatively high-end PC build, though, so you may have to look at some other options if you’re looking to build a high-performance mini-ITX build. Perhaps something like the Lian Li Q58 or the NZXT H210 should fit the bill.

Best compact case for high-performance builds: Corsair Crystal 280X RGB

Mini-ITX form-factor is not the go-to option for enthusiasts looking to churn out a high-performance build. But as we mentioned earlier, a lot of these mini-ITX chassis have now gotten better. In fact, some of them are even big enough to house super high-end PCs. The Corsair Crystal 280X RGB is one such case that we think worth deserves a spot in our collection. Corsair says this is a micro-ATX tower, but the form factor is small enough for it to fit desks with limited space. It also supports mini-ITX motherboards, so it’s still a great addition to this collection.

One of the best things about this particular PC case is that it comes with three tempered glass panels. There’s one on the top, one on the side, and one covering half of the front panel. The Crystal 280X RGB is essentially just a smaller version of the bigger 680X ATX cabinet. Despite the relatively small form factor, the Crystal 280X RGB case comes with a dual-chamber design with plenty of space inside the chassis. This kind of dual-chamber design is usually reserved for bigger cases, but we’re glad Corsair managed to bring it to the compact form-factor space. In case you’re wondering, this will allow you to easily build inside your case. While your main components are installed on the primary chamber on the front, you can tuck your cables and the PSU into a dedicated rear chamber at the back.

Corsair is bundling this particular PC case with two LL120 RGB fans that are installed on the front. It may not be enough for an optimum airflow but that’s not an issue considering there’s plenty of space to add more fans and cooling radiators. You can install two 120mm fans on the top panel and two additional fans at the bottom panel. The Crystal 280X RGB also plays well with AIO liquid coolers on the market. You can install up to 280mm radiator on both the top as well as the bottom panel, while the front panel can take a 240mm radiator.

As for the component clearance, the Crystal 280X RGB will let you install a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 150mm. Additionally, you can also install a GPU with a maximum length of up to 30mm. When it comes to the PSU, you can install one with a maximum length of up to 180mm. The case also has as many as four expansion slots, which means you should have no issues installing even some of the modern triple-slot GPUs on the market.

For $160, the Corsair Crystal 280X RGB is cheaper than the InWin A1 Plus that we saw earlier in this collection. Both are targeted at different users, but there’s no denying that the Crystal 280X RGB offers a ton of value for the money, especially for those who are looking to build a high-end PC but don’t have a lot of space in their desk for an ATX case.

Best mini-ITX case for beginners: Cooler Master NR200P Max

While the idea of working with a mini-ITX chassis sounds cool, there’s no denying that building inside a mini-ITX cabinet is no child’s play. Even enthusiast PC builders often struggle to properly build inside a mini-ITX SFF chassis. This is why we wanted to recommend something for beginners who are looking at their very first mini-ITX PC build. And all things considered, we think the Cooler Master NR200P Max is one of the best options for newcomers.

The Cooler Master NR200P Max is essentially an upgraded version of the older NR200 case. The new version of the case addressed a lot of issues that plagued the original iteration. Additionally, the new case also makes it easier for users to build by shipping with an AIO cooler and a PSU pre-installed out of the box. That’s right, the Cooler Master NR200P Max comes with an 850W SFX PSU with an 80 Plus Gold rating. This should be enough to power even the most demanding PC components that you plan to install for a high-performance build. Additionally, the case also comes with an AIO cooler that’s pre-installed and ready to go.

The AIO unit comes with a 280mm radiator and two 140mm PWM fans to go along with it. This particular cooler should be powerful enough to handle even the best CPUs out there on the market right now. The fact that these two components are already installed and ready to go makes it relatively easy to build inside this chassis. All you have to do is drop the motherboard inside, mount the water block, and secure it in place.

The Cooler Master NR200P Max also comes with a PCIe Gen 4 compatible Riser cable for the GPU. It comes with three expansion slots which means you can vertically mount even the newer triple-slot GPU inside this chassis. As for the clearance, you can install a GPU with a maximum length of up to 336mm and a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 67mm. One of the best things about this case is that you also get dust filters for all the intake and exhaust, thereby keeping the dust away from the components.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about the NR200P Max mini-ITX chassis and we think it definitely deserves a top spot in our collection. It is, however, worth pointing out that the NR200P Max is one of the most expensive cases in this collection. In fact, at $350, it’s the most expensive case on the market. But it’s also worth pointing out that the expensive price tag also includes the PSU and the 280mm AIO. The NR200P Max is not only bundled with those two items, but it comes them pre-installed which makes it very convenient. It saves you a lot of hassle, so we think it’s worth considering. If you don’t want these bundled items then we recommend checking some other options in this collection including the Crystal 280X RGB case.

Best budget mini-ITX case: Cooler Master Elite 110

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a mini-ITX chassis and are looking to build a budget PC, then we recommend checking out another mini-ITX case from the Cooler Master. This one is the Cooler Master Elite 110 and it’s priced at just $40, making it the most affordable mini-ITX chassis in this collection. Despite its affordable price, the Cooler Master Elite 110 offers a lot of great features and we think it definitely deserves a spot in our collection of the best mini-iTX cases.

The Cooler Master Elite 110 may not have all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a high-end case, but it certainly gets the job done. It gets the basics right and leaves very little room to complain about. One of the best things about this particular case is that it comes with mesh panels all around. This kind of design allows for maximum airflow, which is always good for a mini-ITX chassis. Another interesting thing about this case is that it comes with three fans in total. There’s a 120mm fan installed on the front along with two 80mm fans on the side.

The Cooler Master Elite 110 is the only case in this collection that comes with as many as three case fans. A couple of other noteworthy features of the case includes support for two SSDs from the top bracket, support for one 120mm radiator in the front, and support for up to 180mm PSU. As for the clearance, you can install a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 76mm and a graphics card with a maximum length of up to 210mm. The case, as you can see, isn’t the most spacious option out here but we think it’s plenty to house all the essentials.

The overall build quality of the case is also sturdy as it’s made out of steel alloy. There’s not much to talk about the design, so you should probably look at other options if the design is your priority. Something like the InWin A1 Plus if you’re after the best-looking mini-ITX case on the market. The Cooler Master Elite 110 measures 260 X 208 X 280mm and weighs 2.65Kgs. It’s not the biggest cabinet out there, so you’ll have to keep your expectations in check when it comes to the kind of components you can install inside this chassis. Luckily, Cooler Master also makes a few other versions of this case that are slightly bigger, so they’re worth taking a look too.

All things considered, we think the Cooler Master Elite 110 is a solid option for those who are looking to build a simple mITX PC for relatively less taxing workloads. Perhaps a small HTPC or even a casual and compact gaming rig? Others who are looking at relatively more high-performance builds can check out other options including the NZXT H210. But at $40, there’s hardly any other mini-ITX chassis that offers as good as value as the Cooler Master Elite 110 does.

Best looking mini-ITX tower: Phanteks Evolv Shift 2

If you’re in the market to shop for a mini-ITX tower, then we think the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 is one of your best options. Sure there’s no shortage of mini-ITX towers on the market, but the Evolv Shift 2 is the one we think looks the best. In fact, it’s one of the best-looking PC cases across different form factors right now that’s worth considering if you’re looking for a slim and tall tower. The Evolv Shift 2 also carries a relatively affordable price tag, making it quite easy for us to recommend it.

The Phanteks Evolv SHift 2, as you can see, has a beautiful glass and aluminum construction that makes it look better than most other cases in this collection. This type of sleek tower form-factor isn’t for everyone, but we think the enthusiasts will find plenty of what they like in this case. One of the first things you’ll notice about this particular PC case is how tall it really is. The Evolv Shift 2 stands 19-inches tall, making it the tallest option in this collection. The tall form factor, however, makes it so that it occupies less space on the desk.

The entire top panel of the case, as you can see, looks like a grill but there’s not much room for the air flow here. You can open this top panel to access the top portion which also houses all the IO and some buttons. The internal layout of the Evolv Shift 2 is among the most unusual ones we’ve seen. The entire chassis is divided into three main sections. The lower portion of the case houses the SFX-L PSU and a 120mm radiator for cooling. The top main portion is where you’ll install the motherboard along with the GPU with a help of a riser cable. It’s worth pointing out that the included riser cable only supports PCIe 3.0, so you might want to reconsider if you’re looking for a PCIe 4.0 option. There’s more space to add SSDs and 3.5″ drives in the middle too.

Phanteks only includes a 140mm RGB fan with this case. This RGB spinner is replaced with a normal fan if you end up buying the ‘Airflow’ variant of the case that comes with vents instead of the glass panel. You’ll still get an RGB controller, though, so that’s good. For cooling, the best you can do is use a 120mm AIO because that’s the only support you get with this case. As for the component clearance, the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 has enough space to accommodate a GPU with a max length of 335mm and a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 85mm.

Overall, the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 is a fantastic mini-ITX tower. It’s obviously not for everyone but we think it’s a solid option for enthusiasts who are looking to dip their toes into the world of mini-ITX. We don’t recommend this particular case for beginners as the overall installation process can be very overwhelming.

Alternate best mini-ITX tower: NZXT H1

If you’re looking to pick up a mini-ITX tower then we also recommend checking out the NZXT H1 case. The overall form-factor of the NZXT H1 is very similar to that of the Evolv Shift 2, but it has its own characteristics that set it apart. NZXT sells this case separately and also as part of a prebuilt gaming PC, so we recommend checking out both options depending on what you’re looking for.

The NZXT H1 tower stands 15.28-inches tall. It’s shorter than the Evolv Shift 2 by a few inches, so that’s something to make a note of. The overall form factor, however, remains the same, which means building inside the H1 tower is still somewhat difficult. Newcomers with little-to-no experience with mini-ITX towers should definitely check out other options on the market like the H210 or the NR200P Max.

In terms of component clearance, the NZXT H1 will let you install a GPU with a maximum length of up to 305mm. You don’t much in the name of CPU cooler clearance, so we recommend using an AIO cooler with this build instead of tower coolers. There are two expansion slots inside the chassis, which also means you may not be able to install all the modern 30-series GPU inside the case. That’s not necessarily a surprise considering this is a mini-ITX chassis, but a lot of other options in this collection will let you use modern GPUs.

One thing that’s worth pointing out about this particular chassis is that it comes with a pre-installed PSU. That’s right, you get a 650W SFX-L PSU that comes pre-installed with this case, so that’s one less thing to worry about while building the PC. That being said, the 650W PSU may not be enough if you’re looking at a relatively high-end build, so keep that in mind.

Overall, it’s safe to say that the NZXT H1 gets a lot of things right for the price. However, it’s not an affordable chassis on the market either. At $200, it’s definitely on the pricier side, so keep that in mind. You do get a pre-installed 650W PSU, but you’ll still have to add other components. In comparison, we think the Cooler Master NR200P Max is a better pick. Sure, it costs quite more money, but you also get a pre-installed AIO cooler and a better PSU with up to 850W of power.

The NZXT H1 case, as we mentioned earlier, is available to purchase separately or as a part of the prebuilt computer. Buying a prebuilt is probably a better choice right now given the shortage of PC components. We also recommend buying this case as a part of a prebuilt computer if you’re relatively new to the PC building space and don’t have much experience working with a smaller case like this. You can configure the prebuilt PC at NZXT’s website and hit the link below to buy the case separately for the best price online.

Best mini-ITX PC cases to buy in 2022: Final Thoughts

Just like the full-towers and mid-tower options, there are plenty of mini-ITX cases on the market right now. Depending on your budget or the kind of build you’re looking at, you can choose between either the most affordable option or something premium with pre-installed components. That being said, we think the Lian Li Q58 and the NZXT H210 are two of the best mini-ITX PC cases you can buy in 2022. Both cases offer plenty of great features at a relatively affordable price. More advanced PC builders can also check out the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 while newcomers to the mini-ITX world can check out the Cooler Master NR200P Max case.

Remember you will also have to pick up a compatible motherboard to go along with your new mini-ITX chassis as not all motherboards are small enough to fit inside an SFF cabinet. We recommend checking out our collection of the best motherboards on the market to find some good options out there. Additionally, you can also check out our collection of the best graphics cards to pick and choose the right GPU that can fit inside an SFF chassis. As always, we also encourage you to join our XDA Computing Forums to discuss your build and get more product recommendations from the experts in our community.