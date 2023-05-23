Planning to build a compact PC? There's a good chance the small form factor PC cases you're considering will support motherboards up to a maximum size. Mini-ITX are the smallest form factor motherboards and we've compiled a list of the best Mini-ITX motherboards for AMD and Intel processors.

Memory Slots 2 Memory Type DDR5-7600 Form Factor Mini-ITX Chipset Intel Z790 Socket LGA 1700 Power Phases 10+1 PCI Slots 1 Storage 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 2x SATA Audio Realtek ALC4050 Networking 2.5 GbE, Wi-Fi 6E Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Rear I/O 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 2.0 Pros Solid reliability

Good connectivity

Two PCIe M.2 slots Cons Limited overclocking potential

Two DIMM slots

Expensive

Asus makes some excellent motherboards, especially if you're planning to use Intel 12th or 13th Gen Core series processors. We're long-time fans of the ROG Strix I range of Mini-ITX motherboards and the Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi is the latest premium compact motherboard from the brand. There are some impressive numbers on the specifications list, including support for up to 96GB of DDR5-7600 RAM, which should result in some great performance with the best CPU your budget can afford.

Then there's the 2.5GbE networking and Wi-Fi 6E for getting online. Because this board is a Mini-ITX, you will only have a single PCI slot available, but it's at least rated for PCIe 5.0. The same goes for the two M.2 slots, one being PCIe 5.0 and the other PCIe 4.0. That's plenty of storage for most PCs, but Asus did include two additional SATA ports for hooking up SSDs or HDDs. The ROG Strix Hive is a handy accessory that connects to one of the available I/O USB ports on the rear. This thing brings USB ports, audio jacks, FlexKey, BIOS FlashBack, and AI Overclocking to your fingertips.

Building a POC inside an SFF chassis can mean reaching for buttons and ports may prove troublesome, which is where the ROG Strix Hive comes into play. It won't be for everyone, and you may not require it, but the accessory is handy to have included.

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI Best AMD Our favorite compact board for small AMD systems. This compact ITX ASUS ROG Strix X670E motherboard has everything you'll need for a powerful PC that can fit inside a smaller form factor chassis. Brand Asus Memory Slots 2 Memory Type DDR5-6400 Form Factor Mini-ITX Chipset AMD X670 Socket AM5 Power Phases 10+2 PCI Slots 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2 Storage 2x SATA, 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2 Audio ALC4050 Networking Intel 2.5Gb, Wi-Fi 6E Internal I/O 1x USB 3.2-C Gen 2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Rear I/O 2x USB-C 4.0, 5x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 3x USB-A 2.0 Pros Good connectivity

Two M.2 slots

Supports AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs Cons Expensive

Two DIMM slots

Limited overclocking support

The Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI is the AMD version of the best Intel Mini-ITX motherboard recommended above. It has the same M.2 setup, as well as two DIMM slots for DDR5 RAM, though this AMD platform only supports speeds up to 6400MT/s. There's similar connectivity too, including 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6E networking, as well as USB-C 4.0. The same issue can be said about the ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI in that it's a little too pricey for many and the two DIMM slots can seem limiting.

If you can overlook the price and want the very best AMD motherboard for building a compact PC, you can do much worse over the Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI. Inside the packaging, you'll find the same ROG Strix Hive that moves some of the USB ports, audio jacks, FlexKey, BIOS FlashBack, and AI Overclocking buttons to a more convenient location. Overall, it's a killer board with stable power delivery, a reliable BIOS, and enough headers and ports for most of the best ITX cases.

Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro Best Value Intel Get more for your money with this compact motherboard. The Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro is a more affordable Mini-ITX motherboard with support for Intel 12th and 13th Gen processors. You've got access to DDR5 RAM, PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage, 2.5GbE networking, wireless connectivity, and plenty of USB ports. Brand Asus Memory Slots 2 Memory Type DDR5-8000 Form Factor Mini-ITX Chipset Intel B760 Socket LGA 1700 Power Phases 8+1+1 PCI Slots 1 Storage 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 2x SATA Networking 2.5 GbE, Wi-Fi 6E Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 2.0 Rear I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 2.0 Pros Supports up to DDR5-8000 RAM

More affordable Mini-ITX option

Good connectivity Cons Single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

Limited overclocking potential

Single PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot

Not everyone requires (or can fully make use of) a $400 motherboard, which is why we're recommending the Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro as our more affordable pick for Intel processors. The company has cut a few corners when it comes to M.2 storage and the full-size x16 PCI slot, but there's potential here for an impressive, small PC build. There's full support for up to DDR5-8000 RAM, which is a considerable step higher than our top Asus pick, and there's ample connectivity on the rear I/O panel.

Losing out on some features such as the Asus Hive that allows for easier access to ports and buttons does allow for a more budget-friendly PC. As is the case with most Mini-ITX motherboards, you'll be sacrificing something compared to larger ATX options. For this board, we're happy with its specifications sheet, including the 8+1+1 phase power delivery, which should be enough to handle even the Intel Core i9-13900K. Just don't go getting any ideas about overclocking.

Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra Best Value AMD This is the board for your budget-friendly AMD PC build The Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra is an AM5 mini-ITX motherboard that's ideal for PCs running midrange Ryzen 7000 chips; it comes with an 8+2+1 stage VRM and a PCIe 5.0 slot for NVMe SSDs. Memory Slots 2 Memory Type DDR5-6400 Form Factor Mini-ITX Chipset AMD B650 Socket AM5 Power Phases 8+2+1 PCI Slots 1 Storage 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 4x SATA Audio Realtek ALC4080 Networking 2.5 GbE, Wi-Fi 6E Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 2.0 Rear I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 2.0 Pros More affordable Mini-ITX option

Good connectivity

DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSD Cons Single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

Limited overclocking potential

The Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra is an amazing value motherboard for AM5 processors. The board has an 8+2+1 phase power delivery design, which is more than enough for running anything up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. Then there's the PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot joined by an additional PCIe 4.0 slot for all your storage needs. If you happen to require more than two drives, Gigabyte managed to pack in not two but four SATA ports.

This is a more affordable motherboard and as such you won't have a PCIe 5.0 slot for the GPU, but PCIe 4.0 is still good enough for playing the latest games. Like other ITX motherboards, the Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra isn't great for overclocking, and you will find it rather limiting when expansion cards and other components are included in the PC build. It's our favorite for a budget-friendly AMD system.

MSI MPG B560I Gaming Edge WiFi Best Budget Intel For those on the tightest of budgets. MSI MPG B560I Gaming Edge WiFi is a good motherboard with full support for Intel 10th and 11th Gen processors. If you're not wanting to use the very latest technology from Intel, this would be a good way to save money. Brand MSI Memory Slots 2 Memory Type DDR4-5200 Form Factor Mini-ITX CPU Support Intel 10th and 11th Gen Chipset Intel B560 Socket LGA 1200 Power Phases 6+2+1 PCI Slots 1 Storage 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 1x PCIe 3.0 M.2, 4x SATA Audio Realtek ALC897 Networking 2.5 GbE, Wi-Fi 6E Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 2.0 Rear I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB-A 2.0 Pros Affordable

Good connectivity Cons No DDR5 or PCIe 5.0 support

Only works with older CPUs

There's saving money by cutting features on a current-gen motherboard and then there's saving even more by moving back to the previous generation of processors. That's precisely what the MSI MPG B560I Gaming Edge WiFi enables with its LGA 1200 socket and Intel B560 chipset. This motherboard is perfect for a PC build with an Intel 10th or 11th Gen processor with full support for DDR4 and PCIe 4.0.

Even though this is a good few years old now, the MSI MPG B560I Gaming Edge WiFi has 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6E networking. There's also countless USB ports on the rear, four SATA ports, two M.2 slots, and a single PCI slot for your GPU. It won't win awards for performance, but the board will allow you to build a capable system without unnecessary features you may not utilize.

ASRock B550M-ITX/AC Best Budget AMD A great foundation for a compact budget AMD PC. The ASRock B550M-ITX/AC is a more basic motherboard than many on the market, supporting older AM4 processors from AMD. It can be found at more affordable prices, making this a good choice for more compact budget-friendly PC builds. Memory Slots 2 Memory Type DDR4-4733 Form Factor Mini-ITX Chipset AMD B550 Socket AM4 Power Phases 8 PCI Slots 1 Storage 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 4x SATA Audio Realtek ALC887/897 Networking 1 GbE, Wi-Fi Internal I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB 2.0 Rear I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1, 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen, 2x USB-A 2.0 Pros Affordable

Supports DDR4 RAM

Good connectivity Cons No DDR5 or PCIe 5.0 support

Only works with older AMD CPUs

If there was to be the most basic motherboard in our collection of best Mini-ITX motherboards, it would be the ASRock B550M-ITX/AC. This is an affordable motherboard that supports AM4 processors, such as AMD Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series chips. These older components can be found at discounts where stock is available, making it a good choice for those on tighter budgets.

There's no support for DDR5, nor are there any PCIe 5.0 slots, but you do get a single M.2 slot, four SATA ports, some good USB connectivity on the rear, an 8 phase design for power, and a decent BIOS solution. Paired with the right AMD Ryzen CPU and this could become quite the compact gaming PC.

Choosing the best Mini-ITX motherboard

There's a lot to consider when shopping around for a motherboard, including price, performance, and connectivity. This is all the more important for Mini-ITX motherboards as they're considerably more pricey than their larger ATX counterparts. You get less motherboard surface area and as such fewer features, but this does allow for some seriously compact PC builds. Our favorite motherboards for Intel and AMD processors are the Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi and ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI, respectively. They're essentially the same board but with different sockets and chipsets.