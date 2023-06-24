Display technology is always improving, and mini-LED monitors are slowly catching on as an alternative to OLED. The best monitors with mini-LED technology have accurate color reproduction across gamuts, outstanding brightness and contrast thanks to local dimming zones and HDR support, high refresh rates, and a modern design. These screens, in most cases, don't come cheap, but they can transform the way you work and play.

Be warned: switching to a mini-LED monitor will likely ruin any other standard displays for you. I've collected a bunch of the best mini-LED monitors currently on the market to help you find the perfect screen to upgrade your desk.

Our favorite mini-LED monitors in 2023

Acer Predator X32 Best overall Acer's Mini-LED monster Acer's Predator X32 FP has a 32-inch IPS panel with mini-LED technology that affords 576 local dimming zones, awesome contrast, and tons of brightness with DisplayHDR 1000 support. It has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and its 160Hz refresh rate can accommodate even the most powerful gaming PCs and consoles. Pros 4K resolution with 160Hz refresh rate

Tons of ports including USB-C and HDMI 2.1

576 local dimming zones and DisplayHDR 1000 support Cons No G-Sync

Non-gamers can find cheaper alternatives See at Amazon

This 32-inch gaming monitor is one of the more modestly priced options in this collection, believe it or not, and its set of features and outstanding picture combine to make it a favorite choice. The IPS panel has a 3840x2160 (4K) resolution with a sub-1ms response time, 99% AdobeRGB color, and a 160Hz refresh rate, with up to 1,200 nits of brightness at peak with HDR1000 enabled. That elevated brightness and quality HDR with deep contrast are afforded by the mini-LED technology that delivers brighter pixels and 576 local dimming zones. It even has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro baked right in to make your gaming experience as smooth as possible.

The Predator X32 isn't all just picture. Acer has included dual 7W speakers, four HDMI 2.1 (especially useful for consoles) and DisplayPort 1.4, plenty of downstream USB-A ports, and even a USB-C port with DP Alt Mode and up to 90W of charging back to a host laptop. To help utilize all the ports, there's a KVM switch to swap back and forth between connected computers.

You can mount the monitor with VESA 100mm x 100mm compatibility, but the stand offers height, swivel, and tilt adjustments to get a comfortable view. If you've been searching for a new monitor that can handle gaming and productivity work, this one will do a great job.

Cooler Master Tempest GP27Q Best Value Spend less on mini-LED The Cooler Master Tempest GP27Q is a relatively affordable 27-inch Mini-LED monitor with excellent AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 color reproduction. It has a 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 576-zone local dimming to make your games look great, but it can also handle creative work. Pros Relatively affordable pricing

576-zone mini-LED local dimming

27-inch QHD IPS panel with 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time Cons No true FreeSync of G-Sync certification

3W speakers aren't the best $550 at Amazon

Priced at about $550, the Cooler Master Tempest GP27Q is about as affordable as mini-LED monitors get. It has a smaller 27-inch IPS panel than our top choice, but for many people that's big enough. The 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution is very crisp at this size, and you get a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time to accommodate gamers. If you're looking for something that can double for creative purposes, it manages 99% AdobeRGB and 98% DCI-P3 color reproduction. The mini-LED tech has 576 local dimming zones for superb contrast (up to 50,000:1), and the monitor can hit 1,200 nits brightness with DisplayHDR 1000 enabled. Its adaptive sync can handle both FreeSync and G-Sync ranges.

The stand is fully adjustable for tilt, height, swivel, and pivot, and the back of the casing has some RGB lighting to help show off your gaming setup. Port selection is generous, with two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, two downstream USB-A 3.2 ports, and a USB-C port with DP Alt Mode and up to 90W of power delivery back to a host laptop. It even has a KVM switch to make it easier to move between connected devices.

Those who don't mind a 27-inch QHD monitor capable of gaming and creative work can save a lot of money here.

ViewSonic Elite XG321UG Premium pick High-end G-Sync gaming monitor for desktops The ViewSonic Elite XG321UG is a perfect companion for a high-end gaming desktop with an Nvidia GPU. Its 32-inch IPS panel has a 4K resolution with 1,152 local mini-LED dimming zones, and its G-Sync Ultimate compatibility makes for a smooth picture every time. Pros NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate included

4K resolution with 144Hz refresh rate

1,152 local mini-LED dimming zones Cons No HDMI 2.1 or USB-C connectivity

Incredibly expensive $2500 at Amazon $2500 at Newegg

ViewSonic's Elite XG321UG is a high-end 32-inch gaming monitor especially suited for those with a powerful Nvidia GPU thanks to its G-Sync Ultimate capabilities. It costs a mint, but it has the specs to back up its pricing.

The 4K IPS panel offers a whopping 1,152 mini-LED local dimming zones for superb contrast and color, and it can hit up to 1,400 nits brightness thanks to VESA DisplayHDR 1400 support. The 144Hz refresh rate can keep up with your high-end gaming PC, and it has a 3ms response time for smooth transitions. It even manages 99% AdobeRGB color reproduction.

Standout features beyond the picture include NVIDIA Reflex for lower latency, a fully adjustable stand with height, pivot, swivel, and tilt capabilities, and VESA 100mm x 100mm mounting compatibility. The port bank includes two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, three downstream USB-A 3.1 ports, and 3.5mm audio.

AOC Agon Pro AG274QZM Best mutli-purpose QHD For work and for play across devices $1000 $1050 Save $50 AOC's Agon Pro AG274QZM is a great 27-inch monitor for creative work or gaming purposes. It can handle modern consoles, desktop gaming PCs, and laptops, and it has the 576 local mini-LED dimming zones that you crave. Pros Tons of ports and a KVM switch

27-inch QHD IPS panel with 576 local mini-LED dimming zones

DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time Cons Can find cheaper QHD mini-LED monitors

No included G-Sync tech $1000 at Amazon

AOC's Agon Pro lineup of high-end gaming monitors includes the 27-inch AG274QZM with QHD resolution and excellent sRGB (100%), AdobeRGB (97%), and DCI-P3 (97%) color reproduction. This makes it suitable for creative work when you aren't gaming. It boasts a 1ms response time with a blazing 240Hz refresh rate, as well as 576 local dimming zones afforded by the mini-LED tech.

DisplayHDR 1000 support means it can hit up to a 1,200 nit brightness at peak; you're otherwise working with a peak brightness of 750 nits. AMD FreeSync Premium handles variable refresh rate duties.

The enclosure is compatible with VESA 100mm x 100mm mounting options, but its stand offers height, pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustments. Dual 5W speakers are built right in, and there's even a KVM switch to help with a multi-PC workflow. Connectivity is quite generous as well, allowing you to connect just about everything at once. It has two HDMI 2.1 (great for consoles), DisplayPort 1.4, four downstream USB-A 3.2, upstream USB-C with 65W of power delivery, and multiple 3.5mm audio jacks.

INNOCN 27M2V Mini LED Monitor Best multipurpose 4K Impressive specs in a more affordable package $750 $800 Save $50 The INNOCN 27M2V is a 27-inch 4K mini-LED monitor that can handle gaming and creative work thanks to its high refresh rate, low response time, and accurate color reproduction. With 1,152 local mini-LED dimming zones you're sure to get amazing contrast, and it's all wrapped up in an ergonomic package. Pros 1,152 local mini-LED dimming zones

4K resolution with 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

USB-C connectivity for laptops Cons No true G-Sync support

OSD controls could be better $750 at Amazon

This pick from INNOCN was recommended by XDA's Joe Rice-Jones; he has the QHD version and absolutely loves it, but we're focusing here on the 4K model made for gamers. The 27-inch size is perfect for most people, and the 4K resolution is matched by a speedy 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Its mini-LED tech includes 1,152 local dimming zones for an incredible picture, and the DisplayHDR 1000 support means up to 1,200 nits at peak brightness (otherwise topping out at 600 nits with SDR). It includes AMD FreeSync Premium certification, but it will also work with NVIDIA GPUs and G-Sync. This is undoubtedly one of the best 4K gaming monitors out there if you crave mini-LED, and it costs less than a lot of the competition.

The display covers 99% of the AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, making it suitable for creative work as well as gaming. It has a USB-C port with DP Alt Mode and up to 90W of charging power back to the host, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.4, plus the stand is adjustable with pivot, tilt, and rotation functionality.

Asus ProArt PA32UCX-PK Best for creators Outstanding color and contrast $2348 $2999 Save $651 The Asus ProArt PA32UCX-PK is a 32-inch 4K monitor designed from the ground up for creators and professionals. It offers accurate color reproduction across gamuts, it has wide compatibility with calibration tools, and it even has a Thunderbolt hub baked right in. Pros Superb color accuracy across gamuts

1,152 local mini-LED dimming zones

Thunderbolt hub built right in Cons Very expensive

Not made for gaming $2348 at Amazon

All monitors in the ASUS ProArt lineup — including the ProArt PA278CV that I reviewed favorably — are geared toward creative and professional use. The PA32UCX-PK model that I'm highlighting here takes things to the next level with its mini-LED tech that includes 1,152 local dimming zones and an insane 1000000:1 contrast ratio when DisplayHDR 1000 is enabled. Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG formats are all supported.

It covers 100% sRGB, 99.5% AdobeRGB, and 99% DCI-P3 color gamuts and has 10-bit color, allowing you to handle just about any workflow. The 4K resolution provides plenty of pixel density, and it has a 60Hz refresh rate with a 5ms response time. It's packed with the extra features that professionals need, including hardware color calibration compatibility, Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture, and a Thunderbolt hub. When connected, you get access to three downstream USB-A ports and a downstream Thunderbolt port with 60W of charging power. Video connections include DisplayPort 1.2 and three HDMI 2.0.

This is a very expensive monitor, but professionals who need the color accuracy and extra tools will find that it's worth the price.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best ultrawide Two 27-inch QHD monitors in one $1684 $2300 Save $616 Sick of having two monitors on your desk? Combine them into one beautiful display with the Odyssey Neo G9, a 49-inch super ultrawide monitor with 5120x1440 (DQHD) resolution, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and outstanding color, contrast, and brightness. Pros Outstanding HDR support

5120x1440 resolution is the equivalent of two QHD monitors

2,048 local mini-LED dimming zones Cons Overkill for most people

Takes up A LOT of space $1684 at Amazon $2300 at Samsung $2200 at Best Buy

Super ultrawide monitors — those with an expanded 32:9 aspect ratio — are catching on, especially for those who currently have two QHD monitors set up side by side. The 5120x1440 resolution means you don't have to compromise on pixels, and at 49 inches you're essentially getting the equivalent of two 27-inch monitors. The screen has a 1000R curve for easier viewing, and its Quantum mini-LED tech brings 2,048 local dimming zones with 12-bit black colors for incredible contrast. HDR 2000 support means it can hit up to 2,000 nits brightness with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Color reproduction is perfect for a gaming monitor, hitting 100% sRGB, 92% AdobeRGB, and 95% DCI-P3.

Samsung didn't stop there, delivering a blistering 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time to make your games look absolutely stunning. It has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, but it's also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync. Extra features like Picture-by-Picture and Picture-by-Picture are ideal for a multi-PC setup, and the wide selection of ports means you can keep everything connected and just switch back and forth as needed.

We're seeing this monitor drop in price quite drastically lately, and you can often save up to 30% or more. It has dropped as low as $1,151 in the past, and with Prime Day approaching we're hoping to see that price again.

Apple Pro Display XDR Money matters not The perfect monitor for a small audience Apple's Pro Display XDR is designed as a more affordable alternative to some conventional monitors used in production, but it's still out of the price range of most people. It offers an incredible 6K picture with outstanding color accuracy and 576 local dimming zones. Pros 6K resolution with wide HDR support and 576 local dimming zones

Excellent color accuracy

More affordable than conventional production monitors Cons Too expensive for most people

Cheese grater look isn't for everyone

60Hz refresh rate $4999 at Amazon $5000 at Best Buy

Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch IPS monitor with an incredible 6016x3384 (6K) resolution and a form of mini-LED tech that delivers 576 local dimming zones. It manages up to 1,600 nits of brightness at peak with HDR support, and it has 10-bit color depth with accurate sRGB, AdobeRGB, and DCI-P3 color. It can hit up to a 60Hz refresh rate, and it has a wide number of reference modes depending on your workflow's content. It even supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG content.

This is a monitor that's meant to replace the horrendously expensive monitors commonly used by production companies, and the average user will not want to drop this type of money. You also have to settle for a single upstream Thunderbolt 3 port and three downstream USB-C ports, and the cheese-grater look won't be for everyone. If you're wondering if this monitor is for you, it probably isn't the right choice. At about $5,000 to start it's not exactly an impulse buy, but professionals who know what they're looking for should be able to make good use of Apple's tech.

Choosing the perfect Mini-LED monitor for your desk

Mini-LED technology sets itself apart from traditional LED monitors by using smaller LEDs. This allows for more to be squeezed into a panel, which in turn provides more local dimming zones for improved contrast and brightness. This isn't quite at the same level as OLED tech — in which each individual pixel can be controlled — but it's still a big step up from standard displays. Mini-LED monitors are so fetching that you'll have a hard time going back to anything else, but they do come at a high price.

Standout features for mini-LED monitors generally include brilliant brightness and deep contrast with high-end HDR support, fast refresh rates and low response times for gaming, and outstanding color accuracy for professional work. Many of the monitors that I've collected here can double up for work and for fun, and most have a modern port selection that makes it easy to display even multiple devices on the monitor at the same time.

Our top pick, the Acer Predator X32 FP, balances price and performance quite well. It has a 32-inch panel with 4K resolution, sub-1ms response time, accurate AdobeRGB color reproduction, and HDR1000 support with up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It even hits a speedy 160Hz refresh rate to keep up with the most powerful gaming PCs. It has tons of ports including USB-C with DP Alt Mode and charging capabilities for laptops, and there's a KVM switch that lets you move back and forth between connected devices. Its 576 local dimming zones could be higher, but at this price, I'm not complaining. This is a gaming monitor first, but it can certainly be used for professional work.