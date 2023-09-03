Whether you're a novice runner or a title-winning triathlete, chances are you rely on more than just a good pair of shoes to keep you safe, in control, and on pace during your runs. In the current market, there are an overwhelming number of running accessories to parse through; from GPS trackers to earbuds , armbands to running belts, the list goes on and on. We've rounded up some of our favorite products to help you make it through your next mile.

For runners who need to carry more than just their phone, a running belt quickly becomes essential. The FlipBelt Classic is a flexible yet snug option with four pockets, an internal key hook, and bounce-free storage for phones with screen sizes up to six inches. The material is moisture-wicking with an anti-chafe construction that forgoes uncomfortable buckles. It's available in seven sizes and twelve colorways.

This armband is great for any runner who doesn't want to maintain a vice grip on their smartphone but still needs to stay connected. Available in three sizes fitting most phones and ten colors, this is a simple yet essential accessory. Design-wise, you get dual buckle loops, an adjustable elastic band, and a key slot, so you can eliminate the need to carry a running belt on shorter jaunts.

The She's Birdie alarm is an easy way to increase your safety on a run. While designed specifically to help women stay safe, this is a great product for any solo runner. The low-profile design fits easily inside a pocket or running belt and the alarm itself is quickly activated by removing a pin. Replacing the pin deactivates the alarm. It will blare and strobe for up to 40 continuous minutes and is available in seven colors.

The BioLite Pro headlamp is a premium option for runners who take to the trail or pavement in the dark. While this model is pretty pricey, you get a host of extra features that we think make the BioLite a worthy purchase, namely lamps on the front and back of the model, so you can see what's in front of you and others can see you. You also get dimmable light modes including Red Vision, White Spot, White Flood, White Combo, Strobe, and Burst Mode.

Bone conduction headphones are an excellent option for outdoor runners because they allow you to totally hear your surroundings while listening to your music. The Shokz OpenRun Pro are a premium pair of running headphones with 10 hours of battery life, an IP55 rating, and 9th-generation bone conduction technology.If the price is a deterrent, check out the older OpenRun model; another great pair at a lower price point.

The JLab Go Air Sport are a great, cheap option for runners who don't need to prioritize premium audio (preserving your more expensive but perhaps less durable everyday listening set). Available in multiple colors, these buds have an IP55 rating and over-ear hooks keep them secure and stable. Touch controls eliminate the need to pull out your phone, and eight hours of battery life will keep you rocking out during your run.

If "sweat-resistance" doesn't cut it for you (or if you're using an Android) check out Jabra's Elite 7 Active. They are comfortable, lightweight, and IP57 rated which means they are veritably waterproof. Additionally, they offer a host of premium features, including active noise cancelation and transparency mode, along with great audio output at a reasonable price. "ShakeGrip" technology helps keep the buds in place and 8 hours of battery should keep you connected on long runs.

The Beats Fit Pro are a great option for runners thanks to their low-profile nature and wingtip design. They can be used in the gym with ANC mode on, or on the trail using Transparency mode. You can get up to 7 hours of listening without ANC and a full 30 hours when you include the charging case. They have an IPX4 rating, which means they are sweat-resistant. Note, that the Fit Pro are great with iPhones, but a bit lacking for Androids.

The Coros PACE 2 is a well-reviewed watch with a ton of helpful features for runners of wide-ranging abilities. It's super lightweight without skimping on battery performance (20 days in smartwatch mode, 30 hours on GPS mode). The digital dial is easy to use with one finger; helpful as you stay focused on your run. Alongside GPS you get a heart rate monitor (which can be paired to a chest strap), altimeter, sleep tracker, calorie tracker, and step counter. You also get a recovery timer, workout builder, and more.

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is a great GPS tracker for casual runners who don't want to shell out over $200. The watch tracks your location, heart rate, sleep, pace, and distance with Sports apps for cycling, running, treadmill, elliptical and more. You'll get up to 7 days of charge in smartwatch mode and 14 hours in GPS mode. You'll also get notifications for texts and other alerts alongside a safety incident feature that sends your location to emergency contacts.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a premium smartwatch and GPS tracker that's well-suited for serious runners and triathletes. Features include Vo2 Max monitoring, training status readouts with adjustments for heat, altitude, acclimation status, training load focus, recovery time, and aerobic training effects. Battery lasts 10 hours in GPS mode, 60 hours in Ultratac mode, and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. Full-color maps are available during runs, plus, it includes a music player, so you won't have to reach for your phone.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is an excellent GPS tracker for runners. Available in 41 and 46mm, this watch lasts for up to 26 or 30 hours with GPS mode enabled and 12 or 14 days in smartwatch mode, respectively. You also get impressive route and heart-rate tracking as well as training tips and 30 exercise modes including "trail" and "hiking".For the latest model, check out the newer Forerunner 265 which has an improved AMOLED screen and Training Ready features for an increased price.

What to bring on your next run

Aside from sunscreen, the most popular running accessory is likely a GPS-tracking smartwatch. These highly developed timepieces are infused with the technology to track your runs, check the weather, and monitor your heart rate alongside other health metrics. If you're exclusively an indoor runner, you might be able to forgo the fancy outdoor watches in favor of a fitness tracker.

Not all runners like to listen to music, but for those who do, invest in a pair of lightweight True Wireless earbuds to keep the beat going, and your mind focused on the music (rather than the pain). If you run outside, and you purchase noise-canceling buds, make sure you turn on transparency mode. Another alternative is to purchase a running-specific pair of bone conduction headphones which keep you tuned into the outside world while you run. Over-ear headphones are, of course, an option but many find them too big and bulky, especially for multiple miles. If you really love big, noise-canceling cans, consider purchasing a pair of budget-friendly earbuds as a supplement for your runs.

Finally, you should consider other essential accessories, particularly those that prioritize health and safety, especially while running outdoors. Of course, bring a source of hydration and sun protection. To store these things you might want to invest in a running belt or vest. If you run at night, or in rural areas, it's a good idea to bring a headlamp and low-profile safety alarm. Always make sure you let someone know where and when you're going out for a long run, particularly if you're heading out on the trail.

The best running accessories keep you safe and on track no matter your mileage

Our favorite running accessory has to be a GPS tracking smartwatch and the Garmin Forerunner series takes the cake. The Forerunner 255 is a great staple watch with solid mapping features, battery life, and overall performance. For $100 more you can upgrade to the Forerunner 265 which features new an AMOLED touch screen and Garmin's Training Readiness Score.

While some runners can power through in silence, many of us need music to keep motivated....or distracted. This means investing in a great pair of running earbuds. The Beats Fit Pro are a great option for iPhone users and the Jabra Elite Active 7 are well-suited for Android users.

If you are looking for additional accessories check out the FlipBelt Classic to store all the everyday essentials, like your phone and keys. If you run alone and/or at night make sure you consider a personal safety alarm and a headlamp.