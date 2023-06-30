The best smartphones control a lot of our lives these days, and that includes our finances. With banking apps, investment apps, and cryptocurrency apps right on our phoness, it's easier than ever to get started with financial planning. But even easier than that is paying friends, family members, and sellers with mobile payments. Some of these apps are services built right into your phone's operating system, while others are third-party solutions.

The best mobile payment app for you probably depends on what you're looking for, and who you're trying to pay. Some preferred payment apps are based on the type of smartphone you use, like Apple Wallet and Google Pay. Others, like PayPal and Venmo, are third-party solutions that really come down to just preference. To help you find out the right solution, we've rounded up the best mobile payment apps below.

1 PayPal

Best overall

PayPal should be the default option for mobile payments, and there are a few reasons why. First off, it's cross-platform, so you can send money to people or sellers regardless of what phone or device they own. More importantly, PayPal is more secure than most platforms, with a robust PayPal Goods & Services guarantee. When this option is enabled, the seller pays a small fee in exchange for purchase protection. So, if you don't get what you were promised when paying for something with PayPal Goods & Services, there is some recourse. Alternatively, you can use the PayPal Friends & Family option and trade the fee for no purchase protection. This is a good choice when making mobile payments to people you know and trust.

Once you receive the money, you can transfer it directly to your bank in a few days for no fee. If you need the money quickly, you can make the transfer in minutes for a small fee. Plus, PayPal is integrated into a ton of online storefronts, so you can express checkout just by logging into your PayPal account. In all, PayPal is the best option on this list because of its versatility and flexibility, which is able to adapt to whatever you need for your current transaction.

2 Apple Wallet

Best for iPhone users

If you and your friends use the same type of smartphone, the built-in app on your devices might be the best way to go. Every modern iPhone, including the newest iPhone 14, has the Apple Wallet app pre-installed when you set up the device. Paired with Apple's iMessage, the Apple Wallet can be a vital tool that can be used as a mobile payment solution. You can send cash directly to friends and family via iMessage, which gets deposited into something called an Apple Cash Card in the Apple Wallet. After that, the Apple Cash Card functions as any other debit card. This means you can use Apple Cash to send payments, make purchases, or be deposited into any other bank account with Apple Pay.

Besides the person-to-person payments, Apple Wallet has a slew of other functions as well. It can store all of your credit cards for use at contactless payment terminals or online retailers. Beyond that, it can hold anything from airline tickets to car keys to driver's licenses. Apple Wallet does take a hit since its usefulness wanes when the sender and recipient don't use Apple products. However, it's so good between Apple devices that it's a great choice for people deep in the company's ecosystem.

3 Google Pay

Best for Android users

Google Pay is great for Android users for many of the same reasons that Apple Wallet is great for iPhone users. In fact, the payment app might actually have a leg up on Apple Wallet simply because there are more Android devices out in the wild. With Google Pay, you can make mobile payments with friends, family, and businesses. Thanks to integration with Google Messages, you can arrange to split the bill and share expenses via Google Pay, which is a great feature. Plus, there are ways you can earn rewards by using Google Pay at select retailers and online storefronts.

Since this feature is built into Android, it's available on any Android device, regardless of the manufacturer. Since competing options like Samsung Pay are more limited, Google Pay has a key advantage in this area. Like Apple Pay, you can also use Google Pay to store your credit cards and use them in person at contactless payment terminals. If you and your friends and family primarily use Android, this is a great way to send mobile payments.

4 Venmo

Great for ATM cash withdrawals

If you're looking for a mobile payment app that isn't tied to a smartphone brand and has a large user base, Venmo might be the perfect solution. It has over 83 million users and is available on both iOS and Android, so there's a lot of flexibility there. Like some of the other options on this list, you can send payments to friends and family members, as well as split the bill when needed. Plus, you can also earn rewards while using Venmo for online purchases, and you can easily pay vendors with QR codes.

The feature that sets Venmo apart is that it tries to replace your checking account, but be wary of actually doing this. Funds stored in mobile payment apps like Venmo aren't always FDIC insured in the U.S., so there is more risk there. However, the bank account-like features such as ATM withdrawals and no fees are a plus and can come in handy. As such, for a cross-platform mobile payment app, Venmo is a pretty great solution.

5 Cash App

Great integration with the Square ecosystem

Cash App is made by Square, which has a long history with its quality payment ecosystem. It can be used to send money to friends and family, but Cash App separates itself from the rest by leaning heavily into its debit card. While other apps on this list also offer a debit card, Cash App's card is at the forefront of its appeal. You can completely design the look of your debit card as well, and requesting one is completely free. Plus, Cash App also has a tax filing option that is intended to help out once tax season rolls around.

6 Zelle

Great for large, secured transactions

Zelle has partnered with many of the biggest banks and credit unions in the U.S., which gives it a key advantage in terms of simplicity and security. You can connect Zelle to your bank account to send money securely, which makes it great for large transactions. It probably isn't the best for small mobile payments, like paying a friend back for dinner or coffee. However, it makes a lot of sense for bigger mobile payments, like paying a landlord rent. The security is a huge plus, and Zelle is built right into a few banking apps, including Wells Fargo. Zelle isn't an everyday solution, but when you need it, the app definitely holds its weight as one of the best mobile payment apps out there.

The final say

Like messaging apps and social media platforms, the best mobile payment app for you is probably the one your friends and family use. After all, an app can't really be the best if you aren't able to use it often. PayPal stands out as the best overall option because it combines some of the best features of the other apps on this list all in one service. Since PayPal has deep integration with a lot of online storefronts, it's likely that a lot of people you know are already on the platform. To put a number to PayPal's ubiquity, over 430 million people use the app worldwide.

Otherwise, we recommend using the mobile payment app that came with your phone. Both Google and Apple's offerings are very good, albeit with limited solutions. If all your friends and family use either Apple or Android, the inbuilt apps are all you need to send mobile payments with ease. With Zelle, you can send large sums of money securely and straight from your bank. Mobile payments are extremely convenient in 2023, and these apps are the best way to send them.