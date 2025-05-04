The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most highly regarded games created in the 21st century. It is because of this that Bethesda has been able to re-release the game so many times on different consoles. I loved the game when I was a kid, but like many, I played it to death. In my first playthrough, I must have put over 300 hours into the game. I was obsessed with finding all of its secrets. Since then, I haven't been able to play the game normally. Luckily, I have found some amazing mods that make The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ​​​​​​worth playing all over again.

5 SkyTactics - Dynamic Combat Styles

Overhaul the game's combat