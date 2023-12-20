If your work usually involves having to sit for hours in front of a monitor, good ergonomics is key in avoiding long-term, posture-related injuries. Having the best standing desk is one way to ensure a comfortable work space, but sometimes, you might need more desk space or even multiple monitors at your disposal. Having a large desk is the easiest solution, but space constraints in your home could be a deterrent. This is where monitor arms come in.

This simple little tool can open up a world of flexibility for your workspace by freeing up a ton of desk space. Not only that, even the best monitors don’t offer the kind of control for height and positioning the way a mounting arm does. Mounting arms come in many shapes and sizes, and can accommodate anything from a single to four (or more) monitors. In this guide, we’ll be looking at some of the best monitor arms for a home office or gaming setup.

The best monitor arms and mounts in 2023

Wali Single Monitor Mount (GSDM001) Editor's choice Easy to install, sturdy, and it just works The Wali GSDM001 gets our Editor’s choice badge for offering a tonne of robust features at a great price. It supports a wide range of monitor sizes, and has a gas spring arm with adjustable tension. It’s available in black or white, and can be mounted on a desk via C-clamp or grommet-based installation. It offers a wide range of movement, making it a great choice for a work setup. Pros Supports up to 32" monitors

Sturdy construction

Full-motion adjustment Cons Not for very heavy monitors $45 at Amazon

The Wali GSDM001 is an excellent little monitor arm that features very good build quality, and comes highly rated. Available in black or white, it can accommodate monitors from 13” to 32”, and up to 17.6 lbs in weight. The mounting plate supports monitors that are VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm compliant. You get the full range of movement like tilt, rotate, and swivel, which means you should be able to find that optimal position. The frame isn’t very bulky, so it doesn’t take up too much space around the desk, making it perfect for small spaces. There’s even space under the main arm to tuck away cables for a cleaner setup.

It can be mounted to any desk with either a C-clamp or you can swap that for a grommet base. With the clamp, the GSDM001 supports desks with a thickness of 0.4”-3.1”, and if using the grommet base, then 0.4”-1.6”. The arm can be extended up to 18.34” and it can get up to a total height of 23.62”. Wali backs this up with a 10-year protection, making it a solid choice for anyone looking to better organize their desk.

Ergotron LX Single Monitor Arm Premium pick Stylish design and great features $173 $205 Save $32 The Ergotron LX might be a bit pricey, but it’s one of the most popular premium monitor arms. The beautiful design comes in three finishes, and supports a wide range of movement and extension. It can support up to 34” monitors, up to 25 lbs, and has universal VESA compatibility. Pros Available in three finishes

Can handle up to 25 lbs of weight

10-year warranty Cons A bit bulky for smaller desks $173 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a solid long-term investment, it’s hard to beat the Ergotron LX monitor arm. Although slightly expensive, this premium arm can hold even heavy, curved-screen monitors with ease, giving you peace of mind if you want to upgrade your monitor in the future. It comes in three finishes (Matte Black, Polished Aluminum, and White), and can hold monitors up to 34” in size and up to 25 lbs. There’s also a neat cable management system to keep wires hidden from sight.

This aluminum LX arm is compatible with 75x65mm and 100x100mm VESA compliant monitors, and can be clamped to a desk up to 2.4” thick. A grommet mount option is also included with up to 2.25” of thickness. The arm can be raised up to 17.3” above the desk, and supports 360 degrees of rotation and 75 degrees of tilt. If you need your monitor to extend further towards you, you can get the optional extension arm. You get a 8” pole by default, but you can opt for a 13” pole which gives you the flexibility of adding another LX arm to it for a second monitor. Last but not least, Ergotron is backing this with a 10-year warranty.

Onkron G50 Single Monitor Mount Best value Sturdy and affordable $20 $30 Save $10 The Onkron G50 offers many premium features while being cost-effective, making it our best value pick. It has a neat design, a sturdy aluminum construction, and supports up to 32” monitors. It offers a wide range of flexibility, some basic cable management, and can be mounted to a desk via a grommet hole or clamp. Pros Good value

Supports up to 32" monitors

Full articulation Cons Single color option $20 at Amazon

The G50 from Onkron is a great option for anyone that doesn’t want to spend too much on a monitor arm. Despite its low price, there’s very little in terms of compromise, which is what sets it apart from other budget arms. This gas spring arm can support even large monitors of up to 32” in size, and a maximum weight of 17.6 lbs. It only comes in black, but the arm provides all the usual movement positions one would expect.

The universal VESA mount supports up to 100x100mm mounts. The main part of the arm also has a built-in cable management system, which is neat. You also get a bit of extra flexibility with an up-down tilt from +90 degrees to -45 degrees, and the arm can be extended up to 20.2” in length. This is a desk mount arm, and can be either clamped or fixed via a desk grommet.

Mountup Triple Monitor Stand Arm Best triple monitor arm For ultimate productivity $120 $130 Save $10 This triple monitor arm from Mountup is our favorite pick if you want three monitors right above your desk. The left and right gas-powered arms are highly flexible, and each arm can hold up to 17.6 lbs. You can opt for a 27” or 32” model, depending on the maximum size and flexibility you’re looking for. Pros Supports up to 27" monitors, per arm

Built-in cable management

Small footprint Cons Limited adjustment for center monitor $120 at Amazon

This heavy-duty monitor arm from Mountup is just what you need if you’re looking at a triple monitor setup. The mounting arms have universal VESA compatibility up to 100x100mm, and each arm can hold up a 27” monitor. There’s also a 32” monitor option that you can opt for. The left and right monitors support full tilt, height, swivel adjustment. The center monitor can only be height adjusted though. With two fully articulating arms on either side of the center pole, you can have various combinations of monitor orientation, depending on your needs.

The arms have a cable management system, so all cords are tucked away neatly. The Mountup arm offers a clamp or grommet-style mounting to a desk, and the premium gas spring is rated to have a long service life. Each arm can support a monitor of up to 17.6 lbs. The warranty is not the longest at three years, but going by all the positive reviews, we think it shouldn’t be a major concern.

ErGear EGSM01 Single Monitor Mount For curved displays Sleek design with built-in USB ports $80 $100 Save $20 If you’re looking for a heavy-duty arm for a gaming setup, then this ErGear monitor arm features a minimalist design, supports curved monitors, and has a USB 3.0 hub at the base. It supports up to 34” monitors and can take a load of up to 24 lbs. It offers great extensibility and supports cable management. Pros USB 3.0 hub at the base

Easy to set up

Can hold heavy monitors Cons Assembly can take time $80 at Amazon

Elevate your gaming setup with this sleek-looking arm from ErGear. It can easily support up to 34” monitors with weights of up to 24 lbs. It supports the universal VESA standard of up to 100x100mm, and can be attached via a clamp or grommet method. What makes this special is the built-in USB 3.0 hub at the base of the arm, which should make it convenient for connecting devices.

This arm has very good extensibility too, as it can extend forward up to 23.6”, and has a maximum height of 17.7”. The bottom two joints can rotate 360 degrees, thereby giving you the best flexibility. The monitor joint has a 90 degree swivel in both directions, and a +85-degree tilt. The VESA plate can be easily slotted on the arm, after being attached to the back of the monitor.

Huanuo HNWSS4 Single Monitor Mount Best wall mount A heavy-duty arm for ultimate space-saving $40 $70 Save $30 The Huanuo wall mount arm is perfect if you have a fixed work space and won’t need to move your desk too much. It has a small mounting footprint, and can support up to 35” monitors with a weight of up to 26 lbs. The gas-spring arm has been tested for 20,000 cycles, and offers a wide range of movement. Pros Can hold very heavy monitors

Supports 200x200mm VESA mounts

Quick installation Cons Re-positioning will require drilling again $40 at Amazon

If you want a more permanent and robust solution, this wall mount arm from Huanuo is a great pick. It supports VESA-compatible monitors up to 200x200mm, and offers the best space-saving on any desk. The advantage of mounting the monitor to a wall arm is that you can use a more delicate desk with a glass top too, if you want. It has a minimum distance of 3.15” from the wall and can extend up to 15.2” outwards. It can support monitors of up to 35” in size, and a maximum weight of 26 lbs.

The arm offers a full range of movement, with an upwards tilt of up to 85 degrees, 360-degree rotation, and 180 degrees of swivel on either side. The height is adjustable up to 7.7”, up or down.

Vivo Dual Monitor Mount For dual monitors Simple, yet long-lasting $55 $60 Save $5 The Vivo dual monitor arm is the most secure as there’s no worry of gas spring or pneumatic mechanism failures in the long run. Simply lock the monitors in place, and forget about it. You can tilt, swivel, or rotate the monitors during setup. It also has a very small footprint, making it great for smaller desks. Pros Most secure arms

Supports up to two 30" monitors

Easy installation Cons Doesn't look pretty

Not for those that want frequent adjustments $55 at Amazon

If you won’t be moving your monitors around every day, then having a fixed-style monitor arm is more beneficial. The Vivo dual monitor arm is a great choice if you simply need your monitors away from your desk, in a fixed position. It has a small footprint, so it doesn’t take up too much room on your desk, and supports tilt, swivel, and rotation movements till you find your sweet spot.

The arm itself is quite barebones and is not much to look at, but it gets the job done. Apart from black, it’s also available in white and wood finishes. Depending on the size of your monitors, you can choose between 30”, 32”, or 38” as the maximum supported size. The maximum supported weight of the arms (irrespective of the screen size) is 22 lbs. Vivo backs this with a three-year warranty.

Our top three best monitor arms and mounts in 2023

Monitor arms are excellent little contraptions which can make pretty much any monitor ergonomically perfect for you. Apart from offering a wide range of flexibility in movement, it also frees up a lot of desk space, giving you more room for other stuff. Multiple arms can even let you use more than one monitor on a desk, which would typically support just one. We highly recommend our top pick on this list, the Wali GSDM001 single monitor arm. It supports a wide range of monitor sizes and weight, and the gas spring mechanism gives you smooth articulation. If you don’t mind splurging a bit, then the Ergotron LX is one of the best premium arms on the market.

It boasts excellent build quality and design, the reach can be extended via an adapter, and it does support large and heavy monitors. In case you need a heavy-duty arm and have your desk near a wall, you can’t go wrong with the Huanuo HNWSS4 monitor arm. It can hold massive monitor sizes of up to 35”, and offers excellent maneuverability. It’s also easy to set up and has a small footprint where it attaches to the wall.

If you're looking to create an ergonomic work setup, you should also check out some of the best office chairs to complement a good desk and monitor arm.