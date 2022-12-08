The best monitors for HP's refreshed Dragonfly Folio G3 allow you to set up a true workstation to take productivity to the next level. The laptop's dual Thunderbolt 4 ports make it easy to connect an external display even without a great Thunderbolt dock, though you'll likely want to check out something with extra ports if you're adding more than one display. You can even keep using the built-in "pull forward" display on the Dragonfly Folio if you need to handle some inking while you work at your desk. We've put together this collection of the best monitors for the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 to help you get the right display for your workflow.

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE Dell UltraSharp U2723QE Dell's UltraSharp lineup of monitors is home to some of the best screens today, and this U2723QE option is one of our picks when it comes to the overall best monitors you can buy right now. It's sized at 27 inches and has a 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, giving you plenty of pixels to work with. Its slim bezel means you could put two next to each other, and the built-in adjustable height, rotation, swivel, and tilt will get your desk set up the way you want. Precise color reproduction across sRGB, DCI-P3, and Rec 709 gamuts makes it a great pick for creators, and it's absolutely loaded with ports (including HDMI, DP, and USB-C). See at Amazon

LG gram +view LG Gram +View Want an extra monitor that can go with you and your Dragonfly Folio when you leave home? LG's gram +view portable monitor has a 16-inch IPS display with 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It's anti-glare finish lets you work in brighter environments, and the attached foldable stand stretches flat to keep the screen safe while traveling. Connect with USB-C for display signal and power, making it a breeze to carry along thanks to not having an extra power adapter. See at Best Buy

ASUS ProArt PA278CV ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor The ASUS ProArt PA278CV is an outstanding choice if you'd like a professional-grade monitor with a fairly affordable price. Its 27-inch IPS panel offers 100% sRGB and Rec 709 color reproduction, and its 2560x1440 resolution with adaptive refresh rate (between 48Hz and 75Hz) makes everything looks clear and crisp. There are plenty of ports available, including USB-C, DP 1.2, and HDMI 1.4, and you can adjust for tilt, swivel, height, and pivot for easier ergonomics. See at Amazon

HP 24mh HP 24MH FHD monitor This affordable monitor from HP delivers a 23.8-inch IPS display with 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, ideal for those without a lot of space on their desk. Its 75Hz refresh rate is a step up from the usual 60Hz for a smoother picture, and you get about 250 nits of brightness to work with. Despite its budget pricing, the HP 24mh has built-in 2W speakers for times when you don't want to use earbuds. It does lack a USB-C hookup, so you will have to use an adapter or dock with the Dragonfly Folio. See at Amazon

Acer SB220Q Acer SB220Q Need something even smaller and more affordable than HP's 24mh monitor? The Acer SB220Q is a 21.5-inch display with a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution and IPS panel. Its refresh rate hits 75Hz, it has a thin bezel for a modern look and easier coupling, and it comes with HDMI and VGA inputs. You will have to add a dock or adapter between the monitor and your Dragonfly Folio, but at this price you'll still be saving a bunch of money compared to other options in this roundup. See at Amazon

Samsung 34 inch Curved QLED QHD FreeSync Monitor Samsung CJ791 34-inch Ultrawide Curved QLED Monitor Samsung's monitors rarely disappoint, and anyone who wants an ultrawide (which is basically two monitors in one package) should consider the Samsung CJ791. It has a 3440x1440 resolution for its 21:9 aspect ratio, and the 34-inch panel has a 100Hz refresh rate to make everything look smooth. It has a ton of ports to make connecting your Dragonfly Folio a breeze, and it can be adjusted for tilt and height. It even has some speakers built in for times when you don't want to use headphones. See at Best Buy

LG DualUp monitor LG 28MQ870-B DualUp Monitor This unique monitor from LG is basically having two monitors in one without the usual ultrawide space grab. LG achieves this by "stacking" two displays into one package; the 28-inch panel has a tall 16:18 aspect ratio with a 2560x2880 resolution, 98% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and HDR10. It even has dual 7W speakers with impressive audio output. It all rests on a narrow stand that attaches to your desk to save space. See at Best Buy

HP U28 4K HP U28 4K HDR Monitor HP's own U28 monitor is a relatively affordable option despite its impressive specs. Its 28-inch IPS panel has a 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR capabilities to make everything pop. The ergonomic stand allows for height, pivot, and swivel adjustments, and there are tons of ports available. It looks like the USB-C port here might only work for delivering power back to your laptop (up to 65W) so you will likely have to add an adapter or dock for use with the Dragonfly Folio G3. See at Amazon

LG 29WP60G-B LG 29WP60G-B Not every ultrawide monitor has to cost as much as a mortgage payment, as proven by LG's 29WP60G-B. You're looking at paying less than $250 for this 29-inch beauty with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2560x1080 resolution. It brings excellent sRGB color reproduction, HDR10 capabilities, and a 75Hz refresh rate. HDMI, DP, and USB-C ports are available to make connecting any laptop as easy as possible. See at Amazon

The right monitor for your HP Dragonfly Folio G3

There are plenty of great options available when it comes to adding a new monitor or two to the HP Dragonfly Folio G3. Those who want a 4K resolution should check out the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE or HP's own U28 monitor. They both provide a large, high-res picture with accurate color reproduction for any creators who are getting into more specialized work like photo editing.

If you'd like to check out an ultrawide, the 29-inch LG 29WP60G-B is a low-cost option with a 2560x1080 resolution. If you'd like something a bit more premium, Samsung's mighty CJ791 is a 34-incher with 3440x1440 resolution and 100Hz refresh rate. It costs more, but it's worth the money if you have the budget.

And for anyone who just wants a solid QHD screen that doesn't cost a lot, the ASUS ProArt PA278CV will get the job done with its 1440p resolution, adaptive refresh rate, and superb color reproduction. Be sure to check out our collection of the very best monitors for more great options.