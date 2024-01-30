Whether you've got one of the best monitors , one of the best gaming monitors , one of the best budget monitors , or just an old monitor lying around, a light bar is a great way to brighten up your setup, but it can be confusing to find a light bar that works for you. Luckily, we've found all the best light bars out there, and we've got options for every use case.

This freestanding light bar from Acnctop clamps cleanly onto your desk and features an impressive 25 individual lighting modes alongside a flexible design that allows you to find the perfect position for your light with ease. With 360-degree adjustability, this light can suit just about any setup.

This 2-in-1 Willed Light Bar features a wireless remote, two separate light bars for the ultimate lighting, full RGB support for those looking for a gamer aesthetic, rainbow effects and dimming, and you can even mount this under your monitor, too. If you need a flexible, full-featured light bar, give this a look.

If you've got a laptop and you're looking for a light bar, the HIOUME Laptop Light Bar is the perfect fit. This USB-powered light bar features a compact design ideal for a laptop, adjustable color temperature, 10 dimming levels, and it's easy to toss into your bag and bring with you anywhere.

If you're looking for a flexible, unique way to light up your monitor area, Govee's Smart LED Light Bars are worth considering. These Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible LED lights are easy to stick just about anywhere without any hassle, and you can set your preferred color with an app.

BenQ's ScreenBar Light Bar is an impressive choice of light. With automatic dimming, lots of ways to adjust hue, a no-glare design, a compact design, and an optional model with a dial, the ScreenBar from BenQ has a huge list of features. Plus, you can get the ScreenBar for significantly less than the Halo.

If you're looking for an affordable light bar, the Hioume Monitor Light Bar is an excellent all-around choice. This USB-powered light has 10 dimming levels, adjustable color temperature, a no-glare design, and even an easy installation that just requires a clamp. What's better is that it only costs $25.

BenQ's ScreenBar Halo is a premium light bar perfect for just about anybody. It's USB-powered, has a wireless controller, is compatible with curved monitors, features an integrated backlight, and even comes with three eye-care modes to find the most comfortable lighting for you. If you need a full-featured light bar, this is it.

This monitor light bar from Quntis connects over USB, has automatic dimming, and features uniform, flicker-free soft lighting. You also won't have to worry about screen glare, and you get to enjoy close-to-natural light. This bar is perfect for smaller monitors, and it's got a pricetag to match.

What you need to know about monitor light bars

Taking good care of your eyes is important if you're stuck in front of a computer screen all day, and a light bar can be a good way to reduce eye strain. Thankfully, just about any light bar can help out in that aspect, but some light bars may work better for some than others.

If you're looking for a solid all-around light bar, the Quntis light bar can get the job done for most, and it won't cost an arm and a leg. If you've got the budget for it, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is an excellent, full-featured light bar with tons of versatility. While if you're on a budget, you can still find an impressive light bar from Hioume that will run you just $25. Regardless of which of the above bars you pick, there are all great options.